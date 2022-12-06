US Border Patrol agents feel “abandoned” by the Biden administration as they are stretched to their limit dealing with record numbers of immigrants pouring over the border daily, members of Congress said Wednesday. As a result, 14 Customs and Border Protection employees have taken their own lives in 2022 and six agents have been killed in the line of duty, according to a bipartisan group who gathered in Washington to demand answers. Border Patrol are currently dealing with an unprecedented migrant crisis — with a record 2.4 million encounters with people attempting to enter the country in the 2022 fiscal year — as...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO