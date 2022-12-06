ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Related
New York Post

US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas

A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
The Center Square

Biden says he has more important things to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday but did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He visited the state to tour a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility in the process of being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona. When a reporter asked Biden why he would come to Arizona and not visit the border, the president said visiting the border is not a priority. "Because there are more important...
Washington Examiner

Biden’s border crisis endangers skies as air marshals sent south

If you live in a community near the southern border, the Biden border crisis has been disrupting your life for almost two years now. If you live in a Democratic-controlled sanctuary city such as New York or Washington, D.C., the flood of immigrants has been hitting your community for a few months now, ever since Republican governors started taking up your leaders on their promises and busing border-crossers to your city.
New York Post

Congress pushes TAPS Act as Border Patrol agents feel ‘abandoned’ by Biden administration

US Border Patrol agents feel “abandoned” by the Biden administration as they are stretched to their limit dealing with record numbers of immigrants pouring over the border daily, members of Congress said Wednesday. As a result, 14 Customs and Border Protection employees have taken their own lives in 2022 and six agents have been killed in the line of duty, according to a bipartisan group who gathered in Washington to demand answers. Border Patrol are currently dealing with an unprecedented migrant crisis — with a record 2.4 million encounters with people attempting to enter the country in the 2022 fiscal year — as...
Washington Examiner

Amnesty for DACA flunks the border security test

The U.S.’s nearly two-year-old border crisis continues unabated, yet Senate Democrats and some Republicans are foolishly resuming a push to grant amnesty to hundreds of thousands—and perhaps millions—of people living in this country illegally. There is a simple test to determine if a given policy will reduce...
New York Post

Biden’s pathetic disregard for the humanitarian catastrophe at the border

Joe Biden just admitted, yet again, that the humanitarian disaster at our southern border does not matter to him. He simply views it as a negligible price to pay for his open-borders policy.  “There are more important things going on”, sniffed the president, when asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy why he had not visited the border during an Arizona visit.  Sorry, but there really aren’t any, at least not domestically.  The fiscal year that ended September 30 saw a record 2.4 million migrants encountered at the southern border, up almost 40% from the previous year (which was already a record-breaker). There have been...
