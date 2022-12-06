ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New York Post

US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas

A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
MISSION, TX
Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Biden says he has more important things to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday but did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He visited the state to tour a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility in the process of being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona. When a reporter asked Biden why he would come to Arizona and not visit the border, the president said visiting the border is not a priority. "Because there are more important...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Amnesty for DACA flunks the border security test

The U.S.’s nearly two-year-old border crisis continues unabated, yet Senate Democrats and some Republicans are foolishly resuming a push to grant amnesty to hundreds of thousands—and perhaps millions—of people living in this country illegally. There is a simple test to determine if a given policy will reduce...
New York Post

Congress pushes TAPS Act as Border Patrol agents feel ‘abandoned’ by Biden administration

US Border Patrol agents feel “abandoned” by the Biden administration as they are stretched to their limit dealing with record numbers of immigrants pouring over the border daily, members of Congress said Wednesday. As a result, 14 Customs and Border Protection employees have taken their own lives in 2022 and six agents have been killed in the line of duty, according to a bipartisan group who gathered in Washington to demand answers. Border Patrol are currently dealing with an unprecedented migrant crisis — with a record 2.4 million encounters with people attempting to enter the country in the 2022 fiscal year — as...
ARIZONA STATE

