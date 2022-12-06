ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affiliates of ZCG Acquire Universal Marine Medical Supply International

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--

Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. (“ZCG”), a leading privately held merchant bank, today announced that affiliates of ZCG have acquired Universal Marine Medical Supply International (“Unimed” or the “Company”), the leading global provider of pharmaceutical and medical solutions to the maritime industry, serving both commercial and cruise end markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Unimed provides a wide range of mission-critical medical and clinical supplies, including oxygen, surgery equipment, vaccines and pharmaceutical products, in addition to services such as oversight of procurement and replenishment, compliance audit and advisory, and clinical facilities management. The Company currently serves approximately 10,000 ships per year from 10 worldwide offices and access to over 2,000 ports, making Unimed the largest and most knowledgeable global operator within a highly fragmented sector of the maritime services industry.

Medical standards in the maritime industry are highly regulated, and ship operators can face severe consequences for lack of compliance with international standards and Flag of Convenience requirements. As the largest operator in the industry, Unimed is uniquely positioned to provide customers global just-in-time delivery, inventory management and decades of compliance experience with global maritime medical standards.

Under the ownership of the ZCG affiliates, Unimed will expand into the global areas of marine markets, including super yachts, yacht management companies and manufacturers, while continuing to expand and enhance medical supplies and services to cruise and commercial vessels, including tankers, cargo and freighters.

“Unimed has built a reputation for providing clients with exceptional value and essential, high-quality medical services, and there are a number of compelling opportunities in today’s fragmented maritime services market to grow its customer base and introduce new innovations,” said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. “With Alan Kessman and the Unimed team, we look forward to leveraging new technologies and ZCG’s deep operational expertise to pursue the vast white space opportunities, further enhance customer service and ensure the health, safety and compliance of even more ships.”

“As we look to expand Unimed’s premier services to additional areas of marine traffic, having a partner with the resources, expertise and track record to help our business accelerate growth is invaluable,” said Alan Kessman, Chief Executive Officer of Unimed. “We have a long track record of innovation – including introducing the industry’s first subscription model in 2018 – and this partnership with ZCG will enable us to build on that momentum and reach new levels of success.”

About Unimed

Unimed is the industry leader in medical supply, equipment and oxygen distribution to global maritime industries, specializing in the delivery of integrated healthcare and safety supply chain logistical solutions to clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://universalmarinemedical.com/.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested approximately $30 billion and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has approximately $5.2B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

ZCG has a global team comprised of over 325 professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

