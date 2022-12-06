The cryptocurrency has suffered from restricted DeFi exercise. AAVE wants to beat resistance at $71 and the descending buying and selling channel. Aave price (AAVE/USD) touched a low of $50 on November 22. The extent is a vital assist that AAVE traded at in June. Afterwards, AAVE launched into robust bullish momentum, hitting $115 in August. If historical past repeats itself, AAVE patrons may take a look at one other bullish rally that might final for some time. Nevertheless, it isn’t that simple.

2 DAYS AGO