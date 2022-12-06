Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
KFVS12
Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a man was stabbed in the 400 block of North West End. Officers responded at 1:13 p.m. According to...
suntimesnews.com
Two stolen vehicles, a high-speed chase and a suspect in custody
PERRYVILLE — A man who is a suspect in the theft of two vehicles Thursday was apprehended without incident after a high speed chase on I-55 that began in Perryville and ended in Jefferson County at the 174-mile marker. According to reports, that man stole a blue Chevy SUV...
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A vehicle that was initially stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Jarvis Road outside of Hillsboro has been recovered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was taken sometime around November 23rd. My MO Info · KJ120822A.WAV...
suntimesnews.com
MSHP reports arrests
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest arrests reports. 34-year-old Dustin G. Cramp of De Soto at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday in Ste. Genevieve County on a warrant out of Jefferson County for possession of stolen property and receiving stolen property. He was being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail pending the posting of bond.
kfmo.com
Fischbeck Stabbed to Death
(Farmington, MO) An investigation is underway and an autopsy is scheduled after St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 1000 block of St. Francois Hills Drive in St. Francois Hills outside of Farmington Wednesday night. A press release from the Sheriff's Department indicates a call to check the well being of a resident came in at 7:41 PM. Arriving officers located the homeowner, 64 year old David L. Fischbeck, Sr., dead inside the home. Evidence immediately apparent at the scene indicated the death was a homicide. A 33 year old male, still present at the scene, was taken into custody without incident pending further investigation. Sheriff’s Department Detectives worked throughout the night processing the scene and conducting interviews. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, 12/9, at the St. Francois County Morgue. The 33 year old male remains in custody awaiting the filing of formal charges. Until then his name can't officially be released. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police identify man shot, killed by Williamson County, Illinois, deputy
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators with Illinois State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at the deputy. State police say 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale died after he was shot...
mymoinfo.com
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
kbsi23.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Williamson County identified
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Illinois State Police identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County on Dec. 7. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Devils Fork Road in rural Carbondale on Dec. 7 at 12:45 p.m. A...
KFVS12
Farmington man charged with murder in death of father
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Investigators...
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office releases report
STE. GENEVIEVE — Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office report for the week ending Dec. 2, 2022 has been released. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 2. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 5. Bomb...
KFVS12
Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man arrested on a trespassing charge in Cape Girardeau is also facing charges in connection with his arrest. Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 100 block of Green Acres to a report of a man attempting to get into a home.
KFVS12
Murphysboro woman killed in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
KFVS12
Man charged with trespassing and assault to officer in Cape Girardeau
SIH announced a workforce reduction on Wednesday, Dec. 7. 4th Annual Lights Parade in Cairo, Ill. The Fourth Annual Lights Parade kicks off this Friday in Downtown Cairo, Illinois. School closures due to illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two Heartland schools are calling off classes for the rest of...
KFVS12
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy. Illinois State Police identified the man as 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale, Ill. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Young Murphysboro woman killed in collision with semi Wednesday morning, deputies say
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A young Murphysboro woman was killed in a collision with a Freightliner semi on Wednesday morning, deputies say. According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Summer Scholz was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on Illinois Highway 149 Wednesday morning as a 2022 Freightliner was driving westbound.
KFVS12
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning call about a man breaking into a Cape Girardeau home leads to an arrest. Officers were called at 3:27 a.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 3500 block of Pheasant Cove Drive to a report of a weapon violation.
mymoinfo.com
Richwoods woman arrested in burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old woman from Richwoods was arrested in connection to a burglary that had taken place at a residence in the 7500 block of Highway H and a residence in the 12000 block of Calico in the De Soto area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says...
kfmo.com
Leadwood Woman Injured in Crash
(Phelps County, MO) A woman from Leadwood, 36 year old Kayla C. Bridges, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in Phelps County Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Highway Patrol Reports show Bridges was driving south on Highway K, 8 miles west of Edgar Springs, when her car crossed over the center of the road and began to slide. It ran off the left side of the highway, struck a ditch embankment, crashed into a group of trees, rolled over, and smashed into another tree. Bridges was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. She was wearing a seat belt when the crash took place.
