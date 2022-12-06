JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his Office had recently helped to secure a conviction because of the work his Office has done with the SAFE Kit Initiative. In October of 2022, Garrett Dewayne Belcher Jr. pled guilty to Felony Rape in the First Degree in St. Francois County and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney handled the case, which was aided by evidence gleaned from the shipping and testing of a sexual assault kit through the SAFE Kit Initiative.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO