Randolph County, IL

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County State’s Attorney releases two pending further investigation of armed robbery

The Marion County State’s Attorney’s office has elected not to file armed robbery charges against two people arrested Wednesday pending further investigation. Central City Police had arrested 30-year-old Chyan Phillips of County Farm Road in Kell and 21-year-old Cameron Ross of Frazier Street in Centralia for allegedly taking a small amount of money from a man who they reportedly were making a drug transaction at his apartment on South Broadway.
MARION COUNTY, IL
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office releases report

STE. GENEVIEVE — Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office report for the week ending Dec. 2, 2022 has been released. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 2. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 5. Bomb...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A vehicle that was initially stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Jarvis Road outside of Hillsboro has been recovered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was taken sometime around November 23rd. My MO Info · KJ120822A.WAV...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
wish989.com

Mt. Vernon Couple Arrested after Meth Lab Found in Home

MT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon couple has been charged in Jefferson County Court with meth-related offenses after a warrant search of their home reportedly revealed a meth lab and large amounts of meth. According to Mt. Vernon Police Corporal Troy Hails, multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from 42-year-old...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
suntimesnews.com

MSHP reports arrests

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest arrests reports. 34-year-old Dustin G. Cramp of De Soto at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday in Ste. Genevieve County on a warrant out of Jefferson County for possession of stolen property and receiving stolen property. He was being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail pending the posting of bond.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Two stolen vehicles, a high-speed chase and a suspect in custody

PERRYVILLE — A man who is a suspect in the theft of two vehicles Thursday was apprehended without incident after a high speed chase on I-55 that began in Perryville and ended in Jefferson County at the 174-mile marker. According to reports, that man stole a blue Chevy SUV...
PERRYVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

Farmington man charged with killing his father

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Farmington man is facing charges after police say he killed his father Wednesday at their family home. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged David L. Fischbeck Jr. with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of David L. Fischbeck Sr.
FARMINGTON, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Two arrested for armed robbery during July drug deal in Central City

Two people have been arrested for the July armed robbery of a man during an alleged drug transaction. Central City Police Chief Jamie Ramsey says 30-year-old Chyan Phillips of County Farm Road in Kell and 21-year-old Cameron Ross of Frazier Street in Centralia are both accused of going to the alleged victim’s apartment in the 300 block of South Broadway to buy drugs and held up the man instead at gunpoint and took a small amount of money.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy. Illinois State Police identified the man as 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale, Ill. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man arrested on a trespassing charge in Cape Girardeau is also facing charges in connection with his arrest. Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 100 block of Green Acres to a report of a man attempting to get into a home.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Richwoods woman arrested in burglary case in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old woman from Richwoods was arrested in connection to a burglary that had taken place at a residence in the 7500 block of Highway H and a residence in the 12000 block of Calico in the De Soto area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
wgel.com

Clinton County Murder Case Update

Murder charges against a Breese man remain on file. At a recent preliminary hearing in Clinton County Circuit Court, Judge Christopher Matoush heard testimony from two detectives and ruled there was probable cause to continue the charges against Valentin Navarro-Lopez, age 29, of Breese. He faces four counts of first...
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Murphysboro woman killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
kfmo.com

New Police Chief in Leadwood

(Leadwood, MO) The town of Leadwood has a new police chief. Robert Sanzotera was sworn into the position this week. It's his third time working for the city. Leadwood has had six Police Chiefs in a little over two years. Sanzotera began his law enforcement career in Leadwood. His most recent job was as a deputy for Ste. Genevieve County. He's also worked with several Parkland Police departments and the Missouri Department of Corrections.
LEADWOOD, MO
KFVS12

Four-car pileup in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL

