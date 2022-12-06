Two people have been arrested for the July armed robbery of a man during an alleged drug transaction. Central City Police Chief Jamie Ramsey says 30-year-old Chyan Phillips of County Farm Road in Kell and 21-year-old Cameron Ross of Frazier Street in Centralia are both accused of going to the alleged victim’s apartment in the 300 block of South Broadway to buy drugs and held up the man instead at gunpoint and took a small amount of money.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO