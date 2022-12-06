Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County State’s Attorney releases two pending further investigation of armed robbery
The Marion County State’s Attorney’s office has elected not to file armed robbery charges against two people arrested Wednesday pending further investigation. Central City Police had arrested 30-year-old Chyan Phillips of County Farm Road in Kell and 21-year-old Cameron Ross of Frazier Street in Centralia for allegedly taking a small amount of money from a man who they reportedly were making a drug transaction at his apartment on South Broadway.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office releases report
STE. GENEVIEVE — Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office report for the week ending Dec. 2, 2022 has been released. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 2. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 5. Bomb...
kbsi23.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Williamson County identified
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Illinois State Police identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County on Dec. 7. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Devils Fork Road in rural Carbondale on Dec. 7 at 12:45 p.m. A...
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A vehicle that was initially stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Jarvis Road outside of Hillsboro has been recovered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was taken sometime around November 23rd. My MO Info · KJ120822A.WAV...
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Couple Arrested after Meth Lab Found in Home
MT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon couple has been charged in Jefferson County Court with meth-related offenses after a warrant search of their home reportedly revealed a meth lab and large amounts of meth. According to Mt. Vernon Police Corporal Troy Hails, multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from 42-year-old...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police identify man shot, killed by Williamson County, Illinois, deputy
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators with Illinois State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at the deputy. State police say 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale died after he was shot...
suntimesnews.com
MSHP reports arrests
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest arrests reports. 34-year-old Dustin G. Cramp of De Soto at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday in Ste. Genevieve County on a warrant out of Jefferson County for possession of stolen property and receiving stolen property. He was being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail pending the posting of bond.
suntimesnews.com
Two stolen vehicles, a high-speed chase and a suspect in custody
PERRYVILLE — A man who is a suspect in the theft of two vehicles Thursday was apprehended without incident after a high speed chase on I-55 that began in Perryville and ended in Jefferson County at the 174-mile marker. According to reports, that man stole a blue Chevy SUV...
mymoinfo.com
Detective bureau investigating stealing and burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Numerous tools and other miscellaneous items were taken from a vehicle that was parked in the 1600 block of Wade Road outside of Pacific. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says the property was stolen sometime between November 13th and 23rd.
Farmington man charged with killing his father
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Farmington man is facing charges after police say he killed his father Wednesday at their family home. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged David L. Fischbeck Jr. with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of David L. Fischbeck Sr.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested for armed robbery during July drug deal in Central City
Two people have been arrested for the July armed robbery of a man during an alleged drug transaction. Central City Police Chief Jamie Ramsey says 30-year-old Chyan Phillips of County Farm Road in Kell and 21-year-old Cameron Ross of Frazier Street in Centralia are both accused of going to the alleged victim’s apartment in the 300 block of South Broadway to buy drugs and held up the man instead at gunpoint and took a small amount of money.
KFVS12
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy. Illinois State Police identified the man as 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale, Ill. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
KFVS12
Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man arrested on a trespassing charge in Cape Girardeau is also facing charges in connection with his arrest. Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 100 block of Green Acres to a report of a man attempting to get into a home.
wfcnnews.com
BREAKING: Sheriff's Deputy fatally shoots armed man in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a sheriff's deputy fatally shot an armed man this afternoon in a rural area south of Crab Orchard Lake. According to a news release from Sheriff Jeff Diederich, they were first called to the scene on a service call...
mymoinfo.com
Richwoods woman arrested in burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old woman from Richwoods was arrested in connection to a burglary that had taken place at a residence in the 7500 block of Highway H and a residence in the 12000 block of Calico in the De Soto area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says...
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Man Extradited Back to Jefferson County on Arson Warrant
MT. VERNON – A 41-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been returned to Jefferson County after being extradited from Indiana on a warrant charging him with aggravated arson at an Mt. Vernon apartment complex. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Troy Davis was arrested in July in Indianapolis on...
wgel.com
Clinton County Murder Case Update
Murder charges against a Breese man remain on file. At a recent preliminary hearing in Clinton County Circuit Court, Judge Christopher Matoush heard testimony from two detectives and ruled there was probable cause to continue the charges against Valentin Navarro-Lopez, age 29, of Breese. He faces four counts of first...
KFVS12
Murphysboro woman killed in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
kfmo.com
New Police Chief in Leadwood
(Leadwood, MO) The town of Leadwood has a new police chief. Robert Sanzotera was sworn into the position this week. It's his third time working for the city. Leadwood has had six Police Chiefs in a little over two years. Sanzotera began his law enforcement career in Leadwood. His most recent job was as a deputy for Ste. Genevieve County. He's also worked with several Parkland Police departments and the Missouri Department of Corrections.
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
