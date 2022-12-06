Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in Rialto police-station shooting was carrying paintball rifle, investigators say
A 35-year-old man who was shot by a Rialto officer after sneaking onto the police station lot and pointing a weapon was carrying a paintball gun, investigators have determined.
foxla.com
Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog
POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
Armed man shot after entering CA police station lot
A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said.
foxla.com
Man arrested in Corona road rage incident
CORONA, Calif. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Corona Wednesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway north of Dos Lagos Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a "road rage incident" happened between a...
foxla.com
Inglewood PD looking to identify kidnapping suspect
LOS ANGELES - The Inglewood Police Department is looking to identify a suspect wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a woman. On Dec. 2, around 4:15 p.m., the victim was walking in the area of 109th Street and Doty Avenue when the suspect approached the victim, grabbed her by the arm and tried walking her to his vehicle.
foxla.com
The Abbey in West Hollywood swarmed by deputies after man seen with gun
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was armed with a gun inside The Abbey overnight. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, security reported the man just after midnight Thursday and were able to give authorities a description of him. Surveillance video showed the...
Rialto woman tried to run parole agents’ car off the road after they arrested her boyfriend: Sheriff’s Department
A Rialto woman is behind bars after she allegedly attempted to run parole agents off the road in Adelanto after they arrested her boyfriend. The woman, 28-year-old Alyssa Veronica Rosas, began following the agents in her car after they took her boyfriend, who was not identified, into custody at his Adelanto home on Wednesday, the […]
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman tortured by her ex tricks him and makes her escape in Walmart, California cops say
A woman held captive by her estranged boyfriend engineered her own escape by persuading him to drive her to Walmart, California authorities reported. The 25-year-old man took her to a secluded spot near Lytle Creek, where he “beat, raped, and stabbed her multiple times,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Fatally Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year-old man during a confrontation in Highgrove was charged Wednesday with murder and other offenses. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested Saturday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley.
newsantaana.com
Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles
Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
KTLA.com
Rialto man arrested after allegedly torturing, raping and stabbing estranged girlfriend
A 25-year-old Rialto man has been arrested and faces numerous felony charges after allegedly torturing, raping and stabbing his estranged girlfriend. According to a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, deputies at the Fontana Station responded to calls for service at Arrowhead Regional Medical center on Dec. 2, at around 9:30 a.m.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside McDonald's in Willowbrook
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a McDonald's after allegedly robbing a Denny's in Los Angeles County. The suspect, who is believed to be armed, entered a Denny's restaurant on 11700 Wilmington Ave., in the neighborhood of Willowbrook, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Thief Steals Loaded Delivery Van as Driver Drops Off Packages
A thief took off in a delivery van loaded with packages just moments after the driver got out of the truck to drop off items at a Riverside County home. Security camera video showed the driver walking from the parked van toward a residence just after 6 p.m. Dec. 3. in San Jacinto. As she disappeared from view, someone got into the truck and drove off.
KTLA.com
21-year-old man arrested after slamming into police cruiser in Crenshaw
A 21-year-old man was arrested after police say he slammed into the passenger side of their marked, black-and-white patrol vehicle Sunday, sending two officers to the hospital. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., near Hillcrest Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Crenshaw area, according to a...
Compton Sheriff's respond to McDonald's robbery suspect
The Compton Sheriff's Station responded to an armed robbery call around 2 p.m.at a McDonald's at 11700 Wilmington Ave. Sheriff's evacuated the restaurant and the masked suspect was barricaded inside.Surrounding businesses were also evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m.
Juvenile killed in second Azusa shooting in 2 days
A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday in an Azusa homicide, the second shooting incident in the area in two days.The 16-year-old was killed, and his 13-year-old brother was injured in Tuesday afternoon's shooting.Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station responded at approximately 3:26 p.m. to the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue in unincorporated Azusa following a report of a gunshot victim. Azusa Police first received the call, the sheriff's department said.A juvenile male was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire personnel. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was shot...
mynewsla.com
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection
A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
