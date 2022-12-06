ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog

POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested in Corona road rage incident

CORONA, Calif. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Corona Wednesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway north of Dos Lagos Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a "road rage incident" happened between a...
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

Inglewood PD looking to identify kidnapping suspect

LOS ANGELES - The Inglewood Police Department is looking to identify a suspect wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a woman. On Dec. 2, around 4:15 p.m., the victim was walking in the area of 109th Street and Doty Avenue when the suspect approached the victim, grabbed her by the arm and tried walking her to his vehicle.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
WHITTIER, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles

Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
TUSTIN, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Thief Steals Loaded Delivery Van as Driver Drops Off Packages

A thief took off in a delivery van loaded with packages just moments after the driver got out of the truck to drop off items at a Riverside County home. Security camera video showed the driver walking from the parked van toward a residence just after 6 p.m. Dec. 3. in San Jacinto. As she disappeared from view, someone got into the truck and drove off.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KTLA.com

21-year-old man arrested after slamming into police cruiser in Crenshaw

A 21-year-old man was arrested after police say he slammed into the passenger side of their marked, black-and-white patrol vehicle Sunday, sending two officers to the hospital. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., near Hillcrest Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Crenshaw area, according to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Compton Sheriff's respond to McDonald's robbery suspect

The Compton Sheriff's Station responded to an armed robbery call around 2 p.m.at a McDonald's at 11700 Wilmington Ave. Sheriff's evacuated the restaurant and the masked suspect was barricaded inside.Surrounding businesses were also evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Juvenile killed in second Azusa shooting in 2 days

A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday in an Azusa homicide, the second shooting incident in the area in two days.The 16-year-old was killed, and his 13-year-old brother was injured in Tuesday afternoon's shooting.Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station responded at approximately 3:26 p.m. to the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue in unincorporated Azusa following a report of a gunshot victim. Azusa Police first received the call, the sheriff's department said.A juvenile male was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire personnel. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was shot...
AZUSA, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection

A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
HEMET, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy