The FTX crash has been a blow to SOL’s worth and restoration. SOL trades with decrease volumes, and a possible drop might happen. Solana (SOL/USD) trades at $13. The cryptocurrency has held to this key stage for a month now. The extent was reached after a pointy sell-off. That provides consumers the arrogance that SOL is consolidating forward of a possible takeoff. Nonetheless, it is usually true that SOL is only one potential bear leg, and the token will hit ranges at or under $10. Fundamentals haven’t been beneficial both.

2 DAYS AGO