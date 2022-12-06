Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Why The Halving Event Will Push Bitcoin Price To Reach $100,000 In 2024
Bitcoin, nonetheless the consensus chief of the pack for the complete crypto market, had a median worth of $49,384 in December 2021. This yr, over the primary few days of the month, the maiden digital coin is altering palms at a median value of $17,030. On the time of this...
astaga.com
Crypto pundit thinks Ripple (XRP/USD) will lose against the SEC
XRP has been buying and selling at or barely beneath the $0.4 resistance. Gene Hoffman expects SEC to win the case in opposition to Ripple. XRP awaits additional triggers for a breakout or drop. Ripple (XRP/USD) continues to be in ready mode. The cryptocurrency clings to the $0.4 resistance as...
astaga.com
Axie Infinity (AXS/USD)continues to face rejection. Are buyers giving up?
Axie Infinity token misplaced 6.60% on Thursday regardless of earlier features. Axie Infinity has been recording rising exercise on the platform. The token faces resistance on the 50-day transferring common. After robust features, Axie Infinity’s (AXS/USD) worth is weakening. The token traded down by 6.60% in 24 hours, regardless of...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Regains Strength, Why BTC Could Surpass $18K This Time
Bitcoin worth remained robust above the $16,700 degree. BTC shaped a base and began a recent improve above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin discovered assist close to $16,700 and began a good improve. The value is buying and selling above $17,000 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There was...
astaga.com
Binance (BNB/USD) to $266? Will a bitter exchange between Binance CEO and SBF hurt token further?
Binance has been on a sluggish decline since touching $315. The cryptocurrency has lacked constructive catalysts to take the value greater. Binance (BNB/USD) continues to consolidate however is on a short-term descent after tapping a minor resistance. As of press time, BNB was buying and selling at $289 and looking out more and more bearish. Buyers now stare at a doable value backside at $266.
astaga.com
How bullish is Aave price (AAVE/USD) after recovering from the $50 bottom?
The cryptocurrency has suffered from restricted DeFi exercise. AAVE wants to beat resistance at $71 and the descending buying and selling channel. Aave price (AAVE/USD) touched a low of $50 on November 22. The extent is a vital assist that AAVE traded at in June. Afterwards, AAVE launched into robust bullish momentum, hitting $115 in August. If historical past repeats itself, AAVE patrons may take a look at one other bullish rally that might final for some time. Nevertheless, it isn’t that simple.
astaga.com
Ethereum (ETH/USD) rises above $1,250 support, but buyers may still be unconvinced
Ethereum has been witnessing whale accumulation at $1,230. The cryptocurrency nonetheless lacks a directional bias as sellers stay energetic. Ethereum (ETH/USD) rose greater than 2% on Friday, cementing a place above $1,250 assist. The restoration noticed ETH commerce to a value of almost $1,300 earlier than falling barely. Nevertheless, the ETH price just isn’t at a stage we are able to take into account bullish. It’s, as an alternative, consolidating at or above the essential assist. Will patrons assist additional recoveries?
astaga.com
Is Bitcoin Bottom In? This On-Chain Condition Hasn’t Been Met Yet
A Bitcoin on-chain metric nonetheless hasn’t shaped the identical situation as within the earlier backside, suggesting that the present low is probably not in but. Stablecoin Change Inflows (High 10) Hasn’t Proven Any Spikes Not too long ago. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the...
astaga.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Dump Incoming? On-Chain Data Reveals Bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) value failed to carry above $17k and fell to the assist close to $16,500 once more. The BTC value stays underneath strain as miner capitulation risk continues to hang-out merchants seeking to make lengthy positions. On-chain knowledge reveals miners are certainly liquidating their Bitcoin holdings as a result of monetary constraints. The impact might be simply seen within the falling share costs of mining firms.
astaga.com
Solana (SOL/USD) price movement should worry buyers
The FTX crash has been a blow to SOL’s worth and restoration. SOL trades with decrease volumes, and a possible drop might happen. Solana (SOL/USD) trades at $13. The cryptocurrency has held to this key stage for a month now. The extent was reached after a pointy sell-off. That provides consumers the arrogance that SOL is consolidating forward of a possible takeoff. Nonetheless, it is usually true that SOL is only one potential bear leg, and the token will hit ranges at or under $10. Fundamentals haven’t been beneficial both.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Whales Continue To Shed Holdings, Prices Not Attractive Enough?
On-chain knowledge exhibits Bitcoin whales have continued to shave off their holdings in current weeks, suggesting that the present lows will not be enticing sufficient to them. Bitcoin Whales Proceed To Promote Regardless of The Latest Deep Lows. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the variety of...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Bulls Hold Strong, Indicators Suggest Fresh Rally To $1,400
Ethereum bulls defended the $1,220 help zone in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is rising and may purpose a powerful bullish wave above the $1,300 resistance zone. Ethereum remained effectively bid and robust above the $1,220 zone. The value is now buying and selling above $1,250 and the 100...
astaga.com
ApeCoin (APE/USD) staking launches with a thud! Will bulls overcome relentless bears?
ApeCoin gained 3% on Friday and stays inexperienced over the week. ApeCoin will begin to situation staking rewards on December 12. The cryptocurrency faces resistance approaching the higher restrict of descending channel. ApeCoin (APE/USD) staking performance is not a dream – it’s a actuality. Staking rewards are set to start...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Holders Show Rapid New Accumulation For First Time This Bear, Bottom Signal?
On-chain information exhibits Bitcoin holders have carried out some fast contemporary accumulation just lately, one thing which will result in backside formation for the cycle. Bitcoin 1w-1m Realized Cap UTXO Age Bands Have Sharply Gone Up. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the share of the BTC...
astaga.com
Litecoin price comeback stalls as hashrate nosedives
Litecoin price restoration stalled this week after defying gravity amid the continued crypto sell-off. LTC retreated to a low of $75.60, which was a couple of factors under this month’s excessive of $84.47. It stays about 60% from the bottom degree in November. LTC hashrate slumps. Litecoin has been...
astaga.com
FTX Token, Fetch.ai, Cortex (CTXC)
Cryptocurrencies have been nonetheless in a somber temper this week. FTX Token rose by greater than 30% regardless of SBF authorized woes. Fetch.ai token surged after a staking announcement by Binance US. Cryptocurrency prices remained in a good vary this week as buyers targeted on macro points in the US....
astaga.com
Ripple Keeps Falling Amid XRP-SEC Lawsuit Whilst MCADE is Selling Out in Its Presale
Ripple (XRP) has been falling sharply attributable to ongoing regulatory uncertainty surrounding the coin. In distinction, buyers are exhibiting an elevated curiosity in Metacade (MCADE). Metacade is promoting out within the presale as buyers flock to Web3 gaming, given how profitable this area of interest is proving to be. Why...
astaga.com
These On-Chain Indicators Offer Insight Into the Next Ethereum (ETH) Price Action
The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) has additionally been beneath sturdy promoting stress shifting to $1,200 amid the market shakeout attributable to the FTX collapse. As of press time, ETH is buying and selling 4.3% up at a worth of $1,282 and a market cap of $156.9 billion. The...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Could Avoid Another Downtrend if it Closes Above One Key Level
Bitcoin worth prolonged its decline under the $17,000 degree. BTC may keep away from a serious drop if it closes above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone and traded under the $17,000 help. The worth is buying and selling under $17,000 and the 100 hourly easy...
astaga.com
XRP Price Bucks Trend As Whales Move Triple Digit Millions
The XRP value is at present bucking the final market pattern and is recording a small acquire of round 2% during the last 24 hours. What’s noticeable are huge actions by whales over the previous few hours. The cryptocurrency market is on shaky floor given the macroeconomic headwinds and...
