Deptford Township, NJ

SoJO 104.9

What’s The Deal With All The Unleashed Dogs In Mays Landing, NJ?

It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiment on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Mays Landing in Atlantic County. Apparently, it's pretty common for people to come across dogs freely roaming around certain neighborhoods. While I'm no "Karen", I do believe in practicing good safety when it comes to my pets. Truth be told, no dog should EVER be off-leash if on walk.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days

If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
SoJO 104.9

Bill would make NJ first with bike helmet mandate for adults

TRENTON – Adults in New Jersey would be required to wear a helmet when bicycling, roller skating or skateboarding, under a bill introduced this week in the state Assembly. Kids have had to wear a helmet during those activities since 1992, but the new proposal (A4894) extends that law to begin applying to people aged 18 and older.
WASHINGTON STATE
SoJO 104.9

Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?

Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

The Three Places Wawa Plans to Expand to Next

Wawa, once our little secret in the Philadelphia and southern New Jersey area has turned into an expansion monster. Wednesday, Wawa announced they are looking at launching its first stores in the states of Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO, released this statement. At Wawa,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

