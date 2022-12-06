Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
Great Places in South Jersey to Bring Your Dog
I'll admit it. I enjoy hanging out with my dogs. We often read about great places to bring our spouse or our kids, but what about our 4-legged kids? This time of year, there are actually some really cool places to bring your best friend. If you travel up the...
Miracle Hudson River rescue: Pup saved after swimming from NYC to NJ
EDGEWATER — Move over Captain Sully. There is a new hero on the Hudson. Members of Edgewater Fire Company #1 rescued a six-month-old 50-pound service dog named Bear that swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey early Tuesday morning. The Leonberger Bernese mix was found under...
Woman Falls from Atlantic City Expressway Overpass in Winslow Twp., NJ in Broad Daylight
It was a tense situation above the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp. for woman who fell from an overpass and the first responders hoping to save her. The incident took place around 1:30 in the afternoon last Thursday near Exit 41 on the Expressway after police received reports of a woman sitting on the ledge of the overpass.
What’s The Deal With All The Unleashed Dogs In Mays Landing, NJ?
It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiment on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Mays Landing in Atlantic County. Apparently, it's pretty common for people to come across dogs freely roaming around certain neighborhoods. While I'm no "Karen", I do believe in practicing good safety when it comes to my pets. Truth be told, no dog should EVER be off-leash if on walk.
Regional Pizza Restaurant Chain With NJ, PA Locations Declares Bankruptcy
Just because you sell food that just about everyone enjoys doesn't mean you'll have an easy time running a business. Just ask the folks to run a chain of pizza restaurants across our region as they have just filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time. No easy go. This...
Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days
If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
Bill would make NJ first with bike helmet mandate for adults
TRENTON – Adults in New Jersey would be required to wear a helmet when bicycling, roller skating or skateboarding, under a bill introduced this week in the state Assembly. Kids have had to wear a helmet during those activities since 1992, but the new proposal (A4894) extends that law to begin applying to people aged 18 and older.
These Are The Top 5 Least Expensive Towns To Raise A Family In New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to raise a family. Our taxes alone are equal to what some people pay for their mortgages. That makes looking into this more important than ever. Where do you get the most for your money in New Jersey?. Research was done...
One night only at NJ farm: Autism-friendly free holiday light spectacular
WALL — “Nurture through nature.” That’s the motto at Allaire Community Farm, located at 1923 Baileys Corner Road. Since 2015, Allaire Community Farm has partnered with POAC Autism Services on numerous farm events, free of charge. Now, for the first time, Allaire Community Farm is offering...
Where Did New Jersey Rank On The Most Fun Cities List?
We are a fun group in New Jersey, aren’t we? In fact, we spend over $3,500 on entertaining ourselves every year. WalletHub took a deep dive into what cities spend the most on fun and I was curious where New Jersey cities ranked. They came out with the “Most...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?
Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
Stop Porch Pirates! This Is How To Keep Your Packages Safe In New Jersey
Cyber Monday has become almost as popular as Black Friday. Don't you love that we can stay in the comfort of our own homes (preferably with a glass of red wine) and shop for all the best deals?. Apparently, New Jersey really brought the online shopping numbers this week. More...
See ‘The Nutcracker Rocks’ — NJ Twist On the Holiday Classic
For a lot of people, it isn’t the Christmas season without The Nutcracker. But the Axelrod theater, one of the preeminent theaters in New Jersey, presents an updated rock version this holiday season with a Jersey twist. Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's (AXCBT,) Monmouth County’s only professional ballet company is...
Are Mandated Masks Coming Back To New Jersey For Christmas?
My husband works in a food store. He manages a bunch of people and all of a sudden they are coming down with COVID left and right. There has been a false sense of security and then Thanksgiving created a bit of an outbreak. The CDC is recommending we mask up for Christmas.
The Three Places Wawa Plans to Expand to Next
Wawa, once our little secret in the Philadelphia and southern New Jersey area has turned into an expansion monster. Wednesday, Wawa announced they are looking at launching its first stores in the states of Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO, released this statement. At Wawa,...
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Settles One of NJ’s Biggest Pizza Debates
So how do you determine who has the best pizza when two legendary shops are under the same roof? You bring in an expert. Well, maybe not "bring in," but when Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is in your neighborhood, chances are, your pizza is about to be judged. And...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Someone in NJ Just Won $3.7M (or 925,000 Boxes of Pork Roll) Playing the Lottery
Someone in New Jersey is now able to buy about 925,000 boxes of pork roll. That's because someone in the great Garden State just won $3.7 million playing Pick 6 from the New Jersey Lottery. Of course, the estimate of 925,000 boxes doesn't take taxes and whatnot into account --...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Underrated Attraction
It’s pretty hard to be an attraction here in New Jersey and fly under the radar. Tons of people visit and enjoy the Garden State, and those of us who live here, we’re not exactly good at keeping secrets. So how can an attraction in New Jersey land in the “underrated” category?
