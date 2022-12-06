Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
Supreme Court Declines Appeal in Rochester Attempted Murder Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to review the case of a Rochester man now serving a 20-year prison sentence for nearly killing his wife. The decision means 68-year-old Joseph Kinjanjui has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Court of Appeals earlier upheld his conviction and sentence for the May 2019 crime.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man to stand trial on identity theft, firearm, drug charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man’s trial has been scheduled in an identity theft case dating back to 2021. Robert Owen was arrested in May of 2021 after a traffic stop allegedly uncovered a firearm, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a book of blank checks belonging to a 61-year-old man from Lincoln, NE.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for meth and a loaded gun
MASON CITY, Iowa - Meth and a loaded gun mean time in a residential correctional facility for a North Iowa man. Riley Joe Morris Brekke, 23 of Mason City, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and up to 180 days in a residential facility for pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fourth-degree theft, and person ineligible to carry a firearm. Brekke must also complete all recommended drug and mental health treatment.
KGLO News
Plea change hearing set for Northwood man accused of serious injury by vehicle in Cerro Gordo County accident
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Northwood man charged with serious injury by vehicle. A criminal complaint accused 29-year-old Tyler Litwiler of being involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of US Highway 65 and 330th Street north of Mason City on January 3rd. Litwiler allegedly crossed the center line while driving north, crashing into another vehicle. The two in the other vehicle as well as Litwiler were all transported to the hospital after the crash.
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester man sentenced to supervised probation on felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court
A Rochester man who pleaded guilty to a felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on March 11th of this year has been sentenced to supervised probation and time in the sentence to service program. 28-year old Kane Norbert Erickson was...
Third Death Reported at Southeast Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the third death reported at a southeast Rochester apartment. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says a social worker assigned to a 58-year-old man residing at an apartment in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. Southeast asked the landlord to check on the apartment tenant after she reported not hearing from him for an extended time. The landlord checked on the apartment, found the man deceased inside and called police around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to scamming local store out of over $10,000 as an employee
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman faces ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a theft charge after scamming a local store out of over $10,000 while employed there. 27-year-old Emily Schumaker was charged with first-degree theft in July. A criminal complaint says she worked as an employee through CVS inside of Target in Mason City. Schumaker over a period of a couple of months allegedly refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and placed the amount into her account and on a gift card, with a total amount over $10,000 during that time.
winonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman
(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to medication refund fraud
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of medication fraud. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2023. Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. Investigators say that when Schumaker was working at Target in...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Faces DWI Charges
(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for starting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – Setting two late night fires results in probation for a North Iowa man. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility, followed by three years of supervised probation, and pay $1,831 in damages.
KIMT
Prison sentence for man who set fire to Mason City restaurant and laundromat
MASON CITY, Iowa – The man who set fire to LD’s Filling Station is going to prison for a long time. Lil’Robert Vincent Barnes, 28 of Mason City, was given three consecutive 10-year prison sentences Monday for pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree theft. Barnes will be given credit for time already served.
KAAL-TV
Austin, Bowling Green men face weapon assault charges after Thanksgiving standoff
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man and a Bowling Green, KY man each face a charge of 2nd-degree assault–deadly weapon after an alleged confrontation the day before Thanksgiving. Brian Keith Ketchum, 37, of Austin and Htay Reh, 21, of Bowling Green were arrested at 401 2nd Ave. SW, Austin on Nov. 23 according to court documents.
KIMT
Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest
(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
3rd resident in Rochester apartment dies, weeks after 2 found dead
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police in Rochester say a third resident in an apartment where two others were found dead last week has also died.According to KIMT, police say the third resident, a 58-year-old man, died of an apparent drug overdose. There were signs of drug use noted by investigators.Last Thursday, officers were called to the same apartment on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside the home, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.Investigators were working to determine their causes of death, but they did rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.
KIMT
Woman gets caught in mesh fence while fleeing, arrested for around a dozen charges in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A lengthy chase throughout southeast Rochester ended when a woman was arrested but she later refused to talk to law enforcement. It began at around 8 p.m. when a deputy observed a vehicle with a traffic violation in Marion Township. The vehicle slowed on the shoulder before getting back on the road and speeding up.
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
Comments / 1