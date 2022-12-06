Read full article on original website
Related
z93country.com
Weekly Covid Update
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases in Wayne County this past week, a slight increase from last week’s total. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland Area, Pulaski County had the most with 43 cases, McCreary County had 29, Russell County reported 16 cases, and Clinton County had 7 cases.
z93country.com
Number of Local Juveniles behind bars Decreases
New data released by Kentucky Youth Advocates shows a significant improvement in Wayne County in the number of incarcerated youth ages 10-17. According to the Kentucky Kids Count Report, the rate of Wayne County youth incarcerated in the juvenile detention system dropped from 28.2 per 1,000 children in the years 2014-2016, to 9.2 per 1,000 in the years 2019-2021.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
lakercountry.com
Adair theft investigation leads to arrest of Russell County woman
A Russell County woman was arrested following an investigation into a theft at a business in Adair County. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business on Liberty Road reported a theft of nearly 5,000 dollars. Amanda Graham, age 40,...
z93country.com
Five Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. James Derrick Lyons of Monticello, KY was arrested on a Complaint Warrant for assault 2nd degree. Timothy R Ellis of Monticello, KY was arrested for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and menacing. Derek...
wtloam.com
Police Chase In Whitley County Leads To The Arrest Of Two Lexington Men
Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police officers were called to I-75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then back into Kentucky. One of the suspects is also accused of using the car to try to hit a police officer during the chase. Police say 44-year-old Bennie H. Strunk and 56-year-old Hershel Slon, both of Lexington, were arrested. Strunk was charged with attempted assault of an officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, DUI, several other traffic offenses and was served with two outstanding warrants. Slon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Strunk, pictured here, was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be given out today
Today is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. this morning until all commodities are given away.
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
z93country.com
Monticello Couple Arrested Following Undercover Drug Investigation
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff’s Office has resulted in a Monticello couple being arrested on drug charges. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm Deputies Derek Dennis, James Barnett, and Valis Smedley executed a search warrant at a residence located on Eastland Dr. This is the residence of Donathan Upchurch and Eliana Rivera of Monticello. The search warrant is the result of an investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics coming from the residence of Upchurch and Rivera. On this date a CS turned over a baggie of gray substance he/she stated they received from Upchurch and Rivera. The gray substance was approximately .10 a gram. The substance tested positive for fentanyl. During the execution of the search warrant, Rivera was located in the back bedroom. Deputies located a black digital scale, zip lock bags, corners cut out of bags, and multiple hypodermic needles in the bedroom where Rivera was located. These items are consistent with drug trafficking. Court Security Officer Burnette assisted and searched Rivera’s person. Burnette located a baggie containing multiple small cotton balls that were soaked in a black substance. The cotton balls tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. A small baggie with the same cotton balls was located at the living room computer where Upchurch was located. Both individuals were Mirandized and neither stated they wanted to speak to law enforcement. The items were seized and logged into evidence at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
z93country.com
New 911 building Inching toward Opening
Monticello – Wayne County’s new 911 communications center is close to opening, so much so that officials are hoping it can happen before the end of the month. Emergency Services Director, Bubby Corder says that after lengthy delays mostly attributed to the delayed arrival of equipment the new center is poised to open after AT&T changes up some programming in order for the new location to receive 911 calls. No timetable was given it could be days or a couple of weeks but once finished it will clear the way for the new facility to open.
wvlt.tv
3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.
wymt.com
One injured, one charged during recent assault
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault. Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received...
wymt.com
Laurel Co. murder suspect still on the run, sheriff says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In November, a grand jury indicted Danielle Kelly on murder and assault charges. Deputies said Kelly killed Tiffany Smith in a DUI crash on US 25 in September of 2021. Three others were hurt in the crash. Officers said Kelly could be in the south...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
z93country.com
Carolyn Jean Payne-Carr
Carolyn Jean Payne-Carr, age 64, of Monticello, Kentucky passed away at her home. Carolyn was born on February 28, 1958 to Roscoe Payne and Dorothy Brown Haynes in London, Kentucky. She was of the Baptist faith and she enjoyed painting and watching her favorite television shows. Most all of she...
Body recovered from Norris Lake identified as retired police officer
A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0