Cache County, UT

Herald-Journal

Some county positions might not need to be elected

By announcing his intent to pursue another career, Cache County clerk-elect Jess Bradfield has done taxpayers a favor. The county executive and council may now declare the office vacant and appoint Bradfield’s deputy as interim clerk. Bradfield would be paid as a temporary part time consultant to the county during this interim.
Herald-Journal

Clerk move a slap in the face to Cache residents

The day I filed as a write-in candidate for Cache County Executive in the recent election, I met with Jess Bradfield. I asked if, due to rumors that he supported my opponent, David Zook, I could expect fair treatment from him. He responded that he did not favor David, that those rumors were untrue and that he would not support one candidate over the other.
kvnutalk

Bradfield's announcement is a slap in the face to residents of Cache County

upr.org

Annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes returns to Logan

In downtown Logan, 11 shops and businesses have recently become the homes of intricate gingerbread artwork as part of the 23rd annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes Contest. The process relies on downtown visitors to determine the best succulent structure by receiving a ballot at any of the business locations and voting for their favorite. The architects of the top six gingerbread houses will receive $100.
kslnewsradio.com

Downtown Ogden expansion project begins finalizing plans

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden is starting to finalize Phase One plans for its 25-year master plan. The plan, called Make Ogden, aims to redevelop downtown Ogden. The first project on the books for Make Ogden is the WonderBlock. Ogden City’s Redevelopment Manager Damen Burham said this development will solve...
KSLTV

New development: Suspect in missing woman case recently failed a polygraph test

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect in a nearly 40-year-old Utah cold case has refused an offer of immunity from criminal charges. The Weber County Attorney’s Office made the offer to Cary Hartmann in a letter. The letter said Hartmann could receive immunity in exchange for information about the disappearance of Sheree Warren “and the location of her identifiable remains.”
KSLTV

Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village

OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
KSLTV

Utah family gets 'a measure of justice' in 50-year-old rape case

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
Gephardt Daily

Man tried to settle a debt with a hacksaw

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after police say he tried to negotiate with a man who owed him money using a hacksaw. Ogden police were summoned to the incident in a park at 222 28th Street where the...
Herald-Journal

Preston farm offers unique Christmas experience

PRESTON — Hydeaway Wagon Rides in Preston offers an unforgettable Christmas experience that is the perfect weekend family excursion this holiday season. What is now a 15-year tradition, Melissa Ward and Mike Hyde are excited to provide a horse-drawn carriage ride through their farm featuring Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus, and hot cocoa.
KSLTV

Police investigating burglary at Riverdale car dealership

RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are investigating after cars, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the Ken Garff Dealership in Riverdale. The crime happened the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. “The business reported an unknown male forced entry into the multiple buildings and stole a few cars, cash...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
