Herald-Journal
Some county positions might not need to be elected
By announcing his intent to pursue another career, Cache County clerk-elect Jess Bradfield has done taxpayers a favor. The county executive and council may now declare the office vacant and appoint Bradfield’s deputy as interim clerk. Bradfield would be paid as a temporary part time consultant to the county during this interim.
Herald-Journal
Clerk move a slap in the face to Cache residents
The day I filed as a write-in candidate for Cache County Executive in the recent election, I met with Jess Bradfield. I asked if, due to rumors that he supported my opponent, David Zook, I could expect fair treatment from him. He responded that he did not favor David, that those rumors were untrue and that he would not support one candidate over the other.
KSLTV
Cache County school officials consider new policies on displaying political symbols
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Changes are in the works at schools in Cache County when it comes to posting symbols that some might consider political. School officials are questioning if symbols like the pride flag should be allowed in the classrooms, something that pride activists are worried about. “We’ve...
kvnutalk
Bradfield’s announcement is a slap in the face to residents of Cache County – Cache Valley Daily
upr.org
Annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes returns to Logan
In downtown Logan, 11 shops and businesses have recently become the homes of intricate gingerbread artwork as part of the 23rd annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes Contest. The process relies on downtown visitors to determine the best succulent structure by receiving a ballot at any of the business locations and voting for their favorite. The architects of the top six gingerbread houses will receive $100.
kslnewsradio.com
Downtown Ogden expansion project begins finalizing plans
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden is starting to finalize Phase One plans for its 25-year master plan. The plan, called Make Ogden, aims to redevelop downtown Ogden. The first project on the books for Make Ogden is the WonderBlock. Ogden City’s Redevelopment Manager Damen Burham said this development will solve...
KSLTV
New development: Suspect in missing woman case recently failed a polygraph test
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect in a nearly 40-year-old Utah cold case has refused an offer of immunity from criminal charges. The Weber County Attorney’s Office made the offer to Cary Hartmann in a letter. The letter said Hartmann could receive immunity in exchange for information about the disappearance of Sheree Warren “and the location of her identifiable remains.”
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
'Project Warming Hands' aims to help Ogden homeless shelter with donations
The winter months are always concerning when it comes to temperatures dropping and members of Utah's homeless community.
Public comment window open for Salt Lake-Farmington I-15 expansion plan
To help keep up with the state's growing population, the Utah Department of Transportation has released its new proposal to expand I-15 to five lanes between Salt Lake City and Farmington.
KSLTV
Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village
OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
KSLTV
Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
Gephardt Daily
Man tried to settle a debt with a hacksaw
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after police say he tried to negotiate with a man who owed him money using a hacksaw. Ogden police were summoned to the incident in a park at 222 28th Street where the...
Herald-Journal
Preston farm offers unique Christmas experience
PRESTON — Hydeaway Wagon Rides in Preston offers an unforgettable Christmas experience that is the perfect weekend family excursion this holiday season. What is now a 15-year tradition, Melissa Ward and Mike Hyde are excited to provide a horse-drawn carriage ride through their farm featuring Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus, and hot cocoa.
ABC 4
Louisiana man allegedly “ran from demons” during Utah police pursuit
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Louisiana man allegedly claimed “demons were going to kill him” after stealing a car in Brigham City and crashing it into a pole in Logan on Monday, Dec. 5. Malcolm Vanburen, 26, was arrested and booked on charges of receiving a stolen...
kjzz.com
Arrest report: Suspect who crashed into Logan house thought 'demons were out to get him'
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle crashed into a Logan home on Monday was reportedly hallucinating while he drove 110 miles per hour through Sardine Canyon and ran red lights in city streets, according to court documents. Malcolm Lamar Vanburen, 26, of Louisiana,...
KSLTV
Police investigating burglary at Riverdale car dealership
RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are investigating after cars, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the Ken Garff Dealership in Riverdale. The crime happened the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. “The business reported an unknown male forced entry into the multiple buildings and stole a few cars, cash...
Layton’s new El Pollo Loco offering free chicken for a year
Southern California franchise El Pollo Loco has opened a new restaurant in Layton and will be offering free chicken for a year to the first 100 customers to show up on Saturday, Dec. 10.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
