ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County detectives searching for man they say stole from store

HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole merchandise from a store in the Hudson area November 9th. According to detectives, around 12:45 p.m., a man reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 13700 block of Little Rd. in Hudson. The man appears to be...
HUDSON, FL
mynews13.com

Lakeland couple marries, wins 1st place for parade float

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland couple tied the knot at one of Polk County’s biggest Christmas parades. This winter wonderland wedding was specially crafted by local businesses at no charge to the bride and groom. The amount behind the kind gesture was averaged around $20,000. “It’s been a...
LAKELAND, FL
iontb.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on 1st Avenue in St. Petersburg

Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist. The crash occurred at approximately 9:24 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022. Investigators reports that 44 year-old Christoper Smith of St. Petersburg was operating a black Suzuki Motorcycle westbound on 1st Avenue North. A blue...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy