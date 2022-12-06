Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Florida Man Accused Of Beating Up Black Kid While Spewing Racial Slurs
Investigators said the suspect insulted the victim in front of bus passengers.
Man Accused of Road Rage Shooting at Deputy
Sheriff says the suspect stumbled out of a car full of empty beer cans and claimed he didn't recognize the marked SUV
Deadly motorcycle crash causes Tampa road closure
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.
Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa that took place late Wednesday evening.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County detectives searching for man they say stole from store
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole merchandise from a store in the Hudson area November 9th. According to detectives, around 12:45 p.m., a man reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 13700 block of Little Rd. in Hudson. The man appears to be...
mynews13.com
Lakeland couple marries, wins 1st place for parade float
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland couple tied the knot at one of Polk County’s biggest Christmas parades. This winter wonderland wedding was specially crafted by local businesses at no charge to the bride and groom. The amount behind the kind gesture was averaged around $20,000. “It’s been a...
Deputies shoot and kill armed domestic violence suspect in Homosassa
CCSO said that they arrived on the scene after a call regarding an armed suspect with apparent gunshots near South Suncoast Boulevard.
I-75 reopens after deadly crash in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a deadly crash that has closed part of I-75 in Venice.
iontb.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on 1st Avenue in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist. The crash occurred at approximately 9:24 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022. Investigators reports that 44 year-old Christoper Smith of St. Petersburg was operating a black Suzuki Motorcycle westbound on 1st Avenue North. A blue...
Suspect’s Truck Identified In Fatal Treasure Island Hit And Run
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a hit-and-run vehicle. On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 46-year-old pedestrian Felicia White was struck and killed in a designated crosswalk in Treasure Island. According to investigators,
Pinellas County Sheriff To Update Public On Murder Charges In 2001 Death Of Juvenile
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a press conference today at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the First Degree Murder Indictment related to a deceased juvenile female who was found on the Duke Energy Trail in 2021. This is s developing
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
Bay News 9
Bay area mom carries out son's wishes after his death, donates his kidney to her supervisor
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County mother, whose son was recently killed in a car crash, has donated her son's organs and is starting a foundation in his honor. Gina Hoerig's son, Michael, was killed in a car crash along Lutz-Fern Road and the Veterans Expressway in Hillsborough County in late October.
Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Treasure Island
Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Treasure Island.
Spring Hill Woman Dies After Crash In Hernando County
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A 28-year-old Spring Hill woman has died after a crash that happened around 6:00 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the Spring Hill woman was traveling northbound on US-41. At the intersection of Powell Road, the
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
fox13news.com
2-year-old panther killed in vehicle crash on Hillsborough County road
LITHIA, Fla. - A 2-year-old Florida panther died after being hit by a vehicle in rural Hillsborough County, and, so far, deadly crashes have been the cause for all but two panthers in 2022. However, panther sightings are rare in the county, where it's been at least eight years since one has been found dead.
Deputies investigate shooting near Brandon Costco; 1 hurt, 1 detained
One person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Brandon Monday morning, authorities said.
St. Pete family identified as victims of Venice plane crash
Venice Police have identified the three victims of Saturday night's plane crash into the Gulf of Mexico.
Memes shared within Tampa Police Department show staff celebrating chief's resignation over golf cart scandal
In one meme, O'Connor is photoshopped to appear at a DMV, finally getting a license plate for her golf cart
