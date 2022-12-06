Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
A Food Blogger Was Told Detroit Has Better Mexican Food Than Texas & Some Actually Agree
There are a few cuisines Texans pride themselves on, and that includes BBQ, over-the-top desserts, and Mexican cooking. Eric (@EricEatsHTX), a food blogger in Houston, TX, revealed in a November tweet that someone boldly told him Detroit, MI, has better Mexican food than the Lone Star State. The post has...
Cockroaches found on food at Detroit Popeyes, restaurant closed for ‘maintenance’
DETROIT -- A Popeyes chicken location in Detroit was closed this week for “maintenance” just days after a DoorDash driver filmed cockroaches crawling over food containers in the restaurant. According to WXYZ-Detroit, a spokesperson with the Detroit Health Department said an inspector went to the restaurant Monday and...
Detroit’s Black fraternities and sororities: A tour of their history and contributions
From skyscrapers to historic homes, Detroit is filled with historical landmarks, including some of the city’s African American fraternity and sorority housing. But what is the history behind Detroit’s Black fraternity and sorority houses? And what contributions have they made to Detroit, one of America’s largest majority-Black cities?
4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Detroit
Inexpensive meals can be found across the city if you know where to look.We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less: Asian Corned BeefWhat's on the menu: Asian Corned Beef serves 10 different egg rolls in addition to turkey, pastrami, and corned beef sandwiches. Check out Samuel Robinson's review.Cost: Egg rolls (starting at $1.99), mini sandwich ($5.99), full sandwiches (starting at $11.79)Address: All Asian Corned Beef locations here.Hours: 11am to midnight Monday-Saturday; 2-10pm Sunday Photos: Samuel Robinson/AxiosHonest John'sWhat's on the menu: You can stop by Honest John's for breakfast or their modest lunch menu of...
Detroit Popeye's shut down after DoorDash driver records cockroaches crawling on straws, to-go orders
It’s creepy, crawly and you certainly don’t want it in your food, but that’s exactly what was caught on camera by a food delivery worker who spotted cockroaches scurrying across countertops at one fast food chain in Detroit.
Cockroaches found in Detroit Popeyes restaurant in DoorDash driver video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Creepy, crawly, cockroaches in a video – posted by a DoorDash Driver of the Popeye’s location on Detroit’s east side, at Conner and Warren has surfaced. "They got roaches y’all," said the driver on video. "Running all over the straws,. "German Cockroaches...
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Popeye's location closed after viral roach video
DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) — This story is tough to stomach. A Popeye's restaurant in Detroit closed Tuesday after a video surfaced showing roaches crawling over a number of to go orders. The location is now undergoing a thorough cleaning:. "I am at Popeyes y'all. Popeyes at Warren and Conner....
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Hiring delays prompt questions about Amazon's fulfillment center in Detroit
A 3.8 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit has promised more than a thousand local jobs and millions in economic impact for the city.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension
Officer Johnny Strickland, a Detroit native, said he was was handcuffed and harassed by white cops
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
“Pumpkinhead” deer on the loose near Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
