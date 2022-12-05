Read full article on original website
All Fortnite Chapter 4 Codes and Coordinates
Waiting for a new chapter to launch in Fortnite once you have cleared the battle pass and unlocked all can be frustrating. Epic Games played a game with fans so they can hunt out coordinates while the servers were busy with maintenance, and it was a great way to keep us distracted. Each coordinate found gave a teaser into what was coming in the future. Here are all of the Fortnite Chapter 4 coordinates.
How to infinite sprint in Fortnite
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players use several unique consumable items, along with newly introduced Reality Augments. The Slap Juice is one of the new consumables added to the game, allowing players unlimited energy for a short time. Unlimited energy means players can sprint without worrying about losing stamina. Although it lasts for a brief time, players need to know how to perform this ultimate sprint technique. Here's how to sprint for longer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
When are we getting the Deku Fortnite skin?
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players are expecting to see several popular culture collaborations, and one of them includes My Hero Academia skins. Deku was teased in the official trailer for the season, along with a secret mythic ability that might rival Goku's Kamehameha. Naturally, players want to know when these cosmetics are arriving in the game. Here's everything you need to know about Deku's Fortnite skin and other My Hero Academia cosmetics coming in Chapter 4 Season 1.
Fortnite Party Time augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to select from a range of Reality Augments which are designed to give certain boosts. The Party Time is one of these Augments, classified under the mobility and scouting section. Players need to know how to use this Augment before selecting it in a match. Here's how to use the Party Time Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
How to get the Santa Marker in Find the Markers – Roblox
While Find the Markers may seem like just another scavenger-hunt-style experience, it actually offers quite an intricate map with more than a handful of challenging secrets to find. With its Christmas 2022 update, Find the Markers has added eight more markers for players to discover, including the one we'll be covering in this brief guide, the Santa Marker.
How old is Ciri in The Witcher 3?
There are a lot of great characters in The Witcher 3, so it's natural to want to learn more about them. Ciri warrants a lot of attention due to her fascinating story. So, how old is she in the game? And what about Geralt?. How old is Ciri in The...
How to get more Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact
Developed by the scholars of Sumeru, the Genius Invokation TCG is Genshin Impact's battle-oriented card game that's been growing in popularity all over Teyvat. Travelers can begin collecting cards and battling others in The Cat's Tail, where the legendary Prince will grant you official membership. As with any card game, the first thing you want to do is build a proper deck. With that said, here are all the ways you can get Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact.
How to download and install Valheim Plus mod for Valheim
Mods are usually a great addition to any survival game, and Valheim is no different with mods like Valheim Plus. Valheim Plus is a quality-of-life bundle mod that brings many improvements to the table, making the core experience in Valheim all the more enjoyable. However, installing the mod is a little tricky, as there are multiple versions of Valheim Plus. Our guide will explain these steps and how to download and install the Valheim Plus mod.
Best Wanderer build in Genshin Impact – Weapons, Artifacts, & more!
Wanderer, who's also known by the names Scaramouche, Kunikuzushi, Balladeer, and Kabukimono, is a playable five-star Anemo catalyst user who can be pulled whenever his banner is on rotation. His dynamic playstyle offers a feast for the eyes, from his ability to hover in the air to the glorious view of his foot stepping on enemies (or you). If you're interested in playing this edgy child of eternity and stepchild of wisdom, here are some of our recommendations to help you out.
Alhaitham & Yaoyao are finally introduced to release in the Genshin Impact V3.4 update
Genshin impact has officially introduced the two new characters expected to arrive in the Version 3.4 update. Alhaitham and Yaoyao are long-awaited names who have gathered fans after being teased in various parts of the game prior. And these Dendro additions could join eager players' teams sooner than expected. These...
JUDAS – release date, platforms, trailer, and more
JUDAS is a new title being developed and published by Ghost Story Games, a new studio led by Ken Levine. Not much is known about this title, but it captured the attention of the gaming community with its unique visuals and bizarre theme. Everything we know about JUDAS. JUDAS remains...
Sword Fighters Simulator Codes (December 2022)
In Sword Fighters Simulator, you ramp up your power every time you swing your sword by clicking with your mouse. When you have power built up, you can take on enemies around the map, which drop you various rare swords and coins. You can use coins to purchase upgrades that increase your stats and pet eggs that hatch rare pets and boost your battle skills.
Post Trauma – release date, platforms, trailer & more
Post Trauma has been a head-turner after its announcement at The Game Awards 2022. With its genuinely spooky atmosphere, stunning visuals, and visceral imagery, this new game from Red Soul Games is a promising psychological horror contender. Everything we know about Post Trauma. Here's everything we know about Post Trauma,...
What is the point of playing Gwent in Witcher 3? Answered
In a game as large as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there are always a ton of activities for players to complete. From slaying monsters to exploring new areas, Geralt's missions seem unending. However, many players fell in love with the in-game card game Gwent, with many believing it to be one of the best parts of the game. The question becomes, what is so special about this card game, and is there any benefit to playing it?
Star Wars Tower Defense Codes (December 2022)
Star Wars Tower Defense brings the defense to a galaxy far away. This Roblox title is in beta, but you can place various characters from the Star Wars universe to defend your base. Place down defenders to keep the raiders from destroying your base (and the galaxy with it). Codes...
