wevv.com

Two people injured in Evansville crash

Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two people face drug and neglect charges

Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
wevv.com

Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County

Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Dubois County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says the crash happened early Thursday on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of Saint Anthony. It's not clear what caused the crash, but authorities...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

One person hospitalized following car crash in Hopkins County

In Hopkins County, Kentucky, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Madisonville Thursday morning. Madisonville Police say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road, when a 72-year-old woman tried turning as well. Authorities say the man did not...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire

Warrick Co. Sheriff's deputy arrested and charged with rape.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Man That Escaped Federal Custody Receives A Year In Prison

A 40 year old Evansville man gets 12 months in a federal lockup. Brett Clark pleaded guilty to escaping federal custody. In September of 2011, Clark was sentenced in Federal Court at Evansville to 10 years in jail and 5 more years on supervised release. He was accused of meth...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of Sunday morning shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) –  The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy faces rape charges

New details are being released regarding a Warrick County Sheriff's deputy who now faces two counts of rape. Deputy Jarred Stuckey was arrested following an investigation. The investigation into the rape allegation began December 3 when Evansville Police were dispatched to Deaconess Gateway Hospital for a sensitive incident report. According to the probable cause affidavit, the female victim was able to explain to detectives what happened.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fire reported in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
CHANDLER, IN
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a man was arrested after punching a pregnant woman Saturday night. According to an affidavit, 60-year-old Johnny McGillem assaulted a female victim at the Quality Inn in Evansville. Police say the victim and McGillem were staying in the same room together Saturday night. Officials...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher shot 37-year-old Gamia Stuart several times in front of her apartment on Clayton Avenue on Sunday. Police say when Stuart was shot, she was on the phone with her friend, Whitney Gregory. 14 News sat down with Gregory today to go...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash causes large barn fire in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says one person died in a large barn fire Tuesday afternoon off Stacer Road in Newburgh. A family that owns the barn tells us they were living in it because they were renovating their home. Deputies tell us someone driving a car in the Subway restaurant […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville arcade seeks answers for damaged window

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A popular arcade on Evansville’s west side is searching for answers after owners discovered a shattered window during a routine walkthrough. But how it happened, and who is responsible, remains a mystery, and the business is left wondering, was this an accident, or something malicious? Clint Hoskins was performing a routine […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

