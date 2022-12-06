New details are being released regarding a Warrick County Sheriff's deputy who now faces two counts of rape. Deputy Jarred Stuckey was arrested following an investigation. The investigation into the rape allegation began December 3 when Evansville Police were dispatched to Deaconess Gateway Hospital for a sensitive incident report. According to the probable cause affidavit, the female victim was able to explain to detectives what happened.

WARRICK COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO