Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison time by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross, RadarOnline.com can confirm months after they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. He will serve 12 years behind bars, while Julie was sentenced to 7 years. They both also got 16 months of probation.Todd and Julie's sentencing was originally set for October 6 but was postponed until November 21 — just in time for Thanksgiving.A three-week trial resulted in the reality couple being convicted back in June. In addition to those charges, Julie was also hit with an additional...

17 DAYS AGO