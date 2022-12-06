Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes
More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Courthouse Singers Christmas Show This Sunday
The Daviess County Courthouse Singers are back for another awesome Christmas show at the Courthouse this Sunday. Director Vicki Bubalo says around 20 performers are a part of the show this year and gives us a rundown of Sunday’s performance…. The show is absolutely free and begins at 2...
wbiw.com
Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford
Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
wamwamfm.com
Free Golden Pride Beginning Band Concert Tomorrow
The 6th and 7th Grade Beginning Band will perform a FREE Holiday Concert in the Washington High School Auditorium on Wednesday, December 7th, at 7 p.m. JH Choirs, the 6th and 7th Grade Beginning Band, the 8th Grade Band, and the High School Band will all be performing!. Going grade...
wamwamfm.com
Santa Delivering Presents in Loogootee
Loogootee Fire Department is less than a week away from their first delivery date with Santa! Don’t forget to stop by City Hall and get signed up this week! On December 11th and 18th, starting at 1 p.m., the Loogootee Fire Department will accompany Santa as he delivers presents to boys and girls throughout town! It is easy to get involved. Bring a pre-wrapped gift(s) to city hall with the children’s name on the label. Make sure to leave your preferred date of delivery, address, and parent’s phone number as well. They are asking for a $10 donation per gift to the fire department.
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
14news.com
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
vincennespbs.org
Washington adds Housing
Forty five more homes being built in Daviess County. The Daviess County Economic Development Corporation says that a $12 million housing project has 1 homes built already and sales are underway in Washington. Buffalo Trace is a 25 single family home development through RJ Community Builders LLC, which is owned...
wamwamfm.com
Facebook Live Community Forum Discussion Next Thursday
WAMW, along with the Daviess County Economic Development Office, will be hosting a Facebook Live open forum one week from today, Thursday, December 15th, at 9:30am on the WAMW Facebook Page Live Stream. Our guests will be Nathan Gabhart County Commissioner and Bryant Niehoff, director of economic development, and the host will be DeWayne Shake from WAMW. The purpose of the forum is to allow viewers a chance to make live comments about what they would like to see come from the HELP program. The casual talk will allow the guests to get feedback and respond to the comments as they come in during the event. Be sure to tune in and join in the discussion to give your feedback on what you would like to see here in Daviess County, next Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. on the WAMW Facebook Page.
wevv.com
Extended deadline for 'Trash for Cash' program in Daviess County
It's a chance to turn roadside trash into cash. The Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the "Trash for Cash" program. Officials say it will now run until January 3rd, 2023. The Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for this program in the next calendar...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
wamwamfm.com
Mary Louise Peek
Mary Louise Peek, 94, of Loogootee, Indiana went to be home with her Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies. She was born April 11, 1928 in Martin County, Indiana to the late William C. and Julia Iona (Strawn) Walton. Mary graduated from Loogootee High School in...
wamwamfm.com
Mark E. Williams
Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
vincennespbs.org
Compton Hub to provide several services
A social services hub in Vincennes officially has a name. The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub will be located in the Bloebaum-Fuller building across the street from the Knox County Public Library. Mckenzie Young, a Community Based Prevention Specialist and Project Manager for Children and Family Services, spoke with First City...
New modern housing opens up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
wamwamfm.com
Linda Carole Utt
Linda Carole Utt, 80, of Vincennes went to be with the Lord, Sunday December 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was born July 4, 1942, in Vincennes to Farrell S. and Mildred L. (Groves) Hatton. Linda married Bennie Utt on December 3, 1961 and celebrated 60 years together.
wamwamfm.com
Byron David “Butch” Osborn
Byron David “Butch” Osborn, 68, of Monroe City, passed away December 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. He was born April 14, 1954 to Charles and Berneice (Chamnes) Osborn in Monroe City. Butch was self-employed travelling the area attending auctions and acquiring items to resell. There wasn’t an auctioneer in the area that didn’t know Butch.
Wabash Valley Dragway looking for answers after vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Dragway is looking for answers after having property vandalized and a truck stolen this week. Troy Mann, one of the owners of the Wabash Valley Dragway, said this likely took place sometime on Tuesday. “[Tuesday] we got notification that there was a break-in down here and some […]
WTVW
Stacey’s Unsettled Forecast – December 7, 2022
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a high 52-57 (NW to SE; 54 in Evansville) Winds NW 5-10. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some fog. Rain developing late. Low of 42-47. Winds NE 5-10. THURSDAY: Cloudy with steady rain, diminishing after noon. High of 48-53. Winds NE 5-15. Meteorologist Stacey May.
Comments / 0