Evansville, IN

14news.com

Evansville holding another ‘access to service fair’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. [City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents]...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Evansville set to receive over $900K for road projects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced the City of Evansville will receive $987,405 in state matching funds for road projects on Wednesday. Evansville was among 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties receiving a combined $119 million+ in funds through the Community Crossings Initiative, a component of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two people injured in Evansville crash

Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville arcade seeks answers for damaged window

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A popular arcade on Evansville’s west side is searching for answers after owners discovered a shattered window during a routine walkthrough. But how it happened, and who is responsible, remains a mystery, and the business is left wondering, was this an accident, or something malicious? Clint Hoskins was performing a routine […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Part of S. Weinbach closed Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the Evansville Sewer Department will have the Northbound lanes of S. Weinbach Ave. between E. Powell Ave. and E. Chandler Ave closed for sewer work. It will start Wednesday at 8 a.m. Officials say the road should be open later in afternoon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson residence catches fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Accident stalls traffic on WB Lloyd near I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say an accident stalled traffic on the Lloyd Expressway. It was in the westbound lanes near I-69. We spoke with dispatchers shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. They didn’t have a timeline of when the scene would be clear.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Services planned for 45th anniversary commemoration of ‘77 plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has announced plans to commemorate the 45th anniversary of a deadly plane crash that killed 29 people, including members of the UE basketball team. On December 13, 1977, a plane crashed at 7:22 p.m., just 90 seconds after takeoff. The event tragically...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New strip mall planned in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new strip mall is coming to Newburgh next year. A retail listing shows it will be built on High Point Drive, which officials say is extension of the Warrick Wellness Trail. The listing shows it will have good visibility from State Road 66, plenty of...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New modern housing opens up in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Credit union planning new office building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Liberty Federal Credit Union has plans for a new office building. The site review agenda shows it will be on Theater Drive in Evansville, right next to some other Liberty Federal Credit Union buildings. The agenda didn’t show a timeline.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro man dead after crane accident in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery Tuesday morning. According to a press release, the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois at the Phillips 66 refinery around 10:45 a.m. when a malfunction occurred with the crane.
WOOD RIVER, IL
vincennespbs.org

Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes

More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Possible landfill expansion brings residential concerns

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County residents near the Laubscher Meadows Landfill are concerned about a possible expansion. Some residents, including James Woodard, received a letter from Republic Services detailing their plan and reasoning to bring in poultry waste to the landfill from neighboring counties across southern Indiana. “We don’t really think Vanderburgh County […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dozens of family photos recovered after December 2021 tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - As many around the Tri-State prepare to mark one year since the Dec. 10 tornado, memories of that night are still fresh for the people of Dawson Springs. Many people lost homes, loved ones and neighbors in the storm — including Lori Blalock. Her...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wevv.com

Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County

Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Dubois County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says the crash happened early Thursday on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of Saint Anthony. It's not clear what caused the crash, but authorities...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fed-Ex truck and semi crash on Highway 60 East in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say emergency crews were called to an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a semi tractor trailer. They say the crash is in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East in Daviess County. The entire roadway was blocked off around 1:15...
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some dense fog this morning. An Evansville woman recalls the moment her friend was shot and killed over the weekend. She says the suspect and victim had dated for years, but had been broken up for almost a year. Authorities are still searching...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Community Policy