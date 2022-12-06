ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Flint Fares Poorly in Annual List of Best College Towns in America

The annual list of best college towns and cities in the US has been released, and unfortunately for the ranking is less than favorable for the Vehicle City. Wallet Hub crunched the numbers and compared more than 400 US cities, using 32 metrics, based on academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Factors such as housing, costs, higher education quality, availability of rental units, and crime rates helped shape the rankings.
Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Learn more about the Flint Firebirds toy drive game. TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8

Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
U.S. Coney & Cone coming to Midland

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday will...
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Afternoon, Dec. 7

Kids with incarcerated parents receive extra love during holiday toy drive. The 3rd Annual Holiday Toy Drive, hosted by Genesee County ambassadors and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, is a reminder for all that all children are created equal. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Pianist Kevin Cole gives a special...
MDOT calls in bridge experts to look at Vets Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City is closed to traffic and it could be some time before it reopens. The Michigan Department of Transportation has called in experts from out of state to look at the problem, which is a piece of equipment that is out of alignment by just one inch. A drive shaft on the bridge is what is out of alignment, and that is part of the rack and pinion that moves the bridge up or down.
Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City stuck open, closed to traffic

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Half of Bay City's drawbridges over the Saginaw River are closed for the evening commute Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which carries traffic for Thomas and McKinley streets, is closed until further notice due to mechanical problems. Skycam images...
Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death

A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking the public for information on a malnourished dog found roaming freely. Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found it somewhere on Adam Boulevard near Court Street in Saginaw. The dog wasn't wearing a collar and is not microchipped.
Light Up Genesee County: Our Glowing Entries of 2022

'Tis the season to light up the community with holiday cheer! Cars 108, your Christmas Station, along with our amazing sponsor ELGA Credit Union challenged you to show us your best and brightest this holiday season, and you have yet to disappoint!!. Since November 14 when our contest began, you...
Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know

One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
