Flint Fares Poorly in Annual List of Best College Towns in America
The annual list of best college towns and cities in the US has been released, and unfortunately for the ranking is less than favorable for the Vehicle City. Wallet Hub crunched the numbers and compared more than 400 US cities, using 32 metrics, based on academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Factors such as housing, costs, higher education quality, availability of rental units, and crime rates helped shape the rankings.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
wastetodaymagazine.com
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
WNEM
Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Learn more about the Flint Firebirds toy drive game. TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here’s Your Chance For Genesee County
It's without a doubt one of the biggest questions asked every holiday season...will we have a White Christmas? Somehow waking up to the fluffy white stuff on Christmas morning just seems to make everything more magical. So how is 2022 looking for having a winter wonderland? For that, we need to turn to the experts.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
WNEM
U.S. Coney & Cone coming to Midland
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday will...
It’s almost time: Liberty Bridge opening date announced
BAY CITY, MI - The wait is almost over. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is finally set to open back up to traffic. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Afternoon, Dec. 7
Kids with incarcerated parents receive extra love during holiday toy drive. The 3rd Annual Holiday Toy Drive, hosted by Genesee County ambassadors and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, is a reminder for all that all children are created equal. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Pianist Kevin Cole gives a special...
WNEM
MDOT calls in bridge experts to look at Vets Bridge
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City is closed to traffic and it could be some time before it reopens. The Michigan Department of Transportation has called in experts from out of state to look at the problem, which is a piece of equipment that is out of alignment by just one inch. A drive shaft on the bridge is what is out of alignment, and that is part of the rack and pinion that moves the bridge up or down.
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Michigan to offer new pathway into teaching through apprenticeship program
Starting next fall, a select group of nine K-12 schools will begin to bring more teachers into the classroom through a new apprenticeship program developed by the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Education said in a press release that the apprenticeship program will offer a new route for...
Man tells Owosso council member he’s had a ‘vision’ that she’ll be shot
OWOSSO, MI -- A man says he’s received a vision from God that an Owosso City Council member who’s pushed to do away with prayers at council meetings will be targeted in an attempted assassination. Tom Manke, who leads a Facebook page that includes information about local issues...
abc12.com
Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City stuck open, closed to traffic
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Half of Bay City's drawbridges over the Saginaw River are closed for the evening commute Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which carries traffic for Thomas and McKinley streets, is closed until further notice due to mechanical problems. Skycam images...
Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death
A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
abc12.com
Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking the public for information on a malnourished dog found roaming freely. Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found it somewhere on Adam Boulevard near Court Street in Saginaw. The dog wasn't wearing a collar and is not microchipped.
Light Up Genesee County: Our Glowing Entries of 2022
'Tis the season to light up the community with holiday cheer! Cars 108, your Christmas Station, along with our amazing sponsor ELGA Credit Union challenged you to show us your best and brightest this holiday season, and you have yet to disappoint!!. Since November 14 when our contest began, you...
Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know
One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
