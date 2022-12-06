Read full article on original website
Young Jewish Professionals Holds ‘Chanukah on the Ranch’ Celebration
Young Jewish Professionals of Broward invites others to a celebration of Chanukah. Chanukah on the Ranch takes place at the sprawling Apache Sunsets Horse Rescue located at 5401 Godfrey Road in Parkland on Monday, December 19, from 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Organized by Young Jewish Professionals, a not-for-profit...
Friendship Circle’s ‘Chanukah On The Farm’ Celebration Provides Family-Friendly Holiday Fun
Friendship Circle invites the Parkland community to a celebration in support of those with special needs during the holiday season. The Chanukah on the Farm event takes place at Friendship Circle Campus, located at 7170 Loxahatchee Road, on December 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. According to event organizers, guests can expect...
Celebrity lineup: 6 top food stars coming to Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival
This is the weekend the culinary stars align over Palm Beach and four surrounding cities. The Michelin stars. The James Beard Award winners. The Food Network celebs. The “Top Chef” alums. A constellation of them are in town for the nearly sold-out Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival, which runs from Thursday through Sunday. ...
Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre Presents ‘The Selfish Giant’ At The Parkland Library
The Parkland Library invites residents to see Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre perform Oscar Wilde’s fairytale The Selfish Giant, the story of a giant with a garden of peach trees who learns to share. Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre offers original adaptations of classic children’s stories and tours...
Basser’s Fine Wine & Craft Beer Invites Community to Holiday Champagne Tasting Event
A Coral Springs watering hole welcomes residents to celebrate the joy of the holiday season by taste-testing an assortment of champagnes. Basser’s Fine Wine & Craft Beer welcomes the community on Saturday, December 17, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. to its Champagne Tasting event in the outdoor space surrounding its 6240 Coral Ridge Drive #109 location in Coral Springs.
Wow Tasting Experience Brings 50 Varieties of Whiskey From Around the World to Parkland
Parkland residents are invited to a holiday celebration of spirits, fare, music, and people, with a portion of the proceeds donated to children battling cancer. The WoW Tasting Experience takes place on Saturday, December 10, at 5 p.m. inside the MiraLago Clubhouse, located at 8955 Miralago Drive in Parkland. Wonders...
macaronikid.com
Holiday Light Displays in Palm Beach County
We love putting the kids in the car and driving around looking at the beautiful holiday displays each year in Palm Beach County! A cup of lukewarm chocolate for the kids, hot chocolate, coffee or tea for the parents, Christmas songs playing, and maybe a special holiday snack, and off we go to enjoy the Christmas lights in Palm Beach County!
WSVN-TV
Enjoy the 51st Winterfest Boat Parade fron AC Hotel in Fort Lauderdale or Shooters Waterfront for best views
Winter in South Florida means trading in snow for sand, and Santa Claus rocking some red swim trunks. But what really kicks off the holiday season is the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. Of course the most important part, is making sure you get the best views, and we know just the places to make sure you won’t miss a single light.
secretmiami.com
This Little Havana Spot Was Named One Of The Best Decorated Restaurants In The U.S. For The Holidays
With sunny blue skies and 85-degree temps in the middle of December, it’s not easy getting into the Christmas spirit in Miami. But Casa Juancho on Calle Ocho manages to provide an escape and make it feel “more North Pole than South Beach,” according to OpenTable. And we totally agree.
newpelican.com
After nearly five decades, Lotus Chinese Kitchen prepares to leave Wilton Manors
Wilton Manors – After nearly 50 years, Lotus Chinese Kitchen is leaving Wilton Manors. Opened in 1975, owner John Yang said he plans to relocate to 3020 N. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale, previously occupied by Toast restaurant, a little over one mile from Lotus’ current location on Northeast 26 Street.
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber Wake-Up Breakfast Takes Place December 13
The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber invites the community to mingle and connect with its end-of-the-year networking breakfast. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber Wake-Up Breakfast takes place on December 13 from 7:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. at The Country Club of Coral Springs, located at 10900 West Sample Road.
tripsavvy.com
9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million
There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs. The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
Artist Nava Lundy Paintings on Display at the Parkland Library
Throughout December, the Parkland Library will display paintings by local artist Nava Lundy. The Parkland Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There is no price for admission. Lundy, who Parkland Talk featured in 2019,...
El Camino Heads to Boca Raton for Fourth Location
El Camino Mezcal and Tequila Bar will open at Restaurant Row this spring
floridaweekly.com
William, Tiffany Meyer donate $8.5 million to Jewish Federation
Community leader and philanthropist William Meyer and his wife, Tiffany Meyer, have made a landmark gift of $8.5 million to the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, making them one of the largest donors in the Jewish Federation’s history. In their honor, the federation has renamed the Palm Beaches’...
floridaweekly.com
Amazing views at Trump National
This amazing four-bedroom, 4.1-bath home at 438 Red Hawk Drive sits on one of the finest lots in Trump National — Jupiter. Enjoy wonderful outdoor spaces overlooking a large lake and the 3rd hole of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, while entertaining friends and family. Electric screens provide...
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
WSVN-TV
Deco’s Alex Miranda hosts Winterfest black tie ball at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino ahead of Winterfest boat parade this Saturday
The Winterfest Boat Parade is called the Best Show on H2O and the traditional kick-off to the South Florida holiday season. You’ll see WSVN there this Saturday night, as the Fort Lauderdale waters light up, but this past weekend Deco’s Alex Miranda lit up the Winterfest black tie ball as the host.
austinnews.net
Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many
Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
