ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkland Talk

Basser’s Fine Wine & Craft Beer Invites Community to Holiday Champagne Tasting Event

A Coral Springs watering hole welcomes residents to celebrate the joy of the holiday season by taste-testing an assortment of champagnes. Basser’s Fine Wine & Craft Beer welcomes the community on Saturday, December 17, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. to its Champagne Tasting event in the outdoor space surrounding its 6240 Coral Ridge Drive #109 location in Coral Springs.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
macaronikid.com

Holiday Light Displays in Palm Beach County

We love putting the kids in the car and driving around looking at the beautiful holiday displays each year in Palm Beach County! A cup of lukewarm chocolate for the kids, hot chocolate, coffee or tea for the parents, Christmas songs playing, and maybe a special holiday snack, and off we go to enjoy the Christmas lights in Palm Beach County!
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Enjoy the 51st Winterfest Boat Parade fron AC Hotel in Fort Lauderdale or Shooters Waterfront for best views

Winter in South Florida means trading in snow for sand, and Santa Claus rocking some red swim trunks. But what really kicks off the holiday season is the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. Of course the most important part, is making sure you get the best views, and we know just the places to make sure you won’t miss a single light.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tripsavvy.com

9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

William, Tiffany Meyer donate $8.5 million to Jewish Federation

Community leader and philanthropist William Meyer and his wife, Tiffany Meyer, have made a landmark gift of $8.5 million to the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, making them one of the largest donors in the Jewish Federation’s history. In their honor, the federation has renamed the Palm Beaches’...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Amazing views at Trump National

This amazing four-bedroom, 4.1-bath home at 438 Red Hawk Drive sits on one of the finest lots in Trump National — Jupiter. Enjoy wonderful outdoor spaces overlooking a large lake and the 3rd hole of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, while entertaining friends and family. Electric screens provide...
JUPITER, FL
thenewtropic.com

Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V

WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
MIAMI, FL
austinnews.net

Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many

Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
NAPLES, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy