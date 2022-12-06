SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman was flown to Indianapolis with serious injuries following a two-car crash on US 41. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Section Street and US 41 in Sullivan at approximately 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Investigating troopers found that a passenger vehicle driven by a 78-year-old woman from Sullivan had attempted to cross over the northbound lanes of US 41 to turn southbound, but a pickup truck was headed north at the same time.

SULLIVAN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO