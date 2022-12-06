ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Not throwin’ away my shot 💉

By Emily Schario, The B-Side
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJsca_0jZ3CSs900

🏈 Fun fact: New England Patriots coach and eternal grump Bill Belichick is the highest-paid coach in American sports, raking in a cool $20 million a year, according to a report by Sportico. You’d think he’d scowl a little less with that kind of bank.

👀 What’s on tap today:

  • Electric vehicle lovers, rejoice!
  • This beloved haunt is coming back to life
  • Post-work walks with holiday flare

Up first…

HEALTH

Not throwin’ away my shot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYoLv_0jZ3CSs900

Illustration: Katie Cole

I think I’ve seen this one before: It’s December and COVID-19 cases are on the rise. And only 11% of Bostonians have received the new omicron-specific, bivalent booster. Goodie.

Although this month’s uptick in cases is unlikely to match the explosive omicron surge of last winter, the Boston Public Health Commission is still encouraging residents to get both their COVID-19 booster and flu jabs given that we’re spending more time indoors and there’s another round of holiday gatherings around the corner.

And if you needed a little extra convincing, they’ve made it free (and stupid easy).

Not only do these four walk-in clinics around the city offer COVID-19 testing, vaccines, boosters, and flu shots, they also don’t require insurance, IDs, or appointments. So even if you’re not a Boston resident, you could technically still sneak in your shot.

Here’s where you can get the jab(s) for free:

  • BCYF Hyde Park Community Center in Hyde Park
  • Bruce C. Bolling Building in Roxbury
  • Josephine Fiorentino Community Center in Brighton
  • Lena Park Community Development Corporation in Dorchester

CITY

Quick & Dirty Headlines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2597oa_0jZ3CSs900

Image: Lane Turner/Globe Staff, Illustration: Katie Cole

🚉 You’ll be able to take the train from Boston to Fall River and New Bedford next year. The new lines will extend commuter rail service through Middleborough and split off in East Taunton, with one line running toward Fall River and the other to New Bedford — connecting parts of the South Shore to Boston for the first time since the 1950s. Construction on the Fall River portion of the South Coast Rail project wrapped this week with more work on the New Bedford line set to continue through the winter.

⚡ Thinking of buying an electric vehicle? It’s your lucky day. Mass. residents can now get up to $6,000 in rebates toward an EV purchase thanks to a climate law that passed earlier this year. You just need to apply for the rebate within three months of receiving the vehicle and make sure it costs less than $55,000. But you may want to hold off until 2023 since that’s when new federal incentives for EVs will become available, so you can double up on the bennies.

🍽️ The beloved Eastern Standard restaurant is coming back from the dead. After closing its doors in 2021, the iconic restaurant near BU is expected to open in a new space next year. Indulging in their steak frites and bread pudding is just around the corner.

12 DAYS OF THE B-SIDE

Post-work walks with festive flair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpP2Q_0jZ3CSs900

Image: John Blanding/Globe Staff, Illustration: Katie Cole

🧊 See the coolest art (literally) at the annual Assembly Ice Sculpture Stroll. Find nine ice sculptures, plus festive music and free perks. FREE | Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 to 8 p.m.

🍺 Sip and strut at the Cisco holiday stroll through Southie. Hit your favorite local bars for Cisco beers and score some free gifts and prizes. | Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🏘Find houses all aglow at the Somerville Illuminations Tour. The map launches Dec. 8 and you can take self-guided tours of houses that go all-out for the season. Want more action? Take a bike tour of the route Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. FREE

🚘 If a holiday drive is more your speed, head south for the Magic of Lights drive at Gillette Stadium. Tickets start at $23 per car. | Runs through Dec. 31, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

✨ For some classic Boston holiday sparkle, take a post-work stroll down the Comm. Ave. Mall to take in the annual light display. It’s always free and there are always dogs.

ONE LAST THING

A Celtics jersey super-fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vfz0m_0jZ3CSs900

Image: Pete Rogers, Illustration: Katie Cole

Meet Pete Rogers, the Celtics fan who designs a new jersey after every win.

The Mass. native turned Midwesterner decided to create these designs as a way to stay attached to his hometown team. Rogers posts his jersey designs on social media, often getting the best response on the jerseys that incorporate local flavor (we’re partial to his Globe newsprint design).

And Rogers definitely has his work cut out for him this season: The defending Eastern Conference champs went undefeated at home last month and are leading the league.

🐷 Thanks for reading! I officially put up my Christmas tree yesterday and want to know: Do you have a weird/fun tree topper? Mine is a lone piggy mitten — it’s a long story. Respond to this email so we can compare notes.

💃 Keep up with other B-Side tomfoolery on IG, TikTok, and Twitter @BostonBSide. Send comments and suggestions to [email protected]

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston

What we learned following the Bruins’ rout of defending champion Colorado

The Boston Bruins took care of business Wednesday night against a banged-up Colorado Avalanche bunch. Very rarely, if at all, is that terminology applicable for a regular season tilt against the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Bruins continued trending upward in their 4-0 victory. The Avalanche find themselves on a rocky climb, with Nathan MacKinnon becoming the latest marquee name to join their ever-growing injury list.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘Boston Never Gets Old’ is the city’s new tagline. What do you think of it?

Let us know your thoughts about the campaign. The city of Boston announced its new tagline this week: “Boston Never Gets Old.”. The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a $7 million campaign showcasing Boston’s cultures, neighborhoods, and the city’s benefits beyond its famous history, according to The Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

DJ Pup Dawg Promoted to PD in Boston

IHeartMedia says it has promoted DJ Pup Dawg to the position of program director at its Boston-based hip-hop station WJMN (94.5 FM, Jam’n). DJ Pup Dawg has spent his entire radio career with iHeartMedia, starting at the company’s Los Angeles hip-hop station KRRL (92.3 FM) before moving to WJMN in 2002.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston school to increase security sweeps after teacher finds a strange man in classroom

BOSTON — A Boston school teacher discovered a strange man in her classroom at the Richard J. Murphy School on Tuesday morning, just moments before students arrived. Boston police responded to the k-8 school around 8:30 a.m. and according to the police report, the teacher arrived at school at 7:30 a.m. when she noticed her classroom door was shut all the way and found it “odd” because she never leaves it shut.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Concern, Outrage After Man Is Found Sleeping in Boston School

There have been renewed discussions around school safety and security in Boston amongst local parents and leaders alike after a man was found sleeping Tuesday morning in a school in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. A teacher walked into her classroom Tuesday morning and found a man, who was experiencing homelessness,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What experts are saying about the Red Sox at the MLB winter meetings

What does Boston need to do to improve on a disappointing 2022?. The 2022 MLB winter meetings are underway, and there has been no shortage of action so far. On Monday, the Mets signed starting pitcher Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86.7 million deal, while Trea Turner inked an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies. Even with these two high-profile signings, a number of big names remain on the market.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy