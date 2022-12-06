Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he expects 'many layoffs' at companies after Christmas
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that more companies will trim their workforces after the holiday season. "I'm sure there'll be many layoffs after Christmas. I don't want to finger-point at the retailers who're most likely to be thrown into bankruptcy when the holidays are over, but I do want people to realize that, in a way, our current high-inflation economy is a high-quality problem," he said.
CNBC
'We don’t lay off people’: This is how Bank of America's CEO plans to reduce employee levels
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have cut workers ahead of a possible economic downturn, but Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and his CFO have said they don't see the need for layoffs. That doesn't mean Bank of America's head count won't shrink as it looks to cut expenses. "We're...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
CNBC
Boeing's last 747 has rolled out of the factory after a more than 50-year production run
Boeing has made the last 747 as it transitions to all two-engine wide-body jetliners. Airlines are seeking new models that are cheaper to operate than the iconic hump-backed jet. Cargo airline Atlas Air will take delivery of the last one, #1574, early next year. 's final 747 rolled out of...
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
Airbnb’s CEO sees a recession opportunity—renting out a single room in your house
Airbnb wants you, me, and our mothers to list our homes on its site. Well, they want to make it easier for hosts to do so, at least. The company unveiled a laundry list of new offerings and updates intended to make it easier for people to host their homes and, cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky tells Fortune, improve the quality of listings.
CNBC
The Fed may wreck one of the greatest booms in history of Main Street America
Recession calls are being issued by major corporate CEOs and leading economists as Federal Reserve policy to fight inflation weakens business spending and growth, as well as consumer demand. Layoffs in the tech sector are leading a business retreat on aggressive hiring. But an economic downturn is not showing up...
NBC News
How Walmart's CEO feels about American spending habits amid economic pressure
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said more consumers are becoming more budget conscious and aiming to spend less on Christmas presents this year. CNBC's Kate Rooney describes how consumers have shifted toward Walmart during the spike in inflation. Dec. 6, 2022.
CNBC
Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast
A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says not to fear bearish economic talk from bank CEOs – there's no 'financial apocalypse'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that they should take gloomy economic commentary from bank executives with a grain of salt. "Don't panic the next time you hear one of these bank CEOs say something terrifying — they don't know the impact of their words," he said, adding, "Sure, we've got plenty of problems, but they're not financial apocalypse problems."
San Francisco food delivery giant DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
DoorDash's CEO said it is "the most difficult change" in company history.
Delta, pilots reach labor deal with 34% pay hike
Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, demonstrating the bargaining power aviators are enjoying in a short-staffed industry with booming travel demand.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Thursday: War cloud, Salesforce downgrade, GameStop quarter
1. U.S. stock futures point to a higher open after the dropped five sessions in a row, including Monday and Tuesday's sharp back-to-back declines. Concern that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may tip the economy into recession has been dogging Wall Street of late. 2. Club holding. (PXD) price...
CNBC
Stock futures are flat as traders look ahead to November wholesale inflation report
Stock futures were flat Thursday evening as investors look ahead to new inflation data due Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.05% and 0.06%, respectively. Shares of Lululemon fell more than 7% after the company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook, even though it beat Wall Street expectations with its third-quarter results.
Comments / 0