CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that more companies will trim their workforces after the holiday season. "I'm sure there'll be many layoffs after Christmas. I don't want to finger-point at the retailers who're most likely to be thrown into bankruptcy when the holidays are over, but I do want people to realize that, in a way, our current high-inflation economy is a high-quality problem," he said.

2 DAYS AGO