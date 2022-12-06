ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says he expects 'many layoffs' at companies after Christmas

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that more companies will trim their workforces after the holiday season. "I'm sure there'll be many layoffs after Christmas. I don't want to finger-point at the retailers who're most likely to be thrown into bankruptcy when the holidays are over, but I do want people to realize that, in a way, our current high-inflation economy is a high-quality problem," he said.
Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
CNBC

Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast

A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
CNN

Delta, pilots reach labor deal with 34% pay hike

Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, demonstrating the bargaining power aviators are enjoying in a short-staffed industry with booming travel demand.
CNBC

Stock futures are flat as traders look ahead to November wholesale inflation report

Stock futures were flat Thursday evening as investors look ahead to new inflation data due Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.05% and 0.06%, respectively. Shares of Lululemon fell more than 7% after the company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook, even though it beat Wall Street expectations with its third-quarter results.

