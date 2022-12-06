ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer cord mistaken for gun caused Scottsdale school lockdowns

A student mistook a dangling computer cord for a pistol last week, setting in motion an investigation that closed two school campuses for several hours, police said.

Cactus Shadows High School and neighboring Black Mountain Elementary School were locked down Friday, Dec. 2, after a student suspected seeing a gun on the high school campus.

Police said on Monday, Dec. 5, that student interviews and a review of video surveillance footage allowed them to determine there was no gun. Instead, the student saw another student carrying computer equipment.

“A portion of the power brick cord was hanging down and resembled the barrel of a pistol,” police said in a statement, adding a video showed the student had just been in the “tech room” and checked out a laptop and power brick with a cord.

The student who saw the cord reported it to the on-site school resource officer, police said.

“The reporting student was very cooperative with officers during the entire investigation, and there is no reason to believe this was done as a hoax,” police said.

“The reporting student did exactly what law enforcement encourages people to do: ‘See something? Say something,’” police said in the statement.

No students are facing discipline or criminal charges, according to authorities.

