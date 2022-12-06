Far west side apartment development to be discussed September 13

The Sun Prairie Plan Commission is scheduled to consider a 352-unit apartment concept plan as part of its Tuesday, Dec. 13 agenda.

Roers Companies is seeking review of a Concept Plan, including two five-story buildings totaling 352 dwellings and associated land improvements on approximately 12 acres located south of Brooks Drive and east of Suchomel Road. Roers is currently constructing a large apartment complex on West Main Street near South Thompson Road.

A concept plan is presented to the commission for staff and commission reaction to the plan as well as a possible gauge of the possibility the plan could pass plan commission review.

Public commentsIndividuals may register public comment through the city’s electronic submission system. To submit a public comment, go online to https://cityofsunprairie.com/Comments/PlanCommission .

The survey will close for public comment at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

All comments will be included with the agenda packet or provided to commissioners for the Sun Prairie Plan Commission’s consideration during the meeting.

Hybrid meetingThe commission’s regularly scheduled meeting will be held in the second floor Council Chambers of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., at 7 p.m.

The commission will be meeting in a hybrid setting with in-person and virtual attendees. Watch the meeting live on KSUN on channel 983 on Spectrum cable or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable, or online at ksun.tv.

More information regarding the Roers item can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division by phone at 608-825-1107.