El Paso, TX

New York Post

US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas

A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
MISSION, TX
The Center Square

Biden says he has more important things to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday but did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He visited the state to tour a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility in the process of being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona. When a reporter asked Biden why he would come to Arizona and not visit the border, the president said visiting the border is not a priority. "Because there are more important...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s border crisis endangers skies as air marshals sent south

If you live in a community near the southern border, the Biden border crisis has been disrupting your life for almost two years now. If you live in a Democratic-controlled sanctuary city such as New York or Washington, D.C., the flood of immigrants has been hitting your community for a few months now, ever since Republican governors started taking up your leaders on their promises and busing border-crossers to your city.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Center Square

Illegal border crossings soar in El Paso Sector in November

( The Center Square) – The number of foreign nationals who illegally entered the U.S. in November and were apprehended in the El Paso Sector of the southern border, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, totaled 53,574. When the documented gotaway number of 24,124 is added, the total climbs to 77,698, according to preliminary Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square. The...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Biden’s pathetic disregard for the humanitarian catastrophe at the border

Joe Biden just admitted, yet again, that the humanitarian disaster at our southern border does not matter to him. He simply views it as a negligible price to pay for his open-borders policy.  “There are more important things going on”, sniffed the president, when asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy why he had not visited the border during an Arizona visit.  Sorry, but there really aren’t any, at least not domestically.  The fiscal year that ended September 30 saw a record 2.4 million migrants encountered at the southern border, up almost 40% from the previous year (which was already a record-breaker). There have been...
ARIZONA STATE

