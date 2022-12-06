NEXT Insurance, a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced the appointment of Chris Rhodes as the company’s first Chief Insurance Officer. In this role, Rhodes will leverage his extensive experience at legacy insurance carriers to focus on the insurance function to support product development, elevate the claims automation experience and help connect profit management and loss analytics actions to ensure price adequacy. He will also work to further define NEXT’s customer segmentation strategy as the company evaluates new industries it can serve.

2 DAYS AGO