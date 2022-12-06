Read full article on original website
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Canyon appoints Alison Jones as Chief Operations Officer
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. She will be part of the Canyon Executive Leadership Team and will be responsible...
salestechstar.com
Automation Hero Builds LATAM Partner Momentum to Ignite Intelligent Document Processing Adoption
Automation Hero, a global leader in intelligent document processing, has seen a significant upswing in Latin America partnerships as the region’s adoption of cutting-edge technology takes off. Automation Hero’s Partner Program enables partners to leverage the power of automating unstructured data, grow their business and boost their customers’ productivity....
hospitalitytech.com
Former Square and Google Executive Bryan Solar Joins SpotOn as Chief Product Officer
SpotOn has named Bryan Solar as its new Chief Product Officer. Solar joins SpotOn from Block, where he was the General Manager for Square for Restaurants. He has also held leadership positions at Google, where he managed various SMB and restaurant-related projects. SpotOn’s Co-Founder and former Chief Product Officer, Doron Friedman, will take on the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
ffnews.com
SEB’s Robert Pehrson on Securing Payments and the Importance of Structured Data
For Sibos 2022, we sat down with Robert Pehrson, the Head of Products and Business Development at the European financial services group, SEB, to discuss the business transition from product ownership to usage and the current transformation in retail and mobile payments. For Pehrson, the introduction of ISO 20022 and...
ffnews.com
NEXT Insurance Announces Strategic Hire of Industry Veteran Chris Rhodes as First Chief Insurance Officer
NEXT Insurance, a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced the appointment of Chris Rhodes as the company’s first Chief Insurance Officer. In this role, Rhodes will leverage his extensive experience at legacy insurance carriers to focus on the insurance function to support product development, elevate the claims automation experience and help connect profit management and loss analytics actions to ensure price adequacy. He will also work to further define NEXT’s customer segmentation strategy as the company evaluates new industries it can serve.
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Iliad Solutions Boosts Customer Success Function
Iliad Solutions, a worldwide leader in payments testing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Forsythe, as Customer Success Manager, supporting its growing financial services client base. She brings over 14 years industry experience gained at TSYS, a Global Payments company. Based in the US, Lisa will play an...
mmm-online.com
Inizio acquires digital innovation company Evolution Road
Inizio announced Wednesday morning that it is acquiring Evolution Road, a digital innovation company. As part of the deal, Evolution Road will become part of Evoke, a 2022 MM+M Agency 100 honoree and the marcomms business unit of Inizio. Inizio said that Evolution Road will boost Evoke’s “commercial innovation offering, digital health solutions, and end-to-end omnichannel suite of services.”
ZDNet
Amazon joins Open Invention Network
Patent trolls are the bane of companies large and small. So, it should come as no surprise that Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent non-aggression consortium. Featured. OIN has long protected Linux and Linux-related software from patent aggression...
ffnews.com
Communications and Strategy Firm Wachsman Bolsters European Presence With New Swiss Office
Strategic communications consultancy, Wachsman, a global communications specialist focusing on financial services, emerging technology, and digital assets, has opened its newest office in Geneva, Switzerland. The new location, Wachsman’s third in Europe and seventh worldwide, will reinforce the company’s leading position in the financial technology industry. “As a...
ffnews.com
Fintech OS’s Jo Hawes on the Pace of Change in Banking and the Software Behind It
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we talk to Jo Hawes, the Sales Director at high productivity fintech infrastructure leader, Fintech OS, about customer retention and building ready-to-use agile banking software. For Hawes, market and regulatory demands constantly change in banking, and institutions do not have the time to launch large-scale projects – a granular plug & play approach is essential to keep up with the pace of change.
ffnews.com
OakNorth’s Valentina Kristensen on Supporting SMEs During an Economic Downturn
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we chat with Valentina Kristensen, the Director of Growth & Communications at LendTech, OakNorth, about the cost of living crisis and how they support SMEs when big banks and incumbents can’t. For Kristensen, all businesses are unique, from hospitality to transport services, and thus have specific lending needs – an economic downturn provides an opportunity to realise pain points and future growth.
ffnews.com
Diverse Band of Industry Leaders Join the Payments Association Powerhouse
The Payments Association, which celebrates innovation and collaboration across the payments industry, is pleased to announce that six new executives from across the world of payments have been voted by members to join the Advisory Board of its award winning association. Charged with guiding and supporting the UK’s Leading Trade...
assetservicingtimes.com
FactSet and BMLL Technologies collaborate to provide cloud-based data and analytics
FactSet and BMLL Technologies collaborate to provide cloud-based data and analytics. Data services company FactSet has partnered with data and analytics company BMLL Technologies (BMLL) to offer order book history and analytics in the cloud. The collaboration is part of Factset’s efforts to provide cloud solutions that help clients modernise...
financefeeds.com
Pico launches Corvil Cloud Analytics as trading industry moves into cloud
“Since Corvil Cloud Analytics is software only, this accelerates our deployments and also provides an expedited avenue for proof-of-concept use cases. It’s now easier than ever for clients to access the platform so they can see firsthand what makes Corvil an industry leader in data analytics.”. Pico has launched...
salestechstar.com
Onit Bolsters CLM Solution With AI-Enabled Risk Analysis Dashboard and Key CRM, ERP Integration to Drive Efficiency Across Enterprise Business Operations
New integration with Salesforce and SAP Ariba increase productivity and connect legal workflows more closely to key business departments. Onit, the leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management (ELM) and contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced a set of feature upgrades to its CLM solution that enrich data analytics and more closely tie contract processes with key stakeholders across the enterprise — from procurement to sales.
AdWeek
LinkedIn Adds More Analytics for Creators
LinkedIn added to the analytics it introduced in late March for creators on its platform using Creator Mode. Starting Tuesday, the professional network said creators can go to the Audience tab and track their follower growth in order to understand and discover trends, such as whether a conversation topic, new visual format or speaking opportunity influenced their follower growth. They can then use that they learn to craft their future strategy.
ffnews.com
UL Solutions’ Ravi Sharma on Payments Becoming Invisible
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we spoke to Ravi Sharma, the Business Manager of a safety science company, UL Solutions, about the varied range of products and services the company provides, from testing and certification to advisory offerings, and their work in the payments space. For Sharma, payments are becoming more invisible, and that is where the scrupulous need for security comes in.
