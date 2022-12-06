ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?

It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
United Supermarkets honors National Brownie Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with United Supermarkets & Market Street announced that all locations statewide will celebrate National Brownie Day on Dec. 8. According to United Supermarkets’ press release, to ensure everyone can enjoy brownies the bakery department in each store will be stocked with several different brownie options as well as other baked […]
Christmas Home Tour, featuring The Borger Home

Mike and Lynnae Borger are from Amarillo, but moved to Pampa seven years ago when Mike felt the calling to join ministry. “We started attending church at Trinity in Amarillo and the job for pastor in Pampa opened up,” Borger said. “I felt that it was the next part of my life the Lord was opening up. When we got the call that we were to pastor the church here, we left our dream home we’d just built in Amarillo but haven’t regretted it for a second because we love this town and the people in it.”
Fundraiser To Benefit Family Of Freshman Jaxon Corbet

Freshman Jaxon Corbet had brain surgery to replace a shunt on Oct. 5. The surgery had an unexpected outcome that has left him in a coma, and he is now fighting due to an acquired brain injury. Corbet has had multiple surgeries, and continues to make progress. In addition, Corbet’s parents are currently exploring options to get him into a rehabilitation facility outside of the Amarillo area that specializes in brain injuries like his.
What to Do When Winter Weather Hits Amarillo

We have been lucky so far. We have had cold weather but no snow. I mean, yes, we have had flurries, but nothing has really stuck to the ground. As we make our move further and further into December we know that luck will change. It is inevitable we will...
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
TxDOT crews working on traffic switch US 87 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on a traffic switch starting today, Dec. 8, on US 87/US 287 in Moore County. The Phase 2 construction area begins at Walmart and runs north to 14th Street in Dumas. Crews will need to close the two front driveways to Walmart.
Treat Yourself this Holiday at The Bronzing Barn

Put the stress of daily life and the holidays behind you and treat yourself to a day of luxury at the Bronzing Barn. Founded in February of this year, Misti McFall has incorporated many services in the Bronzing Barn such as tanning, waxing, manicures, pedicures, eyelash extensions, foot detoxes, and teeth whitening. McFall was born and raised in Collin County where she had various hobbies growing up like raising livestock and participating in the Rodeo. Since she was young, McFall has always had aspirations of opening up her own boutique. Prior to running her own business, McFall worked in the medical field for 16 years. She reflected fondly upon her desire to make her dreams come true.
