Ledbury to close downtown Richmond storefront
Ledbury’s Richmond store is its only brick-and-mortar location. In the past it has operated stores in Westhampton, Short Pump Town Center, New York City and the D.C. area.
Upgrades could soon be coming to I-64 between Richmond and Williamsburg
A heavily-traveled part of Interstate 64 could soon be upgraded.
Brandermill developers planning 1,000-home community in Varina
Arcadia is one of the larger residential developments to be proposed in Henrico County in recent years.
urbanviewsrva.com
Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA
Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
rvahub.com
Richmond BizSense Reporting 10 Home Subdivision Going in Near Willow Oaks
Richmond BizSense has the details. Richmond Hill Design + Build, led by father-and-daughter team Lloyd and Vanessa Poe, is planning a 10-home subdivision on a 3-acre property at 6422 Forest Hill Ave., just west of the entrance to the Southside golf course. Plans call for the lots to replace an...
PHOTOS: Demolition of Petersburg ‘eyesore,’ Ramada Inn, continues
Take a look at the progress of the Ramada Inn demolition in photos taken by 8News.
rvahub.com
PHOTOS: Circle Center Adult Day Services unveils massive new mural
Richmond-based artist Nico Cathcart designed and painted the 75-foot wide mural. Local adult services provider Circle Center Adult Day Services will be unveiling an unprecedented work of art to its supporters on Wednesday, December 7th at 8:30 a.m. Richmond-based artist Nico Cathcart designed and painted the 75’ wide by 18’...
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
A shooting nearly took his life. Now, he wants to educate Richmond youth.
A birthday party on September 3 in Shockoe Bottom is a day that Tim Brown from Chesterfield County will never forget. On that fateful day, Brown was shot five times.
Hawk shot with arrow spotted in Old Gun Road area is ‘weaker,’ ‘having more difficulty in flight’
8News first reported on the hawk being shot on Nov. 23, and more than two weeks later the hawk was spotted again, but witnesses say the bird is "having more difficulty in flight" and appears "weaker."
Dozens of cultures are represented at this one Henrico elementary school
Students at Colonial Trail Elementary School are learning all about different cultures from each other.
Tom Patton offers blessings and butter at the grocery store
As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Tom Patton blessed grocery shoppers with free butter and eggs.
rvahub.com
Sip and Shop at Stony Point this Holiday Season
PopUp RVA’s Stony Point Sip and Shop continues to offer a Holiday Shopping experience full with local artisans, crafters, and dozens of local businesses of all kinds. Stony Point Sip & Shop will continue to run every Saturday and Sunday through December 18th. Stony Point Sip & Shop features...
New Dollar Tree coming to Richmond’s Highland Park neighborhood
Richmond shoppers looking for deals and discounts have even more reason to rejoice this month -- it's just been announced that a new Dollar Tree store will soon open in the city's Highland Park neighborhood.
Personal property taxes due Dec. 5 for many residents in Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
If you live in the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities area, you may want to double-check and make sure you paid your personal property taxes. The deadline for payment is today in many localities.
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania Co. restaurant owner raided
A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Spotsylvania County.
Richmond woman found dead behind church in Hanover, Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the Mechanicsville area after a woman was found dead on the back patio of a church.
Henrico Holiday Express spreading cheer for three nights
Did you miss the first night of this year's Henrico Holiday Express? Don't worry, there are still two more nights of festive fun ahead.
Richmond nurse disappeared after a rough week at work
Richmond Police Detective Clarence Key said Melanie Davis possibly got into a light-colored sedan with someone. She left her wallet, keys, credit cards, and other personal belongings behind.
