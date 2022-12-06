ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
ffnews.com

BNY Mellon’s Isabel Schmidt on Payments Modernisation and the Digital Economy in 2022

In this segment of The Paytech Show, we spoke with Isabel Schmidt, the Co-Head of Global Payments Products at BNY Mellon, about delivering solutions to specific clients and payments modernisation. For Schmidt, the world has become truly global, and technology is an inescapable part of daily life. The innovations in payments, from Faster Payments to cross-border, show that the industry is finally starting to catch up to the needs of the digital economy.
ffnews.com

Optimum Finance Continues Growth Trajectory with New Funding Capability

Bristol-based invoice finance provider Optimum Finance has increased its funding capability by 25% following a successful year driven by substantial growth and new client acquisition. The increase in funding capability will allow the firm to extend higher value facilities based on larger unpaid invoices to more businesses looking to finance...
ffnews.com

Goji Collaborates With Apex Group to Offer Digital Global Investor Onboarding for Alternative Fund Managers

Goji, an FCA regulated, UK-based technology provider that offers investors digital access to alternative investments, today announced its partnership with global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”) to enable alternative asset management clients to seamlessly manage all stages of the investor lifecycle. Apex Group’s digital onboarding...
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
The Hill

Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster

An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
Reuters

BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
assetservicingtimes.com

KfW issues first German digital fixed-income bond

Promotional bank KfW has become the first issuer to launch a digital fixed-income bond as a central register security. The bond has a €20 million volume, a coupon of 2.381 per cent and a term of two years. The legal advisor for the transaction was Hengeler Mueller, with Deutsche...
ffnews.com

Airwallex aims to accelerate growth in APAC with new Chief Revenue Officer and APAC GM

Leading global fintech platform Airwallex is excited to announce that Kai Wu has been jointly appointed as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Asia-Pacific General Manager (APAC GM). Kai has held a number of senior positions at Airwallex for close to five years, including as Chief Financial Officer and Greater China CEO. These appointments come as Airwallex aims to rapidly accelerate its growth globally and in APAC in 2023.

