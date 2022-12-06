Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Cokesbury College presents holiday drop-in Dec. 10K. Lea Petit
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
WYFF4.com
South Carolina school employee arrested after 'unusual behavior' with minor was reported, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The "unusual" behavior between an Upstate school employee and a minor led to the employee's arrest and her being fired, according to authorities in Oconee County. Authorities say the investigation began on Monday when an investigator was contacted by an employee with the Oconee County...
GPD: Suspect dead after authorities attempted to serve arrest warrant
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect shot and killed himself on Dec. 6 as Greenville Police Department officers confronted him with an arrest warrant, according to GPD. Officers attempted to serve the arrest warrant on the suspect for the rape of a child. When they entered the suspect's residence and confronted him with the warrant, he shot and killed himself, GPD said.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. deputies looking for 2 after man punches cashier barrier
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying two people after an altercation at a store. Surveillance video caught a man punching through a cashier’s Plexiglas barrier. Deputies are looking to identify the man and a woman. Anyone with information is...
Man who disappeared near shredding machine ruled legally dead
The family of a local man who was last seen near a shredding machine at a recycling plant in Greer received some closure today after a judge ruled that the missing worker is legally dead.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a missing teenager safe. Deputies said the teenager was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants.
16-year-old faces multiple charges in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto breaking. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
FOX Carolina
Man attacks coworkers after being fired from Upstate restaurant, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said schools were placed on lockdown on Monday morning after a restaurant employee came to work with a gun and attacked his coworkers. Gary Lamar Brown “started threatening and scaring the other employees” after being told his hours were being cut...
Greenwood man receives 17-year sentence for drug charges
A Greenwood man was sentenced to 17 years Wednesday to drug-related charges.
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman charged in deadly stabbing of man in Spartanburg, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, is accused of fatally stabbing a man, according to an arrest warrant. The coroner said Narada Lamar Davis, 42, died after showing up at the hospital Saturday afternoon. Deputies said, with the help of Davis' family, Nadia Dawn...
Man accused of shooting into a Greenville Co. home
A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after deputies said he shot into a Greenville County home.
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health announces death of facility dog
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
WYFF4.com
Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
Investigation underway after fatal shooting in the Upstate
Greer Police are hoping for help from the public in their investigation of a fatal shooting Tuesday night. A call to 9-1-1- shortly after 8:30, reported “a disturbance” around Turner and Lorla Streets.
WYFF4.com
Residents in part of Greenville County asked to shelter in place after reports of shots fired
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Residents in a part of Greenville County are being asked to shelter in place Monday morning as deputies investigate shots fired. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it got reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. in the area of Mayo Drive in the county. When...
Long time Clerk of Court, former Mayor of Anderson passes away
A long-time Clerk of Court and former Anderson Mayor passed away Thursday morning.
Bond denied on woman accused of murder in Oconee County
Bond has been denied for a Georgia woman accused of murder in Oconee County. As we previously reported, 37 year old Lakeisha Mclendon was arrested following the stabbing death of 43 year old Terrance Boyd, earlier this year.
Box truck overturns on I-85N in Spartanburg Co.
A box truck overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit, killed by truck in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Monday evening. Police said the incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Forest Street and West Saint John Street on Dec. 5. Officers said...
