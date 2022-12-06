ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

WBIR

GPD: Suspect dead after authorities attempted to serve arrest warrant

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect shot and killed himself on Dec. 6 as Greenville Police Department officers confronted him with an arrest warrant, according to GPD. Officers attempted to serve the arrest warrant on the suspect for the rape of a child. When they entered the suspect's residence and confronted him with the warrant, he shot and killed himself, GPD said.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a missing teenager safe. Deputies said the teenager was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants.
WBTW News13

16-year-old faces multiple charges in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto breaking. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man attacks coworkers after being fired from Upstate restaurant, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said schools were placed on lockdown on Monday morning after a restaurant employee came to work with a gun and attacked his coworkers. Gary Lamar Brown “started threatening and scaring the other employees” after being told his hours were being cut...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
FOX Carolina

Prisma Health announces death of facility dog

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian hit, killed by truck in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Monday evening. Police said the incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Forest Street and West Saint John Street on Dec. 5. Officers said...
SPARTANBURG, SC

