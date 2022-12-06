ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Condemns Iran For Arrest Of Actors & Other Protesters

SAG-AFTRA has condemned the arrest of two Iranian actors and other demonstrators during recent protests that have swept the Islamic Republic. “Recently, two prominent Iranian actors, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, were arrested for publicly removing their headscarves in a show of solidarity with protesters,” the guild said in a statement on Friday. “They were just two of the countless people who have been arrested, harassed and killed by the Iranian government since unrest broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini, who is believed to have been beaten to death by Iran’s so-called morality police. “Two months earlier, the Iranian government...

