Read full article on original website
Related
Consumers have lost millions to scammers who are using Zelle as a highway to steal
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee woman claims scammers stole $2,500 from her checking account when she transferred money using her bank’s mobile payment app, Zelle. Despite her fraud claim, the bank had not refunded her money, so she called Action 9. “This address was going to be their...
$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
villages-news.com
Suspected thief leaves behind panties after taking $2,300 from a local business
A suspected thief left behind a pair of black panties after stealing $2,300 in cash from a business in Fruitland Park. Michele Denise Doucet, 45, of Fruitland Park, is facing charges of burglary and grand theft following her arrest by Fruitland Park police. Doucet was caught on video surveillance entering...
WESH
Man warns of puppy scams after paying nearly $2,000 for dog that never showed
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the holidays fast approaching, many of us are on the hunt for the perfect gift. And maybe you are thinking that now is finally the time to get the puppy you have always wanted. But the Better Business Bureau of Central Florida warns that puppy...
WESH
Flagler County undercover operation results in seizure of $5.7 million of drugs
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A huge, almost almost one-year-long undercover narcotics operation wrapped up Thursday in Flagler County with several dozen arrest warrants issued and more than $5.5 million dollars worth of drugs seized. The sheriff says "Operation Santa's Naughty Little Sellers" put a dent in the local drug...
villages-news.com
Teen driver without license nabbed with stolen gun after trying to outrun cops
A teen without a driver’s license was nabbed with a stolen gun after trying to outrun law enforcement while he was at the wheel of a pickup. The 16-year-old who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was at the wheel of the pickup at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and traveling 65 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Guava Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The teen continued driving and ran a red light at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 prompting an officer to attempt to initiate a traffic stop.
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO arrests 18, seizes $5.7 million in illegal drugs from undercover operation
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 18 people in connection with an undercover operation that lasted almost a year. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced in a press conference on Dec. 8 that an 11-month long undercover narcotics operation resulted in 35 named suspects, 18 of which were arrested. The investigation began in January and resulted in 24 search warrants, the seizure of $5.7 million in illegal drugs, several firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. The press conference took place early Thursday afternoon at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center off of State Road 100.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident
PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
fox35orlando.com
3 deadly missing person cases in Orange County prompts new partnership with sheriff's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office will announce a new partnership to better search for missing persons after the search for three people who disappeared in November ended in tragedy. The cases involved two children and an older man with dementia in Central Florida. All of them...
WESH
Police: Man tells detectives he robbed Orlando Circle K because he was 'bored'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a man accused of being involved in two robberies has been arrested. The suspect, 45-year-old Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, was seen wearing a hat with "police" on it and sunglasses during both robberies, according to police. The first robbery happened on Monday around 9:30 a.m....
fox35orlando.com
Porch pirate targets man in Altamonte Springs
'Tis the season for porch pirates. According to Security.org, one out of four people has had a package stolen in the past three months.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler County Accuses Dune Hold-Out of ‘Bad Faith’ and ‘Abomination,’ and Wants Property Seized
An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
beckersdental.com
Florida dentist charged with tax evasion
A Florida dentist was recently charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return. Frantz Brignol, DMD, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., allegedly amassed nearly $900,000 in tax liabilities with the IRS, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Justice Department. Between approximately 2014 and 2020, Dr. Brignol allegedly evaded tax payments by hiding money in his mother's bank accounts, trading funds overseas and failing to disclose another bank account to the IRS. He was also accused of failing to file an income tax return in 2020.
mynews13.com
'Operation Young Guns' targets youth gun violence in Volusia County
A new partnership of several Florida law enforcement agencies is targeting the young people who Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says are responsible for a string of gun violence across a four-county area. "Operation Young Gun" has led to 100 people facing 283 charges, since May, according to the Volusia...
Brevard County deputy accused of fatally shooting roommate could seek plea deal, expert says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — While the Brevard County deputy who told investigators he accidentally shot and killed his roommate and fellow deputy over the weekend faces a felony and the end of his career, he is not likely to spend a long time in prison, experts predict. >>> STREAM...
‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
fox35orlando.com
Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - These days, Brevard County high school teacher Dan Bennett said teachers are spending more time disciplining students than teaching them, and the word "frustrated" doesn’t nearly cover it. "Wow. This is always a tough job," said Bennett, who has been a teacher for almost 30...
FDLE: No disciplinary issues reported for Brevard County deputies involved in shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Questions remain after a Brevard County deputy shot and killed another deputy in the apartment where they lived together as roommates. Law enforcement officers are trained on basic gun safety. Melanye Smith, the Southern Police Institute coordinator, said that means deputy Andrew Lawson went against his training when he pointed his gun at his roommate Austin Walsh’s head and pulled the trigger, twice.
flaglerlive.com
Wawa Will Rise in Place of Paul Katz Building on Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive
A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations. The three-level,...
Orange County deputies investigate after person stabbed at business early Wednesday
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a person was stabbed at a local business Wednesday morning. Deputies and ambulances were called out around 1:45 a.m. to Oak Ridge Road near Defiance Avenue, not far from Oak Ridge High School. Channel 9 crews found a large...
Comments / 3