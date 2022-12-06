Read full article on original website
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Celebrate Commencement Dec. 17
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will celebrate its fall 2022 graduates on Saturday, Dec. 17. More than 700 students are eligible to graduate during the fall 2022 semester. The commencement ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. in the Jack Stephens Center. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. to...
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Alum Wendell Scales Competes for $1 Million Yazz Prize
UA Little Rock alumnus Wendell Scales Jr., deputy director of innovation at Arkansas Lighthouse Charter Schools, is competing for the biggest award in American education on behalf of his employer that would fund a program designed to expand student mindsets on what it means to have a career in agriculture.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Phi Kappa Phi Chapter Celebrates 50th Anniversary
The UA Little Rock chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The chapter was originally chartered in January 1972 and is part of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Each year, UA Little Rock hosts...
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock MarComm Team Honored for Excellence in Digital Marketing
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Communications and Marketing team has brought home a plethora of awards from the 10th annual Education Digital Marketing Awards. The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media. UA Little Rock won a total of nine awards for their creative work in advertising, social media, videography, and newsletter production.
ualr.edu
Bowen Grad Plan to Help Others Through Career as Civil Rights Lawyer
Right after high school, Jacobi Malone was adamant that he was never going to attend college. Eleven years later, the Little Rock native is understandably excited about his upcoming graduation from the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. “I’m excited, blessed, thankful, and grateful,” Malone said. “I...
School leaders, state government call for change in education
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
Meet Andrew Igbokidi: The med school student going national with music
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most people know that medical school can be very difficult and time-consuming. Now imagine trying to do all the work of trying to plan a career in medicine, while also trying to do the work to become a performer. Originally from Chicago, Andrew Igbokidi eventually...
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Host Grad School Night at Dec. 12 Basketball Game
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Graduate School will host an event for graduate students and prospective graduate students during the men’s basketball game on Monday, Dec. 12. It will be an exciting night as the Trojans battle Little Rock rival Philander Smith University beginning at 6:30 p.m....
School officials: Bullets found in bathroom at Don R. Roberts Elementary School
School officials at Don R. Roberts Elementary School said that bullets were found inside the school Wednesday afternoon.
‘It’s disturbing to think about.’ Little Rock School Board agrees to pay $250k ransom to hackers
The Little Rock School Board publicly voted to approve a $250,000 ransom payment to hackers who breached the district's system, holding critical information hostage.
KTLO
6 area schools in 1st ASM girls’ rankings, Conway captures No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
ualr.edu
Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) making a difference by adding layers of protection
Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) is an authentication method that requires the user to provide two or more verification factors to gain access to a resource such as an application, online account, or a Virtual Private Network (VPN). MFA is a core component of a strong Identity and Access Management (IAM) policy....
ucanews.live
Childhood dream becomes Karli New’s collegiate life
Karli New, a sophomore at UCA and member of the UCA Cheer team, has wanted to be a cheerleader pretty much all of her life. “When I was little I used to watch college and professional football with my dad and eventually became obsessed with cheer. While watching the games, I would try to do all the flips and tricks they would show the cheerleaders doing on TV and that’s when my parents put me in gymnastics classes,” New said.
Little Rock police report homicide in west Little Rock
Little Rock Police Department dispatch logs show officers are currently responding to a report of shots fired at 11400 Markham. The call to dispatch was made at 12:47 p.m.
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
State championship game historic for different reasons for Malvern, Harding Academy
One school is going to try and copy what Pulaski Academy did and win a state championship after moving up in classification. The other hopes to party like it’s 1993. That’s the story of Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game at noon Saturday at Little Rocks’ War Memorial Stadium. Harding ...
KATV
Little Rock police searching for 64-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 64-year-old man. Police said Larry Stewart was last seen in the Little Rock area. Stewart is a black male described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 205 pounds. Police said any...
5newsonline.com
HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call
HOUSTON — Police were called to Sen. Ted Cruz's River Oaks home while he was in Washington D.C. Tuesday night. Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call. Editor's note: The video above is from 10 p.m. Tuesday...
LRPD: Man shot while heading to Waffle House on Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock police said that a man was injured in a shooting while he was heading to Waffle House Wednesday.
Used car dealerships in Little Rock work to keep up with demand
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've found yourself in the market for a car your options might be limited—Car dealerships have been working to meet the demand they have seen while bouncing back from various shortages. Like all businesses, dealerships were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. “You...
