ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock to Celebrate Commencement Dec. 17

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will celebrate its fall 2022 graduates on Saturday, Dec. 17. More than 700 students are eligible to graduate during the fall 2022 semester. The commencement ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. in the Jack Stephens Center. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Alum Wendell Scales Competes for $1 Million Yazz Prize

UA Little Rock alumnus Wendell Scales Jr., deputy director of innovation at Arkansas Lighthouse Charter Schools, is competing for the biggest award in American education on behalf of his employer that would fund a program designed to expand student mindsets on what it means to have a career in agriculture.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Phi Kappa Phi Chapter Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The UA Little Rock chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The chapter was originally chartered in January 1972 and is part of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Each year, UA Little Rock hosts...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock MarComm Team Honored for Excellence in Digital Marketing

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Communications and Marketing team has brought home a plethora of awards from the 10th annual Education Digital Marketing Awards. The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media. UA Little Rock won a total of nine awards for their creative work in advertising, social media, videography, and newsletter production.
ualr.edu

Bowen Grad Plan to Help Others Through Career as Civil Rights Lawyer

Right after high school, Jacobi Malone was adamant that he was never going to attend college. Eleven years later, the Little Rock native is understandably excited about his upcoming graduation from the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. “I’m excited, blessed, thankful, and grateful,” Malone said. “I...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

School leaders, state government call for change in education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock to Host Grad School Night at Dec. 12 Basketball Game

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Graduate School will host an event for graduate students and prospective graduate students during the men’s basketball game on Monday, Dec. 12. It will be an exciting night as the Trojans battle Little Rock rival Philander Smith University beginning at 6:30 p.m....
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

6 area schools in 1st ASM girls’ rankings, Conway captures No. 1

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
CONWAY, AR
ucanews.live

Childhood dream becomes Karli New’s collegiate life

Karli New, a sophomore at UCA and member of the UCA Cheer team, has wanted to be a cheerleader pretty much all of her life. “When I was little I used to watch college and professional football with my dad and eventually became obsessed with cheer. While watching the games, I would try to do all the flips and tricks they would show the cheerleaders doing on TV and that’s when my parents put me in gymnastics classes,” New said.
KATV

Little Rock police searching for 64-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 64-year-old man. Police said Larry Stewart was last seen in the Little Rock area. Stewart is a black male described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 205 pounds. Police said any...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy