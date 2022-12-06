Read full article on original website
OK Bureau of Narcotics announces second drug bust days apart in Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine has been pulled off the streets of Tulsa. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced the bust on Facebook. It was seized during a multi-agency investigation including OBN, Homeland Security, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. This bust comes just...
Tulsa woman scammed into receiving, repackaging $300K worth of cocaine, police say
TULSA, Okla. — An older woman was duped into receiving cocaine and was given instructions to repackage the drugs to ship to another address, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Tulsa Police Department, officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a Tulsa residence. The warrant was the culmination of a weeks-long investigation, KOKI-TV reported.
2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Multiple Charges After Alleged Home Invasion In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow Police said two men were arrested on Tuesday concerning a home invasion that same day. BAPD said Ray Villalba, 20, and Elijah Titone, 24, were arrested and booked on multiple charges after officers said they broke into a home in the 3400 block of West Norman Place. BAPD...
Police say man arrested for DUI after causing 5 wrecks in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man in east Tulsa on Wednesday for causing five car wrecks while seemingly intoxicated. Police arrested Gilber Zuniga for DUI, two counts of hit and run and driving without a driver’s license. Tulsa police said around 7:50 p.m., an officer first found...
BAPD: Home invasion suspects tried to zip tie victim, caught after police chase
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two men have been arrested following a home invasion in Broken Arrow. According to a release from the Broken Arrow Police Department, officers responded to a home on West Norman Place after an alarm was tripped. Broken Arrow Police Public Information Officer Ethan Hutchins told...
Man loses eye in Broken Arrow home invasion
On Dec. 6, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call to a home near Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue.
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
KTUL
Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
Burglary suspect found hiding in attic, police say
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after police said she burglarized a home and tried to hide from police in the house’s attic. The Tulsa Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a home in the city on Monday evening for a reported burglary.
Man Accused Of Stealing Bike Rack Arrested After Victim Sees It For Sale On Facebook
A man who had his bike rack stolen got it back after finding it for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Tulsa Police say the victim notified police that he planned to meet with the seller, William Gortmaker. Officers stopped Gortmaker, who said he was selling the bike rack for a friend.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ramona Woman Seen Multiple Felony Charges
A Ramona woman was seen Tuesday afternoon on felony charges alleging first degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm after conviction of felony. According to an affidavit, Desiree Vasquez-Odom broke into a family members house through the bathroom window. The arriving...
Okmulgee Co. Quadruple Murder Suspect Ordered To Pay Money In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
An Okmulgee County judge ordered a murder suspect to pay money to the families of the four men he's accused of shooting, dismembering and dumping in the Deep Fork River back in October. This comes after the victim's families previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Joe Kennedy. The judge...
Tulsa Police Searching For Man Accused Of Threatening Elderly Man With Knife
Tulsa Police are looking for a man accused of threatening an elderly man with a knife in November. Officers say Donald Ward approached the victim at a construction site near 41st and 25th West Ave., pulled out a knife and demanded the victim hand over any valuables. Police say Ward...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Game Wardens Arrest Men in Osage County
Hunters were warned that game wardens would be verifying kill counts and types of deer bagged, as well as checking the validity of hunting licenses this year but two men were arrested this past weekend after disobeying the 2022 rules. Game Wardens in Osage County arrested two men when they...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Officer Under Investigation
In a developing story, Bartlesville Radio has learned that an officer with the Bartlesville Police Department has been accused of sexual misconduct with a confidential informant or witness and that an investigation is underway at both the BPD level and with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Chief Tracy Roles...
Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call
Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
2 In Custody After 8-Hour Standoff In Oologah
Two people are in custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff in Oologah on Tuesday night. Police Chief Pete Moore says Oologah officers were called Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. to assist in taking some children into DHS custody. According to Chief Moore, when officers got to the home in...
WATCH: Okmulgee County Prosecutors Provide Timeline Of Quadruple-Murder Investigation
Okmulgee County prosecutors offered the latest details on a quadruple-murder investigation. The District Attorney in Okmulgee has filed charges against the man accused of killing and dismembering four people in Okmulgee in October. Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, is facing four counts of first-degree murder, according to the District Attorney.
1600kush.com
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
