Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder
Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico. The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting moved from hospital to jail
Nov 22 (Reuters) - The suspect in the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub has been transferred to jail from the hospital where he was in police custody, police said on Tuesday.
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
The motive in Saturday’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs was still under investigation, but the details emerging about the suspect suggest a turbulent upbringing.
Judge proposes Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes serve her 11-year sentence in a 'minimum-security' Texas prison camp
The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan is a minimum security prison that houses female inmates in dormitories. Prison camps have minimal or no fencing.
White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
Ian Cranston has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. for complimenting his girlfriend. The post White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source
Chris Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two, young daughters. Now, as he serves out the remainder of his years behind bars, a source spilled Watts is biding his time by sending "racy" letters back and forth with several female fans. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."HOW...
What Is Femicide? Here’s What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Could Be Charged With
The arrest warrant says explicitly that Shanquella Robinson is the victim of “femicide.” But what is femicide? The post What Is Femicide? Here’s What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Could Be Charged With appeared first on NewsOne.
Mass Shooting Threat Clears Courtroom During Darrell Brooks' Sentencing
Victims of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade were giving their impact statements as part of his two-day sentence hearing when a mass shooting threat cleared the courtroom.
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road
The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
Daily Beast
Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal
A hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason...
NBC Los Angeles
Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail
Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty
A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts Lost His Prison Email Account After Allegedly Corresponding With His Former Mistress
Serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, Chris Watts is still finding a way to get in trouble, including his infamous mistress.
Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart dies in federal custody
Cory Patterson, the Mississippi man charged with stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart in September, died Monday while in federal custody, according to his attorney, Tony Farese and information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there
A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
Judge to release Jan. 6 defendant who called for violence over concerns jail conditions could hamper trial prep
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday say he would temporarily release a Capitol riot defendant accused of assaulting police and encouraging others toward violence so he can prepare for trial — despite saying he continued to believe he was a danger to the community. U.S. District Judge...
New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say
A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
Man already in prison on murder charges now accused of killing deaf cellmate
Gordon Staron allegedly strangled Javarick Gantt, sometime between the night of October 8 and the early morning of October 9.
