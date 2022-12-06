ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Denver

Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder

Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico.  The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
FORT COLLINS, CO
OK! Magazine

Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source

Chris Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two, young daughters. Now, as he serves out the remainder of his years behind bars, a source spilled Watts is biding his time by sending "racy" letters back and forth with several female fans. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."HOW...
The Independent

Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road

The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Beast

Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

A hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason...
NBC Los Angeles

Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail

Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC News

Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty

A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
FORT HOOD, TX
CBS News

Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there

A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say

A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
ROCHESTER, NY

