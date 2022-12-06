Read full article on original website
Eastbound Lanes of I-80 Closed in Grundy County After Multi-Vehicle Crash
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are currently closed on a stretch of highway through Grundy County after a crash involving multiple semi trucks on Wednesday afternoon, police say. According to Illinois State Police, all traffic is being diverted off the interstate at exit 105 following the crash. Traffic is...
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Railroad ‘safety’ project also seeks to reclaim BNSF land
The Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad, whose three sets of tracks slice through the middle of Riverside and a dozen other west suburban communities, embarked recently on what’s being called a “cleanup/safety initiative.”. To be sure, crews have already begun clearing significant swaths of shrubs and weeds – anything...
wjol.com
Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville
Seven vehicles involved in a crash in Lockport that has Route 53/Broadway closed between Caton Farm Road and Division. The crash involves a school bus and semi-tractor trailer. Crest Hill Deputy Chief Jason Opiola tells WJOL that there were children on the school bus. The roadway is closed due to extensive property damage and waiting for tow trucks to untangle the crash. Four people transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police handle two crashes with injuries Wednesday
The Oswego Police Department responded to two crashes Wednesday morning with injuries. The first happened at the S. Madison and E. Washington just after seven. Two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The second crash happened at Minkler Road and Route 71...
Driver leaves scene after car is hit by Metra train by train
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a vehicle in Palatine Monday evening, but by the time first responders arrived, the car was nowhere to be found.Police said they were called to Brockway and Slade streets just before 7:30 p.m.They found debris littering the ground after a car was hit by a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train – but the driver was gone.No one was hurt, but the accident caused major disruptions on the Metra line.A day after the accident, police in Palatine were looking for the driver who left. The vehicle was described as a black Jeep.
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train To Make Final Stop in Chicago Area Thursday
After making stops in Bensenville and Pingree Grove earlier this month, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour will make one more stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening. The 2022 tour kicked off in cities across Maine on Nov. 23, featuring a colorfully decorated train alongside live music,...
blockclubchicago.org
Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says
PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
fox32chicago.com
School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill
CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
WGNtv.com
Body recovered from Willowbrook retention pond
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A body was pulled from a suburban retention pond Thursday morning. At around 10 a.m., crews recovered the body near 63rd in the 0-100 block of Lincoln Oaks Drive. The coroner’s office was on the scene. They identified the body as Forrest Haney. A cause...
Driver flees the scene after being hit by Palatine Metra train: Police
An inbound Metra train on the Union Pacific Northwest Line hit a vehicle near Brockway and Slade streets in Palatine. When first responders arrived, they found debris littering the ground, but the driver and vehicle were nowhere to be found.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties, Accumulating Snow Possible
A winter weather advisory has been issued for two Chicago-area counties Friday morning, warning of the potential for accumulating snow. Lake and McHenry counties will be under the advisory from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Winnebago and Boone counties just outside the Chicago area were also included in the alert.
Major storm set to sweep through Chicago area, plus temperatures look to drop to end 2022 – Watching Winter Live
CHICAGO — A snow storm out West is set to make its way to the Great Lakes while pulling moisture from the Gulf. Chicago looks to be hit by the storm, but will it be snow or rain? WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates dug into the near-term forecast and the long-term […]
wglc.net
2022 LaSalle County Final Property Assessment Multiplier Announced
OTTAWA – LaSalle County has been issued a final property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, the same as last year, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform assessments among counties, as required by law. Under a law passed in 1975, property in Illinois should be assessed at one-third of its market value. Farm property is assessed differently, with farm homesites and dwellings subject to regular assessing, but with farmland assessed at one-third of its agriculture economic value.
qrockonline.com
Senior Services Of Will County Helping Residents Of OLA Find New Homes
Senior Services of Will County has been working with residents of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet to find long term care for them after WJOL broke the news that OLA will be closing after 62 years. Brianne Hetman, Chief Executive Officer says they have a good relationship with OLA...
18-year-old Illinoisan Crashes Into House During Dealership Test Drive
There were two adults in the backseat.
New rec center for people with special needs coming to Tinley Park
Along with a domed sports complex, the space will also include a full-size soccer field, picnic areas and a playground and sports facilities for people living with special needs.
Body found in Fox River ID'd as missing Algonquin woman, Carpentersville Police Department says
She was last seen walking away from a Jewel store on Sunday.
qrockonline.com
Glasgow Donates K-9 Officer “Reno” to Joliet Police Department
A new member of the Joliet Police Department is officially out on the streets – K-9 “Reno,” a 2-year-old Malinois-German Shepherd purchased by Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow using money forfeited from drug dealers and money launderers. Reno is the 13th police K-9 Glasgow has provided to law enforcement agencies throughout Will County. Glasgow purchased Reno, his training, and the canine transport equipment installed in the police vehicle using drug asset money seized from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County. No taxpayer dollars were used.
Dan Ryan Expressway fiery crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A fiery truck became engulfed in flames after hitting a car and a wall and killing at least one person, Illinois State Police said.
