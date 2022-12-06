ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPY NEWS

Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident

A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
MORRIS, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Railroad ‘safety’ project also seeks to reclaim BNSF land

The Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad, whose three sets of tracks slice through the middle of Riverside and a dozen other west suburban communities, embarked recently on what’s being called a “cleanup/safety initiative.”. To be sure, crews have already begun clearing significant swaths of shrubs and weeds – anything...
RIVERSIDE, IL
wjol.com

Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville

Seven vehicles involved in a crash in Lockport that has Route 53/Broadway closed between Caton Farm Road and Division. The crash involves a school bus and semi-tractor trailer. Crest Hill Deputy Chief Jason Opiola tells WJOL that there were children on the school bus. The roadway is closed due to extensive property damage and waiting for tow trucks to untangle the crash. Four people transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
LOCKPORT, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police handle two crashes with injuries Wednesday

The Oswego Police Department responded to two crashes Wednesday morning with injuries. The first happened at the S. Madison and E. Washington just after seven. Two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The second crash happened at Minkler Road and Route 71...
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver leaves scene after car is hit by Metra train by train

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a vehicle in Palatine Monday evening, but by the time first responders arrived, the car was nowhere to be found.Police said they were called to Brockway and Slade streets just before 7:30 p.m.They found debris littering the ground after a car was hit by a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train – but the driver was gone.No one was hurt, but the accident caused major disruptions on the Metra line.A day after the accident, police in Palatine were looking for the driver who left. The vehicle was described as a black Jeep.
PALATINE, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says

PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill

CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
CREST HILL, IL
WGNtv.com

Body recovered from Willowbrook retention pond

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A body was pulled from a suburban retention pond Thursday morning. At around 10 a.m., crews recovered the body near 63rd in the 0-100 block of Lincoln Oaks Drive. The coroner’s office was on the scene. They identified the body as Forrest Haney. A cause...
WILLOWBROOK, IL
wglc.net

2022 LaSalle County Final Property Assessment Multiplier Announced

OTTAWA – LaSalle County has been issued a final property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, the same as last year, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform assessments among counties, as required by law. Under a law passed in 1975, property in Illinois should be assessed at one-third of its market value. Farm property is assessed differently, with farm homesites and dwellings subject to regular assessing, but with farmland assessed at one-third of its agriculture economic value.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

Glasgow Donates K-9 Officer “Reno” to Joliet Police Department

A new member of the Joliet Police Department is officially out on the streets – K-9 “Reno,” a 2-year-old Malinois-German Shepherd purchased by Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow using money forfeited from drug dealers and money launderers. Reno is the 13th police K-9 Glasgow has provided to law enforcement agencies throughout Will County. Glasgow purchased Reno, his training, and the canine transport equipment installed in the police vehicle using drug asset money seized from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County. No taxpayer dollars were used.
