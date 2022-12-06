ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Fomer Granville sheriff headed to jail

Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted of obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored records about his in-service training and firearms training from 2012 to 2018 to maintain state certification for himself and his staff. Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfxrtv.com

17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
wfxrtv.com

Librarian helps locate missing teen

UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WITN

Ayden man arrested on heroin charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
AYDEN, NC
Virginian Review

VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County

At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Up and Coming Weekly

Two shot in possible road rage incident

Two people were shot in a possible road rage incident Sunday, Dec. 4 on Parkton Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a shooting on the 5700 block of Parkton Road in Hope Mills around 3:40 p.m. Deputies learned that “two vehicles were involved in a possible road rage incident where one of the vehicles was shot into and eventually came to a stop via an accident,’’ the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
HOPE MILLS, NC
cbs17

Durham woman charged with DWI in November SUV crash that injured 4 children

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release. Officers said a...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Trial begins for former Granville sheriff

OXFORD, N.C. — A trial begins this week for former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019 amid multiple ongoing investigations of his office. Wilkins is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy