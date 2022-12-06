Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Danville man found guilty of first-degree murder, to serve life in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Danville man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after killing a North Carolina man in 2020, according to NBC affiliate WRAL. 10 News previously reported that Justin Merritt met William “Andy” Banks...
cbs17
Former Granville County Sheriff convicted of failing to report murder threat, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted on Wednesday for obstruction and falsely obtaining property, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. On Wednesday, Wilkins was convicted on six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and six counts of felony obstruction...
cbs17
Harnett County gaming employees arrested for having 68 machines, sheriff says
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Four employees were arrested on Thursday for illegally possessing gaming machines, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the “210 Biz Center” located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.
Former Granville sheriff will spend 18 months behind bars for falsifying records
OXFORD, N.C. — A jury on Thursday decided within hours that former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was guilty of obstruction of justice and other charges. Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019, has been the subject of multiple ongoing investigations of his office. In this case,...
WRAL
Fomer Granville sheriff headed to jail
Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted of obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored records about his in-service training and firearms training from 2012 to 2018 to maintain state certification for himself and his staff. Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell...
Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
wfxrtv.com
17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
wfxrtv.com
Librarian helps locate missing teen
UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
Cause of deadly fire that destroyed QVC plant in Rocky Mount undetermined, ATF says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a massive fire at a QVC distribution center in December 2021 in Rocky Mount is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation, a team of very committed investigators […]
Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to killing cousin in Food Lion parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty after being charged with killing Dorrell Brayboy in a Food Lion parking lot in Winston-Salem. Brayboy's cousin Joseph Hannah, 33, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter. In August 2019, Brayboy, 32, approached Hannah's car in...
WITN
Ayden man arrested on heroin charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
Up and Coming Weekly
Two shot in possible road rage incident
Two people were shot in a possible road rage incident Sunday, Dec. 4 on Parkton Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a shooting on the 5700 block of Parkton Road in Hope Mills around 3:40 p.m. Deputies learned that “two vehicles were involved in a possible road rage incident where one of the vehicles was shot into and eventually came to a stop via an accident,’’ the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
cbs17
Durham woman charged with DWI in November SUV crash that injured 4 children
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release. Officers said a...
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
cbs17
Suspect charged in killing of mother of 4, man in Rocky Mount makes court appearance
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing two people in a car in Rocky Mount made his first court appearance Monday to hear the charges against him. Eric Coley was arrested over the weekend in the killings of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown. The...
Raleigh police release body-cam video from mass shooting suspect standoff
Warning: The video contains material that may be disturbing or difficult to watch. RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released officer body-cam video on Thursday related to the Oct. 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others. The video indicates that at 6:42 p.m., officers engaged in a standoff with […]
$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
Former fiancée of frequent impaired driver shares harrowing story of addiction
DURHAM, N.C. — The former fiancée of Blake Nichols Grady, the man charged with hitting and killing a cyclist and injuring a deputy Sunday while he was on drugs, tells WRAL News that Grady struggled with drugs and toiled with his dependency. Alexis Candelaria, the former fiancée and...
Trial begins for former Granville sheriff
OXFORD, N.C. — A trial begins this week for former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019 amid multiple ongoing investigations of his office. Wilkins is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored...
Comments / 0