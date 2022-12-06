Read full article on original website
Bear hunting in Maine is growing in popularity
More people hunted black bears in Maine again this year and the result was another sizable harvest. While the final numbers are not in, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has thus far electronically accounted for 3,758 bears taken by all methods of hunting during 2022. It marks...
Her work may be the answer for eliminating homelessness
After working with Bangor’s homeless population for nearly 20 years, Jen Weatherbee no longer trudges through snow looking for unsheltered people to offer them help. In her new role, she sits at a desk making calls, sending emails and gathering data, but she knows she’s on the road to ending homelessness in the area.
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
Abbot Granger receives national award
Abbot resident Walter Boomsma was recognized at the 156th annual National Grange Convention in Reno, Nevada as a Cultivator of the Year by the National Grange Membership and Leadership Development Department. Boomsma is a member of Valley Grange of Guilford and serves as program director. He also serves as the Maine State Grange Communications Director. He was one of four individuals recognized from North Carolina, Connecticut, Montana, and Maine.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Otis family looking for puppy they believe was taken
OTIS, Maine (WABI) - A family in Otis is asking for help in finding a puppy they’re afraid may have been stolen last month. In early November, Teresa Torrey and her 12-year-old daughter Savannah came home around 9:45 pm and let their five dogs out. That’s when their adult dog Diesel, and 6-month-old puppy Zuko ran into the woods. Diesel eventually came home. Zuko did not.
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us
There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
Message to Mainers: Internet for All
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Although it was a cloudy day in Waterville, an announcement made in one building promised to light the way to the future. A future where all Mainers have access to the internet. That was the big announcement to kick off the 2022 Maine Broadband Summit. Governor...
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals
(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
Sens. Collins and King announce nearly $3M for local head start programs
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly $3 million in funding is coming to Maine to help Androscoggin Head Start and Downeast Community Partners. Downeast Community Partners in Ellsworth will receive more than $1.2 million for its quality of life and poverty reduction programs. And Androscoggin Head Start and Child Care will...
$447 Million for Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan Voted On In Maine Senate
Maine Governor Janet Mills unveiled a proposal Tuesday to help Maine residents with the high costs of heating their homes and it will include $450 checks to be sent to an estimated 880,000 Mainers.
Did You Know There Is A Lighthouse “Hidden” In Central Maine?
Maine's lighthouses are some of the state's most photographed features. A quick search of Instagram brings up hundreds of photos of the Portland Head Light alone. Of course, there are several dozen lighthouses positioned strategically along the state's coastline. In addition to the Portland Head Light, there's the Pemaquid Point...
Influenza rates rise sharply in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - Maine is experiencing a sharp increase in seasonal influenza (flu) activity statewide according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC). The Maine CDC is reminding residents and visitors to take steps to stay healthy, including getting the flu vaccine. Symptoms of the...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Millinocket mill to be developed by Our Katahdin
MILLINOCKET, Maine — To bring back business that once helped Millinocket thrive, the nonprofit Our Katahdin announced its newest development for One North, formerly known as the Great Northern Paper Mill. According to Our Katahdin, the organization will aim to diversify the site while still maintaining a core industry...
Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check
Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
