Brazil Dance Into World Cup Quarter-Finals After Neymar Returns In Big Win Over South Korea
Even Tite threw some shapes during Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16
There is one glaring omission on Cristiano Ronaldo's resume: a World Cup title. He is four wins away from adding that missing piece in what could be the final World Cup for the 37-year-old. But his run thus far in the 2022 tournament hasn't exactly been the making of a storybook ending. His lackluster play, following his messy divorce with Manchester United just days before the World Cup began, has some fans calling for the longtime fan-favorite to be benched.
Brazil wants to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup
Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
AOL Corp
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Brazil are each a win away from an epic semifinal
Brazil to win (-275) This has to be where Croatia’s run ends, right? This is a team that deservedly made the quarterfinals but also looks thoroughly vulnerable against a top-flight side. Croatia has been well-equipped to successfully play the way it has against teams like Belgium, Morocco and Japan but we simply can’t see how they can muck it up for 90 minutes against the Brazilians. We’ll take the under at +100 and fully expect Brazil to advance.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals
Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
