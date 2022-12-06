ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Portugal Vs. Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

There is one glaring omission on Cristiano Ronaldo's resume: a World Cup title. He is four wins away from adding that missing piece in what could be the final World Cup for the 37-year-old. But his run thus far in the 2022 tournament hasn't exactly been the making of a storybook ending. His lackluster play, following his messy divorce with Manchester United just days before the World Cup began, has some fans calling for the longtime fan-favorite to be benched.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
AOL Corp

World Cup 2022: Argentina and Brazil are each a win away from an epic semifinal

Brazil to win (-275) This has to be where Croatia’s run ends, right? This is a team that deservedly made the quarterfinals but also looks thoroughly vulnerable against a top-flight side. Croatia has been well-equipped to successfully play the way it has against teams like Belgium, Morocco and Japan but we simply can’t see how they can muck it up for 90 minutes against the Brazilians. We’ll take the under at +100 and fully expect Brazil to advance.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals

Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
The Associated Press

Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Bring Blue Protocol to the West in 2023

Reuters

U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek deported from Russia

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sarah Krivanek, a U.S. citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's Domodedovo airport late on Thursday.

