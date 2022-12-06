Read full article on original website
WSLS
Danville man found guilty of first-degree murder, to serve life in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Danville man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after killing a North Carolina man in 2020, according to NBC affiliate WRAL. 10 News previously reported that Justin Merritt met William “Andy” Banks...
jocoreport.com
16 Year-Old Murder Victim Identified
CLAYTON – Police have released the identity of a teenager shot and killed Monday night at the Pines at Glen Laurel apartment complex on NC Highway 42 East at Glen Laurel Road. Around 8:22pm, Clayton Police responded to Pine Hall Drive to a report of shots being fired in the parking lot of the clubhouse.
WDBJ7.com
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
WRAL
Fomer Granville sheriff headed to jail
Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted of obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored records about his in-service training and firearms training from 2012 to 2018 to maintain state certification for himself and his staff. Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell...
Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
wfxrtv.com
17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
wfxrtv.com
Librarian helps locate missing teen
UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
WSET
Gretna woman faces charges after alleged argument on a school bus
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County authorities charged a Gretna woman for allegedly getting on a school bus and arguing with the driver on Tuesday morning. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said deputies were called to the 2400 block of Deerview Road at about 7:35 a.m. for a disturbance call.
Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to killing cousin in Food Lion parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty after being charged with killing Dorrell Brayboy in a Food Lion parking lot in Winston-Salem. Brayboy's cousin Joseph Hannah, 33, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter. In August 2019, Brayboy, 32, approached Hannah's car in...
WRAL
Fayetteville man charged with first-degree murder after 18-year-old killed in May
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the May 7 shooting death of Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, outside a Fayetteville apartment building. On May 7 around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Treetop Drive after gunshots were reported in the area.
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
Sisters die in single-car crash in Vance County
HENDERSON, N.C. — A pair of sisters, residents of Henderson, died in a single-car crash in Vance County just before midnight Wednesday. According to the State Highway Patrol, the passenger was 19-year-old Jaiah Kearney and the driver was her sister, 17-year-old Zikera Kearney. The aunt of the two victims...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
Former fiancée of frequent impaired driver shares harrowing story of addiction
DURHAM, N.C. — The former fiancée of Blake Nichols Grady, the man charged with hitting and killing a cyclist and injuring a deputy Sunday while he was on drugs, tells WRAL News that Grady struggled with drugs and toiled with his dependency. Alexis Candelaria, the former fiancée and...
NC woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; suspect faces 11 charges
A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bike in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Trial begins for former Granville sheriff
OXFORD, N.C. — A trial begins this week for former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019 amid multiple ongoing investigations of his office. Wilkins is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored...
Community mourns the deaths of Warren County deputy, detention officer
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is grieving the loss of two of its members this week. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday said Warren County Deputy Jose Deleon died in a car crash while responding to a call over the weekend. Exact details about the crash...
WRAL
Family will not view Fayetteville police body cam video
Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said. Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said.
