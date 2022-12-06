ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

nbcboston.com

Woman Seriously Hurt After Rollover Crash on Interstate 95 North in Danvers

The crash that stopped traffic on Interstate 95 in Danvers, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has been cleared, according to the state's department of transportation. The crash involved a Jeep Wrangler, and the only person inside was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter. The woman was seriously hurt, according to Massachusetts State Police.
DANVERS, MA
WCVB

1 dead, 4 seriously injured when pickup truck crashes into light pole on Route 44 in Raynham, Massachusetts

RAYNHAM, MA
CBS Boston

1 killed, 4 seriously hurt when pickup truck crashes in Raynham

RAYNHAM – One person was killed and four others were hurt and trapped inside a pickup truck following an early morning crash in Raynham.It happened Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive.Raynham Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck had careened off the road and crashed into a traffic light. In total, five people were trapped inside the truck. Rescuers needed a "delicate extrication process" using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools to remove the people from the truck.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and two women were pulled from the truck and rushed to area hospitals with serious injuries.No other cars were involved in the crash.Route 44 was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation by the Raynham Police and Fire Departments and the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
RAYNHAM, MA
WCVB

Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield

BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
BOXFORD, MA
WCVB

16 residents displaced after car slams into East Boston home

BOSTON — More than a dozen residents of East Boston were displaced Thursday afternoon after a car slammed into their home. The Boston Fire Department responded to the crash, involving a silver Ford Escape, at approximately 2 p.m. The SUV crashed into the front of a home at 106 London St.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Jury finds suspect in 2019 deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter

BOSTON — A Suffolk County Superior Court jury found a man charged with a deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter while operating under the influence. Dylan Etheridge, 26, hit several parked cars causing the vehicle to flip on May 5, 2019. The vehicle ultimately hit a concrete barrier that left occupants, including two passengers, trapped inside.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 high school students hurt after truck crashes off bridge in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH - Two Plymouth high school students were injured after a truck crashed off a bridge in Plymouth. "I just hope they're both doing better," said Plymouth North High School student Hunter Byron. He and other fellow students went to the scene where their friend's truck veered off the Warren Street Bridge into the Eel River below Monday night. Witnesses said the teenage boy behind the wheel kicked out a window before he and his passenger, a teenage girl, both escaped. "They're both good kids, you know selfless kids, both responsible. I just pray that they both get better and learn...
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Child struck by car at Beverly High school

BEVERLY - Police are investigating how a fifth-grade child was hit by a car at Beverly High School on Wednesday afternoon.Police said the child was taken to the hospital and the driver stayed on the scene.The identity of the child and the extent of the injuries are still unknown.
BEVERLY, MA
WCVB

Man killed in crash on Interstate 395 in Auburn, Massachusetts

AUBURN, Mass. — A Connecticut man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree along Interstate 395 in Auburn, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday on I-395 south at Mile Marker 10.4. When they arrived at...
AUBURN, MA

