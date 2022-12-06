Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Airlifted After Serious Rollover Crash On I-95 North In Danvers (UPDATE)
A driver was airlifted to the hospital following a serious rollover crash on a major highway on the North Shore, reports said.The crash involving an happened just before Exit 62 on I-95 North in Danvers on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6, WBZ Traffic said on Twitter. Medflight has taken…
nbcboston.com
Woman Seriously Hurt After Rollover Crash on Interstate 95 North in Danvers
The crash that stopped traffic on Interstate 95 in Danvers, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has been cleared, according to the state's department of transportation. The crash involved a Jeep Wrangler, and the only person inside was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter. The woman was seriously hurt, according to Massachusetts State Police.
fallriverreporter.com
49-year-old Plymouth woman killed, another injured, in fiery late night wrong-way highway crash
A Massachusetts woman has been killed after reportedly driving the wrong way on a local highway. According to MassDOT, the fatal crash took place on Route 3 Southbound in Duxbury near Exit 20 just after 9:00 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire and the collision left one dead...
Driver flown to hospital after rollover crash that shut down I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street found a Jeep that had rolled over.
WCVB
1 dead, 4 seriously injured when pickup truck crashes into light pole on Route 44 in Raynham, Massachusetts
RAYNHAM, Mass. — One person died and four others were seriously injured early Wednesday when a pickup truck crashed into a traffic light pole in Raynham, Massachusetts. First responders were called at 2:22 a.m. to the intersection of Rt. 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham, where a Ram pickup truck crashed into a traffic light pole.
Serious injuries reported after wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Route 3 southbound in Duxbury is currently closed after a wrong-way crash with serious injuries, according to MassDOT. Traffic is being detoured off Exit 20. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. No other information has been given at this time. This is a developing...
1 killed, 4 seriously hurt when pickup truck crashes in Raynham
RAYNHAM – One person was killed and four others were hurt and trapped inside a pickup truck following an early morning crash in Raynham.It happened Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive.Raynham Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck had careened off the road and crashed into a traffic light. In total, five people were trapped inside the truck. Rescuers needed a "delicate extrication process" using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools to remove the people from the truck.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and two women were pulled from the truck and rushed to area hospitals with serious injuries.No other cars were involved in the crash.Route 44 was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation by the Raynham Police and Fire Departments and the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
WCVB
Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
WCVB
Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield
BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
WCVB
16 residents displaced after car slams into East Boston home
BOSTON — More than a dozen residents of East Boston were displaced Thursday afternoon after a car slammed into their home. The Boston Fire Department responded to the crash, involving a silver Ford Escape, at approximately 2 p.m. The SUV crashed into the front of a home at 106 London St.
Fifth-grader hospitalized after being struck by car at Beverly High School
A fifth-grader was hospitalized after being struck by a car at Beverly High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a Beverly Fire Department spokesperson, the child was conscious while they were transported to Beverly Hospital. Officials responded to the call at 3:30 p.m. and the driver stayed at the scene, according...
2 injured after truck plunges into Eel River in Plymouth, report says
A truck crashed through a guardrail and plunged into the river below in Plymouth on Monday night, according to news reports. The two people inside of the truck were brought to the hospital, according to WCVB. The crash happened on the Warren Avenue Bridge at Ryder Way around 9 p.m., the outlet reported.
WCVB
Jury finds suspect in 2019 deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter
BOSTON — A Suffolk County Superior Court jury found a man charged with a deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter while operating under the influence. Dylan Etheridge, 26, hit several parked cars causing the vehicle to flip on May 5, 2019. The vehicle ultimately hit a concrete barrier that left occupants, including two passengers, trapped inside.
2 high school students hurt after truck crashes off bridge in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH - Two Plymouth high school students were injured after a truck crashed off a bridge in Plymouth. "I just hope they're both doing better," said Plymouth North High School student Hunter Byron. He and other fellow students went to the scene where their friend's truck veered off the Warren Street Bridge into the Eel River below Monday night. Witnesses said the teenage boy behind the wheel kicked out a window before he and his passenger, a teenage girl, both escaped. "They're both good kids, you know selfless kids, both responsible. I just pray that they both get better and learn...
Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck In Central Mass
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say starte…
Child struck by car at Beverly High school
BEVERLY - Police are investigating how a fifth-grade child was hit by a car at Beverly High School on Wednesday afternoon.Police said the child was taken to the hospital and the driver stayed on the scene.The identity of the child and the extent of the injuries are still unknown.
WCVB
Man killed in crash on Interstate 395 in Auburn, Massachusetts
AUBURN, Mass. — A Connecticut man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree along Interstate 395 in Auburn, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday on I-395 south at Mile Marker 10.4. When they arrived at...
Worcester Firefighters Battle Blaze For Hours At Recycling Center
A fire that began Tuesday night, Dec. 6, at a Worcester recycling center took firefighters hours to put out, and they were still on the scene Wednesday morning to deal with hot spots, reports said. The fire started a little after 9 p.m. at the 20 Nippnapp Trail scrap yard...
WCVB
Man attacked outside Faneuil Hall restaurant suffers serious neck injury, severe head gash
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man is accused of committing an attack that left a 68-year-old man with serious injuries that could impact the rest of his life, according to authorities. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said 43-year-old Robert Buckley, of Plymouth, has been charged with assault and battery...
