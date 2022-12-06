Read full article on original website
Turns out the iPhone 14 Pro Max has an awesome secret charging upgrade
These days, we know everything there is to know about a new iPhone model barely days into its release. With unboxings, teardowns and reviews flooding the web straight away, it isn't long until our knowledge of the new phones' inner workings is positively forensic. But every now and again something slips through the net.
Volkswagen's hilarious Instagram branding fail goes viral
It's been an interesting year in the weird and wonderful world of car branding. From Audi's flat new logo to the controversy over the illegible new Kia symbol (Google searches for 'KN cars' are through the roof), we've seen some clangers. And with just a few days left of the year, we've seen perhaps the most hilarious automotive atrocity yet.
Today's Google Doodle might just be the most delightful yet
Google Doodles have been around almost as long as the search engine itself – and have become more and more interactive. What initially started as subtle tweaks to the Google logo are now often fully-fledged experiences – and this might be the most dynamic yet. Today's Google Doodle...
Pantone's Colour of the Year is here (and so are the weird products)
As someone wise once said, three things are certain in life: death, taxes and the Pantone Colour of the Year. Once again, the colour authority has chosen a new hue to represent the year ahead – and this time it's Magenta. 'Viva Magenta' (PANTONE 18-1750) is a "powerful and...
New John Wick 4 poster features an awesome optical illusion
If you feel that film posters aren't what they once were, you're not alone. Fans have been decrying the banality of the ubiquitous 'floating heads' design for years now, and genuinely original ideas seem few and far between in 2022. But the new John Wick poster is bucking the trend.
Cricut Autopress: everything explained
Cricut Autopress is the newest heat press machine you can buy, here we explain everything you need to know. The Cricut Autopress is the brand's newest and largest heat press machine, and it changes the way you can create shirt and apparel designs from home. If you're a crafter or creative looking to create a second income the Cricut Autopress offers a near-commercial heat press in the home. It can look a little unwieldy but as you'll see in this article the Cricut Autopress makes professional projects easy.
iPhone 15 rumoured to feature seductive MacBook Pro design
IPhone 15 rumours are coming in thick and fast now that the iPhone 14 has been out for, what, a whole two months. From rumours of a titanium iPhone 15 Ultra to an iPhone with USB-C and no buttons, there's plenty of speculation about what Apple will have in store for us next year.
Apple Pencil 2 drops to record low $89 in Black Friday zinger
The Apple Pencil 2 is the best stylus for your iPad, bar none, and discounts are always rare, even around Black Friday. So consider us shocked with this Apple Pencil (2nd gen) deal for a record low price of $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). To give you an...
This fiendish quiz tests your web design knowledge
Think you know your #0000FF from your #1000ff? Your Helvetica from your Verdana? Your 9:16 from your 4:3? If so (or indeed, if the above makes much sense to you), then this we've found the web design quiz for you. Semblance is a quiz designed to test your ability to...
Stop! This fantastic Cricut machine has never been cheaper
Cricut's Explore 3 released earlier this year and has proved to be one of the brand's best and most versatile craft cutting machines for beginners, particularly. This Black Friday UK store CraftStash has a massive £70 off the RRP of one Cricut's newest machine, making the Cricut Explore 3 just £299.99 £229.99 (opens in new tab).
Forget the Surface Pro 9 – this Black Friday the Pro 8 has the best deal
We like both the Surface Pro 9 and 8, but right now we're seeing the best Black Friday deals on the Surface Pro 8, over at Best Buy, bringing the price down from $1,099.99 to $699.99 (opens in new tab). We're big fans of this tablet, as you can see...
Rare Apple iPad Pro bundle deal just won Black Friday
With Black Friday in full swing, we're seeing lots of fantastic deals on the newer models of iPad just a few short months after release. Whilst the tablets themselves are seeing some good discounts, it's rare we see bundles that feature accessories. So imagine our delight when this bundle popped up at B&H Photo where the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M2, 128GB) with the Magic Keyboard has $150 off, dropping the price to £1,298. (opens in new tab)
New Apple logo revives iconic colours for major store launch
The Apple logo is one of the most recognisable designs in tech thanks to its exemplary elegance and simplicity. It's so memorable, in fact, that the brand can play with references to previous iterations in a way that everyone immediately recognises. That's the case in a new logo design revealed...
Apple Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals: iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more
Welcome to our Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live blog. It's been a busy few days in the world of Apple deals, and we've seen some incredible offers across a range of devices. And the great news is the discounts show no sign of slowing down. A lot...
The secret Cyber Monday deals under $50
Cyber Monday is here but that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune, there are some excellent Cyber Monday deals under $50 out there and include tech for creatives. Don't feel you need to spend on expensive items, discover the best Cyber Monday deals under $50. If you have...
The very best iPhone 13 Pro cases in December 2022
When the iPhone 13 Pro came out, we thought it was the best iPhone to date, especially thanks to an amazing camera (which has stood the test of time). If you agreed and bought yourself one, you'll probably be hoping to keep it in pristine condition, and that's why we've put together this guide to the best iPhone 13 Pro cases.
iPhone 15 haptic button rumour won't go away (but we wish it would)
IPhone 15 rumours continue to come in fast, and some of them are proving to be very divisive. Apple only released the iPhone 14 in September, so we expect it will be another 9 months until we have concrete details about its follow up, but fans already have lists of expected features.
These surprise Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deals won't last long
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has been out for little over a month, but incredibly it's coming in for some great discounts in its first Black Friday sale. Amazon has over $250 off Microsoft's latest laptop-like tablet, making the Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and 256GB or SSD now $1,599.99 $1,349 (opens in new tab). And there are Surface Pro 9 Black Friday discounts on other configurations too.
This Cyber Monday ChromeBook deal is the one to beat
We've been seeing some incredible deals on various laptops this Black Friday, including the powerful Chromebook range. But this saving from Amazon might just be the best one yet. Over on Amazon you can pick up the Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook Laptop for just $599 (opens in new tab)– this is a huge $400 saving, and the lowest price we've seen this powerful machine since March.
The best iPad alternatives in 2022
The best iPad alternatives give you the power and features of Apple's tablet, but without the price tag. Some of them will even offer up different features that the iPad lacks. The likes of Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft dominate this space but there are some other players, such as Amazon, you might want to consider too.
