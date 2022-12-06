ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster hosts its first 'Holiday Extravaganza' for the winter season

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Welcome Center in downtown Lancaster will be "decking its halls" Thursday night. Lancaster and community partners are hosting a "Holiday Extravaganza", featuring cookie decorating sponsored by Giant Food Stores, craft making and even a special visit from Kris Kringle himself. Guests are also invited...
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches

(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

How can you avoid package burglary this holiday season?

LITITZ, Pa. — Online shopping is always a popular pastime, but it takes higher precedence during the holiday season. Unfortunately, many find the effortless task of ordering their gifts online challenged by the ever-growing threat of 'porch pirates.' To help, the Lititz Borough Police Department has some helpful tips that can let you and your loved ones enjoy the holiday season without headaches.
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State troopers to be remembered at DUI victims' memorial

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers killed in the line of duty will be among those remembered Thursday night at a DUI victims' memorial in Harrisburg. More than 2,300 names are already memorialized at the DUI Victim Memorial Garden. Thursday night, 50 new names will be added. During...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Trying Aerial Silks in York County | FOX43 FitMinute

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Beauty, elegance and a very challenging workout, all wrapped up into one! FOX43 heads back to Stellar Fitness in York County to try out Aerial Silks class, as this week's unique fitness class. Aerial Silks is also known as aerial contortion and is a performance...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

