FOX 43
Lancaster County organizations partner to spread warmth this holiday season
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There is an effort to keep Lancaster County folks warm happening. Blue Ridge Communications in Ephrata is spreading the warmth with a blanket distribution. Officials with Blue Ridge and several local organizations were handing out blankets to people who need them on Thursday at the...
Lancaster Toys for Tots seeking donations ahead of busy holiday season
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Toys for Tots needs your help!. Ahead of the holiday season, the group still needs 9,000 toy donations ahead of next week's distribution because of this year's extremely high demand. Coordinator Gilbert Bixler says he was able to get bikes and quite a few...
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
Lancaster hosts its first 'Holiday Extravaganza' for the winter season
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Welcome Center in downtown Lancaster will be "decking its halls" Thursday night. Lancaster and community partners are hosting a "Holiday Extravaganza", featuring cookie decorating sponsored by Giant Food Stores, craft making and even a special visit from Kris Kringle himself. Guests are also invited...
iheart.com
Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches
(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum will open its doors Saturday
LANCASTER, Pa. — A new museum will open Saturday in Lancaster. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time in 40 years on Saturday, museum organizers said in a press release. Formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation when...
Businesses, residents concerned over human waste in public square in downtown York
YORK, Pa. — Business owners in Downtown York say they have been dealing with people using a portion of Continental Square as a bathroom. Toni Calderone, a businesswoman from York County posted on Facebook her frustrations over people using part of the square in downtown York as a bathroom.
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
Ullr Fest at Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrates winter with bonfire, music
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Other than a few dustings, south central Pennsylvania hasn't seen much snow this winter. While some residents are happy about that, others are ready for snow to start falling from the sky. Many of these people will gather this weekend at Roundtop Mountain Resort for a...
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
Central Pa. florist partners with Red Cross to spread holiday cheer to veterans
LANCASTER, Pa. — A local florist is making sure service members and veterans feel the support of the community this holiday season. Royer's Flowers and Gifts presented The American Red Cross with more than 3,600 holiday cards with messages of support today. It's a part of the Red Cross's...
How can you avoid package burglary this holiday season?
LITITZ, Pa. — Online shopping is always a popular pastime, but it takes higher precedence during the holiday season. Unfortunately, many find the effortless task of ordering their gifts online challenged by the ever-growing threat of 'porch pirates.' To help, the Lititz Borough Police Department has some helpful tips that can let you and your loved ones enjoy the holiday season without headaches.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State troopers to be remembered at DUI victims' memorial
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers killed in the line of duty will be among those remembered Thursday night at a DUI victims' memorial in Harrisburg. More than 2,300 names are already memorialized at the DUI Victim Memorial Garden. Thursday night, 50 new names will be added. During...
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Trying Aerial Silks in York County | FOX43 FitMinute
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Beauty, elegance and a very challenging workout, all wrapped up into one! FOX43 heads back to Stellar Fitness in York County to try out Aerial Silks class, as this week's unique fitness class. Aerial Silks is also known as aerial contortion and is a performance...
The official story is not always the whole story for deaths at Dauphin County Prison
PennLive spent the last six months looking into the deaths of people held at Dauphin County Prison. Most people housed there have been convicted of minor crimes or are awaiting trial and presumed to be innocent. We uncovered information from four cases so far that significantly calls into question the...
Craving Tacos? 4 Places in Lancaster, PA Dishing Up Authentic Mexican Food
Some days call for tacos. Flavorful and crisp, delicious tacos. Lancaster has a decent amount of Mexican restaurants within the widespread county. Here are four of them, dishing up tasty Mexican cuisine:
6 cars, copper pipe stolen from Harrisburg property while owner out of town
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for suspects after a man returned from being out of town for a month and found that someone stole various items from his recently purchased Manada Bottom Road residence. The stolen property includes six cars, approximately 100 feet of copper...
Lancaster offers 12 days of free two-hour parking for downtown holiday shoppers
LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster is offering twelve days of free parking for downtown holiday shoppers!. This year, customers can enjoy free two-hour on-street meter parking throughout the Central Business District from Friday, Dec. 16 through Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to the Lancaster City Alliance. If a...
