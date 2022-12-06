ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

slipperstillfits.com

Game Preview: Gonzaga vs. Washington

Gonzaga will play the second of three straight home games this Friday when they host in-state rivals Washington at 6:00 pm. The Zags will not only be looking for their second win of the week, but have a pair of streaks on the line as well. The Zags’ victory over...
SPOKANE, WA
pacificnwsports.com

Gonzaga Bulldogs: The point is the point or lack thereof

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are struggling so far this season. Many of their problems have to do with point guard play. Sunday night, the Gonzaga Bulldogs narrowly beat Kent State 73-66 at the McCarthy Athletic Center. With that victory, the 18th-ranked Zags improved their record to 6-3 this season. That opening...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Zags tested by Kent State, win on back of big night from Timme

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs were nearly stunned Monday night, beating unranked Kent State by a final score of 73-66. The Zags entered the game 5-3 on the season with losses to Texas, Purdue and Baylor. It was their worst record through the first 8 games of a season since the 2010-11 season in which they started 4-4.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane snow: Updated timing and totals for Thursday's storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — With lots of snow still on the ground from last week's huge winter storm, the next batch of snow is arriving Thursday for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. This time around, it's not as severe, but most locations will see another 4" of snow on average, with North Idaho likely getting the most.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday

We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
idaho.gov

North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need

Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, WA

