slipperstillfits.com
Game Preview: Gonzaga vs. Washington
Gonzaga will play the second of three straight home games this Friday when they host in-state rivals Washington at 6:00 pm. The Zags will not only be looking for their second win of the week, but have a pair of streaks on the line as well. The Zags’ victory over...
No. 18 Gonzaga gets reacquainted with Washington
The last time Washington and Gonzaga met, Drew Timme was a freshman who came off the bench and played 10
pacificnwsports.com
Gonzaga Bulldogs: The point is the point or lack thereof
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are struggling so far this season. Many of their problems have to do with point guard play. Sunday night, the Gonzaga Bulldogs narrowly beat Kent State 73-66 at the McCarthy Athletic Center. With that victory, the 18th-ranked Zags improved their record to 6-3 this season. That opening...
KHQ Right Now
Zags tested by Kent State, win on back of big night from Timme
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs were nearly stunned Monday night, beating unranked Kent State by a final score of 73-66. The Zags entered the game 5-3 on the season with losses to Texas, Purdue and Baylor. It was their worst record through the first 8 games of a season since the 2010-11 season in which they started 4-4.
KHQ Right Now
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren, Spokane Quaranteam help get supplies to students
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren helped give coats to local students. The Spokane Quaranteam helped the students get backpacks.
Spokane snow: Updated timing and totals for Thursday's storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With lots of snow still on the ground from last week's huge winter storm, the next batch of snow is arriving Thursday for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. This time around, it's not as severe, but most locations will see another 4" of snow on average, with North Idaho likely getting the most.
FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
theeasterner.org
Eastern Washington University Investigates Alleged Hazing Incidents in Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
Nov. 9, 2022, Eastern Washington University’s chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity allegedly engaged in multiple hazing incidents, including “having 18 students drink over 13 cases of beer in under 30 minutes, physical intimation while answering questions, and ‘wall sits’ for wrong answers,” according to an EWU police report.
Tri-City Herald
Eight WA state locales recognized in list of top 400 U.S. college towns and cities
Personal finance website WalletHub has included eight Washington state universities in the 2023 edition of its “Best College Towns & Cities in America” list, which aims to rank 400 cities nationwide based on academic and economic factors. Seattle received 18th place overall and 5th for social environment, while...
Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
FOX 28 Spokane
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday
We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Spokane?
Been in Spokane for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
idaho.gov
North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need
Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
Washington DOT calls law enforcement presence at Camp Hope ‘disappointing and harmful’
SPOKANE, Wash - The Washington Department of Transportation said the presence of Spokane law enforcement at a homeless camp Tuesday was "unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there."
Ariz. polygamist leader allegedly had 20 wives, including 9-year-old, and wanted to marry daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Several underage wives of a fundamentalist leader currently in custody in Arizona were reportedly found in an Airbnb in Washington after they escaped a group home. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Thursday, Dec. 1, a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door of a...
Spokane deputies, Spokane Police handing out flyers, closure notices at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County deputies and Spokane Police paid a visit to Camp Hope Tuesday, visiting tents and handing out flyers to the homeless campers living there.
eastidahonews.com
8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found hiding in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge
SPOKANE (Spokesman-Review) — An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson...
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
Crash on eastbound I-90 cleared from Sullivan and Barker
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash on eastbound I-90 in Spokane Valley has been cleared from Sullivan and Barker Road. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
