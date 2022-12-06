Read full article on original website
Lower Wildwoods - Lore 1 - Winter-Man
This Rune Read is found as you follow Atreus to the ruined temple during God of War Ragnarok's opening quest, Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just after sliding down the zipline and fighting off some enemies, slip through the small, bramble-covered gap and you'll encounter your first Hel-Raider Scout. Defeat them and the Rune Read will be to the right of the icy cliff you have to climb up.
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works
Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
Chapter 3D
There are four possible routes players can take in the third chapter. The fourth path is given if you disagree to Leonar's plan when you meet him at the Arkhaiopolis of Rhime in Chapter 2B.
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
Hand Cannon
Elias is the kind benefactor of your first ranged weapon in Black Iron Prison: the Hand Cannon Pistol. You will automatically gain the schematic for the Hand Cannon after meeting up with Elias in Aftermath, but before you can use it, it must first be bought in the Reforge. If...
Tactical Pistol
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the Tactical Pistol, including where to find the Tactical Pistol and all the upgrades for the Tactical Pistol. Where to Find the Tactical Pistol Schematic. The Tactical Pistol Schematic can be found while exploring the...
Crash Team Rumble - Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Crash Team Rumble is an upcoming 4v4 team-based online multiplayer game that will have the titular Bandicoot and his friends duking it out in wild and zany areas. Crash Team Rumble arrives on PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
DC Justice League - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the brief teaser trailer for a new DC Justice League game from Outright Games. The new game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
Genshin Yaoyao Release Date and Details
Yaoyao is an upcoming Genshin Impact character. She's the young disciple of Madame Ping, and also assistant to Ganyu. Yaoyao is widely beloved for her caring and warm personality. She carries an adepti treasure called Yuegui with her at all times, which helps protect her from danger. Here's everything we...
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
Stolen Treasures 1 - Ankh
This Artifact is found at the end of the path in The Oarsman. After pulling the chain to move the boat, head down the staircase near the Legendary Chest, then make a U-Turn to the right to find a small passage you can vault through.
Secret Room Locations
Two Secret Rooms in The Callisto Protocol contain the truth about the Black Iron Prison outbreak and Callisto's nature. You'll need to access them both to completely solve the mystery of Kallipolis and obtain The Commonality achievement. Secret Room Locations. The Commonality achievement/trophy requirements are connected to the audio logs...
The Derelict Outpost - Odins Raven 1
This Derelict Outpost Odin's Raven can be found right at the beginning of the area. From the end of the southwestern valley you can travel down with the sled, dismount and vault over the wide wooden beam to reach the outpost.
How to Start With a Late-Game Witcher 3 Save
This page covers how to start playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update using an existing late-game save or skipping ahead to a mid-game starting point or New Game + without gridning through the early hours of the main story. Import a Save File. The easiest way to jump back into...
Diablo 4 Arrives in June 2023
Blizzard has announced that Diablo 4 will launch on June 6, 2023, with a public beta coming beforehand. Players who preorder Diablo 4 will gain open beta early access. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the 2023 release date was finally narrowed down as Blizzard confirmed the June date for its first take on an open world version of the action-RPG series.
Jitsu Squad - Official Launch Trailer
Jitsu Squad is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Watch the latest trailer to see the colorful world and characters of this 2D beat ‘em up game.
