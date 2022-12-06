Moment volleyball star is surprised with full college scholarship in white elephant gift exchange

The workforce can be a hostile space for women. From the gender wage gap to sexual harassment in the workplace, working women face several barriers of inequity when it comes to succeeding at their jobs. In addition to these systemic challenges, one woman has highlighted what it is like to have a so-called "expiration date" slapped onto her time in the workforce. Elektra, who goes by the username Elektra6618 on Twitter, has started an important discussion about how ageism disproportionately affects women in comparison to their male counterparts. Since it was first posted, her tweet has gone viral, gaining thousands of likes and retweets from others who found the practice of expiry dates unacceptable.

"I need a hug," the Twitter user shared. "At 50, we women become invisible. I'm now 62. I lost my job and was replaced by a 25-year-old. [My workplace has] been trying to find a way to get rid of me for three years now. They covered all their bases. It's humiliating and so hurtful. I was good at what I did. I just aged out." Complicating the issue, Elektra is a single woman with a grown autistic child at home who may not be independent any time soon. Hence, she does not have the ability to retire. Her tweet has gained over 4,000 retweets and 64,000 likes. However, what was most important was the responses she received. Hundreds of women began sharing their own experiences through their own posts.

For instance, one Twitter user replied, "I know the feeling well. I lost my dream job to COVID after five years at age 60. [It has been] 15 months with the occasional interview. I sound youthful on the phone but once they saw me in Zoom calls they would pass. I was not ready to be ‘retired’ but knew there was a very real possibility [I would have to]." Another user added, "The number of single unemployed women in their 50s is unbelievable. It happened to me too. [I am] better off now at 67 with my pension. It is like throwing us to the wolves after we've helped build viable businesses. Shameful."

Meanwhile, business owners and human resource managers also chimed in about how important it is for employers to recognize and appropriately value work experience and years of accumulated knowledge. "I hire people older than me all the time (male and female)," Harmeet K. Dhillon, the founder of a San Francisco litigation team, stated. "They have wisdom and a work ethic many younger workers cannot match. [I am] sorry this happened to you (possibly illegal), but it's a great market right now for people who WANT to work!" In a later tweet, she discussed the importance of fair compensation. She affirmed, "[Older, valued people] know what they are worth and are paid accordingly."

According to a study published by the Journal of Human Resources , older women whose high school graduation dates implied an age of 50, 55, or 62 were significantly less likely to receive interview offers than younger women. Furthermore, for each additional 10 years of age, a woman in Massachusetts for instance would need to submit five additional applications on average. This, coupled with cuts to social security programs such as Medicare, may leave older women with difficulty finding alternative sources of income. Elektra, of course, is no stranger to this reality. In order to build more inclusive workforces, it is time for employers to recognize and correctly value the experience older workers, and women in particular, can bring to their businesses.

In the Reddit thread Anti-Work , one Redditor explained how they stole from their employer in order to give back to someone who was clearly in need. Reddit user ThrowThatB*tchAway69, an employee who works work overnight at a large international chain hotel, explained that a homeless man approached the front desk at their workplace for information about transit schedules. Instead of just giving him what he asked for, the employee also showered him snacks, towels, toiletries, and more—all essentially stolen from the hotel. The Reddit user, who received immense praise for his act of kindness and dissent, shared that they were proud of what they did and would indeed do the same again.

"A homeless guy came up to our front door at about 2 am to ask if I could look up bus and train schedules for him so he could get out of the cold," the Redditor wrote. "I told him to come on in and sit on the couch and chill for a bit while I look it up. [I] made him some hot chocolate and we chatted while I was looking for the schedules." For context, ThrowThatB*tchAway69 revealed that the area experienced some snow the previous day and that temperatures had dipped to about 10F.

They continued, "The next form of public transit coming by wasn’t until 4 am. So this poor dude had two hours of cold to deal with before he could get on a bus. I told him he’s more than welcome to chill on our couch and watch TV until it comes. At this point, I realized I could hook this dude up. We have snacks and water we give all guests checking in. I asked if he wanted a few, then when he said yes, I just dumped the whole plate of probably 50 packages of chips, nuts, cookies, etc. into a bag and handed it to him." In addition to this, the front desk employee loaded his backpack up with toothbrushes, toothpaste, bottles of soap, Q-tips, tweezers, and toilet paper, all of which the hotel gives out to paying guests for free.

The Redditor then discovered the homeless man would be on the bus all morning trying to stay warm. "So I went in the back and gave him a few small towels to wash himself with and a small pillow and blanket," the employee explained. "None of those are tracked and we’re constantly buying more to replace what gets stolen anyway." According to them, they did not even feel bad about stealing from work. They affirmed, "All of this stuff, the company I work for buys on a regular basis and just hands it out to entitled ass members that don’t need it anyway. This man was clearly in need and my company won’t even notice what’s missing. I don’t even feel bad. I hope he tells his friends and they all come. Stealing from your work and giving to the homeless is based [as f*ck] and I highly recommend."

In response, dozens of fellow Reddit users praised the hotel worker's actions. One person wrote, "I have been on the receiving end of this once (dude even shouted me a free room) and you, my brother, are a legit f*cking legend. The hot chocolate, the greeting, and the lobby would have been more than we could ever ask for. Thanks for being a legend." Another added, "This is the kind of civil disobedience I'm here for." While we build long-term housing solutions for the homeless, ThrowThatB*tchAway69 is the hero we all need.

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.

Feeling Proud with Transgender Flag - stock photo/Getty Images

"Eight months ago my 15-year-old son came out to us as FTM transgender. It was a shock, but my husband and I love and accept him and we immediately put him into therapy and gender counseling while he began his transition. We understand that some people have difficulties understanding and being open-minded about the situation. When we told the family there were mixed responses and there were some relatives that had to be cut off, unfortunately," she wrote, clearly indicating that she wasn't going to put up with people who would continue hurting her son by not acknowledging him.

Her toughest challenge proved to be her parents. "The two people having the hardest time are my parents, especially my mother. They have always been extremely close with my son as he is their first and only grandchild. So at first, I gave them a little bit of leeway and at times would very gently remind them to use my son's new name and correct pronouns. They were still struggling by the time we made it to Thanksgiving this year, and numerous times called my son the wrong name and pronouns in front of our whole family. I know this really upsets my son, and while I love my parents and understand they are struggling, I am my son's advocate," she wrote.

The 45-year-old mother decided it couldn't continue and she had to draw a line somewhere. "A couple of days after Thanksgiving I reached out and explained to them that unless they agree to use my son's correct pronouns at Christmas this year (we always have it at their house) then we would not be attending and they would no longer be allowed contact with our son," she wrote. "They were very upset by this, and it truly does hurt me to do this to them, but I also know they are not trying and I can only allow them to make their grandchild uncomfortable so many times."

One of their reasons for not using his correct pronouns was that he could potentially change his mind about the transition. "While I validate their concerns we have precautions put in place to help him. We agreed as a family that he will be in therapy for a year before he will be allowed to start hormone therapy treatment when he is 16," she explained, adding that they had to use his correct pronouns.

"My whole family disagrees with my decision. They agree that my parents need to try harder, but they also feel that I am being too harsh on them and forcing them to accept something they are not ready to accept," she wrote. A majority of Reddit users sided with her, with many opining that she had to prioritize protecting her son. "Hell, I wish I had her as my mom. She was an advocate for her son, and that's the most important thing a parent can do for a child," they wrote . "You are doing what is best for your child. That must take priority over everything else. Maybe missing him over the holidays will give them a wake-up call and things will become better," wrote another person.

She also thanked everyone who supported her. "Thank you! And to those of you whose parents are having a hard time accepting you, I am so sorry! You deserve to be loved and respected just as you are! I hope they come around and realize how wonderful you all are, and even if they don't please know that this mom right here loves you for just being your most authentic self and that is the best thing you can do for you! You can't help how feel and you are never wrong for expressing," she wrote.

For every fantasy author out there being a transphobe, there's another one being inclusive and calling out transphobia. While JK Rowling makes it a point to punch her transphobe card every two months on the bird site, Neil Gaiman is fighting the good fight. He was one of the 1,800 writers who signed an open letter declaring their support for trans and non-binary people in the wake of one of JK Rowling's transphobic rants. This week, Gaiman handed a free English lesson to a person who thought they had hit gold to weaken the argument of people using 'they/them' pronouns, reported God.DailyDot.

Transphobes have long claimed that people shouldn't be using they/them pronouns because it is grammatically wrong. Imagine hating people over their identity and then using grammar to justify the fear and hate. The argument goes that it is wrong to use they/them as a singular pronoun and hence it shouldn't be used to refer to an individual. Gaiman pointed out to one Twitter user that their argument didn't hold water but you have to wonder, even if it did, wouldn't you grant people the basic respect of recognizing them as they prefer to identify themselves. Even if it meant being grammatically wrong, especially when you consider the harm and damage that can be caused by misgendering someone.

It all started after a Twitter user wrote, "Any English teacher who used "they/them" as a singular pronoun should lose their teaching license. Twitter account documenting ' Conservative self owns ' underlined the use of "their" in the very tweet while referring to an English teacher. Gaiman, author of 'The Sandman' and 'American Gods,' quote tweeted the account and wrote, "That's beautiful." Another Twitter user tried to play 'Devil's advocate,' tweeting: "The context is different. ‘Their’ in that second sense acts as a stand-in because the sex/gender of the subject is unknown. It is an abstraction as a placeholder. When the abstract becomes a concrete individual, a singular noun is appropriate." At the core of the argument remains the concept of a gender binary that invalidates non-binary people and trans people.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Neil Gaiman of 'American Gods' speaks onstage during Starz 2019 Winter TCA Panel & All-Star After Party on February 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Starz)

Gaiman pointed out that their argument was faulty, and said the use of 'their' as a pronoun could be traced back to 7 centuries ago. “‘Their’ as a singular pronoun goes back to the 1300s…” replied Gaiman, before posting a link to Oxford English Dictionary backing up his statement. “The Oxford English Dictionary traces singular they back to 1375, where it appears in the medieval romance William and the Werewolf,” reads the explanation by the dictionary. “Except for the old-style language of that poem, its use of singular they to refer to an unnamed person seems very modern.” The poem, translated from Middle English, goes, “Each man hurried . . . till they drew near . . . where William and his darling were lying together.”

The Oxford English Dictionary also explains that viewing language by rigid rules also doesn't do justice as it constantly evolves. The Oxford English Dictionary throws up an example of the same citing Quakerism founder George Fox writing a book in 1660 explaining that anyone using singular “you” is being grammatically incorrect because he was trying to preserve the pronoun “thou.” Of course, no one says "Thou" now but that's just how language evolves with time. The only thing that appears to have not evolved is transphobes clinging on to the archaic concept of gender binary because they think it somehow diminishes their own identity.

Considering Jk Rowling has reared her transphobic head again, we'd just like to highlight the words from an open letter signed by more than 1,000 literary figures including Stephen King, Margaret Atwood, and Neil Gaiman from last year. “We are writers, editors, journalists, agents, and professionals in multiple forms of publishing. We believe in the power of words. We want to do our part to help shape the curve of history toward justice and fairness," read the letter, reported Pink News. "To that end, we say: non-binary people are non-binary, trans women are women, trans men are men, trans rights are human rights. Your pronouns matter. You matter. You are loved.”

A YouTuber who has made it his mission to crack unsolved missing persons cases, brought closure to two Tennessee families last month when he found a car belonging to two teenagers who disappeared 21 years ago. According to The New York Times , the teenagers—Erin Foster (18) and Jeremy Bechtel (17)—were last seen leaving Erin's home on April 3, 2000, in her 1988 Pontiac Grand Am. The Bechtel and Foster families spent the two decades since trying to piece together what could have happened to their children, until Jeremy Beau Sides of the Exploring with the Nug YouTube channel stumbled upon the cold case while looking through a missing persons database.

"When I saw two teens went missing and vanished in a car, that really stood out to me," Sides told CNN . "When I looked at the town where they were last seen, I saw that a big river ran through it. That just told me to go." The 42-year-old, who describes himself as a one-man crew and handles all the filming and editing for his channel, started documenting his adventures on YouTube in 2016 after he began playing around with a metal detector as a side hobby while running his automotive business. Upon realizing he has a knack for finding missing or stolen items, Sides learned to scuba dive and eventually began diving for cars and missing people.

"I thought, 'I wonder if I can figure out a way to... make a living doing it," he said in an interview with The Washington Post . Once he'd made enough money off the videos, Sides—who now has over 177,000 subscribers—handed over his business to a friend and now focuses on the searches full time. He explained that he picks intriguing cases from a website that lists cold cases, keeping his eyes peeled for "awkward" cases, especially those of "people who vanished off the planet and vanished in their cars."

"Cars don't just disappear," Sides said. "Nine times out of 10 they're in the water." He found Erin and Jeremy's case a few weeks ago and "snuck into" Sparta, Tennessee, toward the end of November without informing anyone of his objectives as he didn't want to get anyone's hopes up. Sides searched rivers and lakes in and around town using side-scan sonar for a few days before a video he uploaded about the search was brought to the attention of White County Sheriff Steve Page by a Foster family member. Upon watching the video, the sheriff realized that Sides was using technology the department didn't have access to and reached out with an offer to work with the amateur investigator.

Page suggested that Sides look at a different location along the Calfkiller River—which runs along Highway 84 in town—as he'd recently found a misfiled missing-persons report from 2000 that shed more light on the teens' whereabouts that night and indicated they drove on that road. Taking the sheriff's input, Sides returned to the area on November 30 and shortly before nightfall, his sonar device showed that his boat was floating above a car-shaped object. After spending the night in his van, he dived to confirm the car's make and license plate number first thing the next morning.

Sides documented the discovery in a 20-minute YouTube video . "I don’t have an easy way to say it," Sides told Page in his video after the dive, "but I found them." On December 1, White County police confirmed that the car discovered by Sides matched the one driven by Erin and Jeremy. They suspect the teens lost control of the Pontiac and went into the water as there was no guard rail along the road in 2000. "We have gone in wells, dug up areas, we have used ground-penetrating equipment looking for bodies," Page said. "[But] it was right under our noses the whole time... It's heart-wrenching to know it was that simple, and it was made that hard because of all the rumors and horror stories through the years." While the medical examiner's office is yet to confirm the remains in the car belong to Erin and Jeremy, Page is confident the findings will prove they were in the car.

Kristen Cuneo, who works with a technology company in the San Francisco Bay area, was curious about how parents distribute the workload during paid parental leave. Therefore, she used data points from her own maternity leave to visualize her burden of care work. The data points included every bottle feed, breastfeed and diaper change she completed in the first seven weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Autumn, in January. Ever since her husband Michael DiBenigno posted her data visualization presentation on TikTok, it has helped dozens of other moms struggling with their own workloads. Cuneo's data chart provides a strong case for ensuring families have access to paid family leave, Good Morning America reports.

"Objectively, it's a lot, and every data point took time, ranging from five minutes for a diaper change to 30 minutes for a feeding, on average," the new mother stated in a conversation with her coworkers. "The real kicker is when it happens, 24 hours a day." When the data visualization chart was posted on TikTok by her husband, the co-founder of Flow Immersive, a California-based company that focuses on data storytelling, people were astonished. One person commented, "And that does not include laundry, bathing, well baby checkups, getting baby to sleep, fussy baby or the fact that baby needs to be held constantly." Another added, "All while recovering from a major medical procedure! Moms of newborns are absolutely amazing."

At present, there is no paid leave at the federal level in the United States. Recognizing this, one TikTok user urged, "This woman needs to be in front of Congress." According to information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 27 percent of private industry workers currently have access to paid family leave. In this context, Cuneo shared that she felt privileged to have been able to take maternity leave. She also said that she was grateful that her presentation has helped so many new parents, especially moms, "feel so seen and heard."

"It is a shared experience, even though it is hard," she said of being a new parent. "The response that we've gotten has been completely mind-boggling, that so many people can have this experience, and yet something like this could resonate so powerfully for them whether or not they're currently raising a child or maybe they did 20 years ago." Cuneo and her husband were able to develop the presentation together using a baby habit-tracking app they started using when Autumn was a newborn.

DiBenigno stated, "We had heard over and over that being a new parent, you never sleep, but it's hard to understand what that really felt like. It wasn't until we saw the data points and put together this visualization that we were like, 'Wow, you see that continual, never-ending cycle of the mundane, routine labor of all these things that are just necessary.'" The information the couple has compiled is just more evidence of why the United States needs to introduce paid parental leave mandated at the federal level, particularly in the midst of an ongoing care crisis in the country.

A newborn baby is typically associated with a lot of expenses; from a crib, clothes, diapers and shoes to many other things. Aware of the burden this places on new parents, Finland's government makes sure to give a baby box to all expectant mothers. And the best part is that it is a tradition that they have been following for the last 84 years, as reported by BBC .

It's apparently a starter kit that includes bodysuits, a sleeping bag, outdoor gear, bathing products for the infant, diapers, bedding and a small mattress. With the mattress in the bottom, this box also becomes the baby's first bed. Many young Finns have their first naps in these boxes irrespective of their social background.

Mothers are given the choice between taking the box or opting for a cash grant of 140 euros (approximately $147). It is reported that 95% of mothers go for a box as it is much more valuable than the amount they'd receive if they chose the grant.

The wholesome tradition of the baby box was reportedly started by the government in 1938. At the time, it was a scheme that was only intended to help low-income families. However, it was later expanded in 1949 when the far-reaching benefits of these boxes became evident.

"Not only was it offered to all mothers-to-be but new legislation meant in order to get the grant, or maternity box, they had to visit a doctor or municipal pre-natal clinic before their fourth month of pregnancy," explained Heidi Liesivesi, who works at Kela, the Social Insurance Institution of Finland.

In the 1930s, Finland was a poor country and the infant mortality rate was quite high with 65 out of every 1000 babies dying. However, the numbers improved drastically in the decades after that. Mike Gissler, a professor at the National Institute for Health and Welfare in Helsinki, believes that this improvement was the effect of the maternity box and pre-natal care for all women in the 1940s, followed by the national health insurance system and the central hospital network in the 1960s.

The Washington Post reported in March that Finland has been identified as the happiest country in the world for the fifth year in a row by the United Nations-sponsored World Happiness Report. Liisi Hatinen, a communications coordinator in Espoo, a city outside of Helsinki, and a mother of two shared that "everybody has access to the basics" which includes guaranteed health care, tuition-free school, a living wage, and affordable housing. She added, "These programs are well thought out and work, so that’s the basic foundation for you to be happy.”

Moreover, they have a good work-life balance. Jukka Multisilta, a strategy consultant in Helsinki said, "We get five weeks' vacation."

Finns also credit the opportunities available to women in their country. "I really think that the position of women is a big thing in our happiness. Have you seen our government? We have a woman prime minister. She’s [36] years old. Then we have four other main ministers who are also young women. So it’s pretty big girl power,” said Johanna Ovaska, a principal at the middle school in Imatra and mother of two.

It also helps that the Finnish government supports motherhood. A woman can take up to three years of maternity leave and for daycare, Finland provides "free universal daycare from 8 months to the start of formal education at age seven."

Volcanic eruptions suggest chaos, destruction, and something straight out of a dystopian movie. However, as Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on earth, is erupting is turning out to be a boon for the tourism industry. Thousand of people from all around the world are lining up to see this marvel of nature and the Hawaiian tourism industry is reaping the benefits, reports News Now Hawaii . All of the hotels in the nearest town of Hilo are booked, even the famous Dolphin Bay Hotel.

HILO, HAWAII - DECEMBER 04: Lava flows from the Mauna Loa volcano on December 04, 2022 near Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The office manager of the hotel, Christine Ghiasi, spoke to the outlet and revealed that they are entirely booked up even in the middle of the week. She said, "People calling in last minute trying to see if there’s room mostly from the neighbor islands." Paradise Helicopters is fully booked until Christmas, according to Alexandra Durham, vice president of Sales and Marketing. In addition to that, they also had to pull in resources from their other bases at Turtle Bay Resort and Hilo.

Marian Somalinog, the front desk staff at the Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel said that this influx of tourists is because people want to watch the rivers of molten rock gushing from the volcano, reports Associated Press . The glow from the molten lava can be viewed from several hotels in the area and hence, people are rushing in from the mainland USA and neighboring islands to witness it.

This time of year is often quiet for Hawaii's tourism business, as it falls between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. However, due to the volcanic eruptions, hotels are booked, people are lining up and roads are jammed with traffic. Volcanic flows may represent a future hazard to human settlements, but they are still many miles away and pose no harm to anyone. As a result, spectators may enjoy the show while putting themselves in minimal danger.

However, as visitors from the mainland and other islands arrive, federal, local, and state officials have been busy planning for the possibility that the lava would reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. According to CNN , officials believe that there is a possibility that molten lava can close down a part of the highway that connects the east and west sides of the Big Island. Over the weekend, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency obtained a bird's-eye image of Mauna Loa, providing them with a baseline of where the danger lies.

Luke Meyers, administrator of HIEMA said, "It looks like it’s very close. We have to have respect for such a large hazard like Mauna Loa, but it’s also very important that we understand that our mission is to keep people in property out of harm’s way."

On November 27, Mauna Loa began erupting, joining neighboring Kilauea, which has been erupting since the previous year. Both volcanoes are located within Hawai Volcanoes National Park, which is still open and encouraging visitors to watch the twin eruptions safely. The park wrote in a Facebook post, "Stepping into week two of the Mauna Loa eruption. Two volcanoes, two eruptions, one park. It was another 'glowrious' morning today!"

The holiday season is here and so are elaborate gift exchanges between families and friends. One of these holiday games is the classic white elephant gift exchange which, according to Reader's Digest , entails "a group of people who each bring one wrapped awesome/bad/campy/funny gift (that could go to anyone in the group) of similar value and place them into a single, anonymous pile."

Participants then pick a number from a hat (the higher the number, the more options they get) and take turns picking gifts of their choice from the pile "or 'stealing' from an earlier participant who’s already picked" until everyone has a present. While these gifts are usually small, hilarious and adorable, one Texas student recently received the gift of a lifetime.

Image Source: Instagram/Baylor Volleyball

Last week, Baylor University volleyball player Lauren Briseño joined her teammates at their coach's home for what she believed was a gathering to watch bracket selection for the forthcoming NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship, reports Good Morning America . This year, the team also incorporated a white elephant gift exchange as part of the ritual and Briseño, a sophomore from Waco, Texas, initially opened a present that turned out to be a blanket.

The guidelines for the gift exchange required Briseño to pick a new present when an assistant coach "stole" her blanket at the last minute. The package that she chose to open next contained a declaration indicating that she had been awarded a full scholarship by Baylor Volleyball. She immediately burst into tears after reading the small note as her teammates cheered her on. This touching and emotional moment was caught on camera and posted on the volleyball team's Instagram profile where it has gathered over 58k views and several comments. One Instagram user wrote, "Can't stop watching this... so unbelievably deserving."

Another added, "Sweet girl! So well deserved. [Proud of] you!" A third user added , "Lauren you are such an inspiration! I want to show this to every high school VB player I know and remind them that hard work DOES pay off, but we might be surprised when it does."

According to a university spokeswoman, Briseño, who is from San Antonio, joined the team as a walk-on last year and went on to become the only freshman to play in every game for the Baylor Bears in 2021. She is the team's starting libero, a crucial defensive position, in her sophomore season.

In a news conference following a game last week, she said that she was still "speechless" from the shock. She added, "I was not expecting it whatsoever. Lo and behold, I get this mystery box and I had no idea what it entailed and I opened it up and sure enough, it's a scholarship and I just burst into tears."

According to the Baylor spokesperson, Briseño received the full-ride scholarship from the university's volleyball coaches, who have a limited number of scholarships they can award to players. Briseño said that she experienced "so much joy" after getting the scholarship. "I'm so grateful to be here, playing with this team, playing with these coaches and just not letting scholarship, not scholarship, not letting it define who I am as a player, but just being eternally grateful for what I have," she added.

Parents often go to extreme lengths to secure the safety and happiness of their children. However, this 15-year-old child stepped up when his father needed him the most and saved his life. The kid is being hailed a hero after he helped his father stuck under a truck. His quick-thinking helped rescue his Dad, reports Good News Network . The brakes on Matthew Wilkinson's work vehicle needed quick repair, and thankfully, his son had come out to the garage and volunteered to assist his father.

Wilkinson discovered that the rotor was jammed and that he required a greater angle for leverage, so he moved his body below the vehicle. However, it quickly turned into a life-threatening situation as the leverage popped off. He told KCRA , "The second it popped off, the truck fell. All I could think about was the breath coming out of me. I was just squished. I couldn’t talk. I couldn’t yell."

Fortunately, his son, Dalin Wilkinson, was there and the high-school freshman quickly sprung into action. He told the outlet, "It just dropped right on him. I was scared. I heard him make a noise like his soul was leaving his body. It was crazy." He added, "I just ran over and tried as hard as I could to get it up enough to get him out." He was able to get this father out and Wilkinson was rushed to the hospital, unaware that his son had just saved his life.

He said, "All this time in the hospital, I’m trying to figure out how did I get out from under the truck." He suffered a punctured lung, broken ribs, and separated shoulders. Wilkinson recounted that there were surveillance cameras in the garage that must have recorded the whole thing. He explained, "I called my kid and had him look at them look at the surveillance camera and they realized that he had lifted the truck enough for me to roll out."

The father was extremely proud of his son at that moment and emotion that if Dalin wasn't been present there, he wouldn't have survived this horrifying accident. He said, "My son is my hero. He saved my life." Dali was worried that he would not be able to help his father. He said, “I was worried I did not help. That is all I was worried about. Now I’m glad he’s ok.”

The life-saving intervention of Dali is not an isolated incident. There have been instances where children have helped their parents in life-threatening situations. Wendy Cocker , a registered nurse, taught her son, Monty Cocker, how to dial 000, the equivalent of 911 in Australia. She thought it was critical for a 4-year-old to master the skill since she is prone to seizures. Wendy became unwell a day after teaching her kid to phone 000. But although she tried to call her husband and ask for aid, she began to experience full-body convulsions. Monty acted promptly, utilizing his newly acquired talent to call paramedics to assist his mother.

He said during the call, "Mummy fell over," and answered questions about his age before adding, "My dog always woofs at people." The reassuring operator inquired about Monty's dog, to which Monty replied, "Yeah." The child is then promised by the operator that everything will be fine. Paramedics arrived in time to take Cocker to the hospital for further treatment.