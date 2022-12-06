Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Temperatures near record-level again, but 80-degree days won't last
AUSTIN, Texas - No stopping the warming trend today. Temperatures will be so warm this afternoon we will be flirting with record territory. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above average all the way through the weekend. Leave the jacket at home and get ready for more Spring in...
fox7austin.com
Temperatures near 80 again, but there's relief on the horizon
AUSTIN, Texas - It is hard to believe it is already December. There is nothing burrr about it. Austin's morning lows are higher than our average high!. We should be in the mid-60s this time of year. However, we will warm up to around 80 this afternoon. We start with...
Dark days: Austin’s earliest sunset of the year is here
5:30 p.m. is the earliest the sun sets each year in Austin.
KENS 5
These maps show how Texas' drought status has evolved in 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Mired in an extended stretch of gloomy weather that's made San Antonio look closer to Seattle, the region has gotten accustomed to constant cloud cover for the better part of the last two weeks. It's also brought rain chances nearly every day of that span as...
fox7austin.com
Santa Rides set for Dec. 13-15 in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - Santa is coming to town and the city of Kyle is helping to make sure all the kids get to see and wave to him. The Kyle Police Department and Kyle Parks and Recreation are partnering to provide Santa Rides from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13-15. The city...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 9-11
Bookworms, treat yourself for the holidays at the Literati Books Warehouse Sale. The Austin-based book subscription company holds this event annually at their fulfillment center, with huge discounts on all items. Stock up on picture books for kids (60 percent off) and adult reads (70 percent off) after registering here. Dec. 8-10, 4509 Freidrich Lane, Bldg. 4 Ste. 402.
Study: Texas cities ranked among the most fun in the country
The holidays are here and if you are looking for a fun place to visit whilst on vacation, Texas for sure has you covered.
fox7austin.com
Austin's Blue Genie Art Bazaar is back for the 22nd year
AUSTIN, Texas - It's an Austin holiday shopping tradition, and the Blue Genie Art Bazaar is back for its 22nd year. The annual event, located at 6100 Airport Blvd., features the work of more than 200 regional artists. You can shop now through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. through 10...
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Clifford from P.A.W.S.
Clifford is a loveable, gentle giant who came in as a stray. He's 1 to 2 years old and is likely a Great Pyrenees mix. P.A.W.S. is hosting Pet Pictures with Santa on Sunday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Best Little Plaza in Texas on E. Main Street in Pflugerville.
Eater
New Mediterranean Food Truck Opens With Grilled Stuffed Pitas and Honey-Pistachio Cakes
A new Mediterranean truck opened in Austin this fall. Fez ATX is found in Cedar Park at the beer garden the Good Lot at 2500 West New Hope Drive as of November 28. The star of the menu is the arayes, which are pitas stuffed with fillings that are then grilled. There’s the lamb and beef one and then the vegan iteration with sweet potatoes, eggplants, and lentils. The rest of the main offerings include an array of skewers from chicken to vegetables to paneer, as well as honey-harissa chicken wings served with pomegranate. Then there’s hummus with chickpeas and pita; muhammara with roasted cauliflower and olives; fried potatoes; pitas (including a gluten-free one); and, for dessert, honey-pistachio cheesecakes.
Austin's housing market cools but challenges remain
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region — and typical home prices are rounded; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe housing market appears to be cooling in Central Texas, but home prices are climbing in towns that were once considered to be way out in the boonies, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.Why it matters: People who were priced out during the pandemic may have more options now, but they will likely have to compromise on features, location and mortgage payments.The big picture: The demand for houses...
Austin Christmas bar ‘Miracle on 5th Street’ addresses issues after ticket backlash
Guests are sharing the issues they experienced over the weekend, and now, the popular holiday-themed bar said it's addressing the issues.
fishgame.com
Public Access Opens For Guadalupe Trout Fishing
Texas anglers have access to a prime location for rainbow trout fishing during the cold weather stocking season through a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) “no fee” public access lease on the Guadalupe River. Camp Huaco Springs, located between New Braunfels and Sattler, features nearly a half-mile...
Construction on new UFCU branch underway in Cedar Park; slated for 2023 opening
UFCU provides banking services to more than 352,000 members. (Courtesy Pexels) Construction is underway on a new UFCU branch at the corner of 183A Toll and New Hope Drive in Cedar Park. Located at 5300 183A Toll, the New Hope branch is slated to open in 2023. Once it opens,...
Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park, officials responding
The Cedar Park Police Department said it was responding to a fatal crash in the 1900 block of West Whitestone Boulevard.
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
Westlake-area home under renovation catches fire
AUSTIN, Texas — The Westlake area was bright with flames Tuesday night. According to the Austin Fire Department, a home on the 1800 block of Far Gallant Drive caught fire. AFD first reported the fire around 9:50 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was fully involved when officials first arrived....
Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness
Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
Comments / 1